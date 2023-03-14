Khris Middleton will miss game against Phoenix due to injury management

Milwaukee: Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Phoenix. Joe Ingles (left knee injury management) is available.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Bucks will be missing Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Suns – 4:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) are listed as out for the Bucks. – 4:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo said sometimes opponents mistake his kindness for weakness — but after Trey Lyles’ shove of the #Bucks star, Brook Lopez let everyone know THAT was the mistake.
Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis & Khris Middleton also weighed in.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the league’s top fourth quarter scorers this season – but it was Khris Middleton who returned to the #Closer role vs. the #Kings.
It was a welcome sight for his teammates.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:47 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Since Khris Middleton returned on 1/23, the Bucks are 20-2
O-RTG: 118.2 (6th)
D-RTG: 108.7 (1st)
Net RTG: 9.5 (1st)
eFG%: 58.3% (2nd)
TS%: 60.9% (4th)
Pace: 103.72 (1st) – 12:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Watched Bucks-Kings Finals preview this morning (dodges lightning bolt) … Bucks with Middleton rolling are scary. Hung 80-piece on them in second half. – 9:44 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the bucks were terrifying last night, obliterating sacramento, in crunchtime, in sacramento. it’s pretty much impossible to beat them when middleton and giannis score an efficient 77 points, and lopez can’t be played off the floor – 8:07 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For the morning crowd ☕️:
💪Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to action & scores 46 points
⌛️Khris Middleton takes over late
🏃♂️#Bucks beat #Kingd 133-124 victory by finding their own pace late
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:34 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis and Middleton combine for 77 points in the Bucks’ win over the Kings 🪣
Giannis: 46 PTS / 19-28 FG / 12 REB
Middleton: 31 PTS / 9-15 FG / 9 AST pic.twitter.com/3TvO1IlzII – 12:50 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hard to pick against the #Bucks with where they sit at this point in the season. The Khris Middleton question remains and plenty can change though – 12:31 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bucks are also on a back-to-back and just beat the Kings ahead of tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. Giannis with 46 and 31 for Middleton. – 12:27 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Khris Middleton tonight:
31 PTS
9 AST
0 TOV
5-8 3P
Season high in points and threes. pic.twitter.com/MDpITrNYa0 – 12:26 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton is back starting and dishing out reminders for those who needed them. 31 points on 15 shots to go with nine assists and zero turnovers. Quite the night and in particular second half in a comeback win on the road. – 12:26 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Giannis, Middleton & Brook Lopez combined for 100 points.
Goodness. – 12:26 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Khris Middleton at halftime: 5 points
Khris Middleton at the end of the game: 31 points – 12:26 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Would pay a decent amount of money to know what the director’s cut/alternate ending of the 21-22 NBA season would’ve showed with Middleton staying healthy – 12:18 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A sensational defensive play from De’Aaron Fox leads to a very frustrated Khris Middleton, who is quickly T’d up. Fox misses the tech. Kings and Bucks tied 98-98 with 9:15 to play – 11:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Giannis & Khris Middleton have combined for 31 points here in the 3rd quarter. – 11:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez didn’t think Khris Middleton should’ve helped off Keegan Murray on the first basket of the game and #Kings coach Mike Brown thought Kevin Huerter should’ve done .. something … vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo in transition so, this one is off an interesting start. – 10:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks rolling out their “regular” starting lineup for the first time in a long time:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen. – 9:42 PM
When Middleton tried to isolate against Thompson though, he fell over and lost the ball, which Thompson collected and tossed ahead to Curry to tie the game at 108. “I just rolled my ankle,” Middleton told The Athletic. “Rolled my ankle at the wrong time. It happens. It’s unfortunate. I just gotta take that, but yeah, just rolled my ankle, fell, coughed up the ball for the potential game-tying layup.” -via The Athletic / March 12, 2023
Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Orlando. Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) are probable and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is out. -via HoopsHype / March 6, 2023
Milwaukee: Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) has been upgraded to available for Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. -via HoopsHype / March 3, 2023
