Live stream: Knicks 63, Blazers 66

The New York Knicks (40-30) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (31-37) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
New York Knicks 63, Portland Trail Blazers 66 (Q3 07:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with the old fashioned four-point play (hitting two free throws, missing the third, getting your own rebound and then hitting a jumper from the free throw line) – 11:31 PM
Dame with the old fashioned four-point play (hitting two free throws, missing the third, getting your own rebound and then hitting a jumper from the free throw line) – 11:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
UPDATE: Bigfoot extraordinaire, @IanKarmel is in the building. Bigfoot can’t hide forever 🤭 pic.twitter.com/ApIkc3LNCH – 11:17 PM
UPDATE: Bigfoot extraordinaire, @IanKarmel is in the building. Bigfoot can’t hide forever 🤭 pic.twitter.com/ApIkc3LNCH – 11:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down 55-49 at the break.
Hart and Deuce were arguably the Knicks two best players that half.
man, Barrett has made some bad decisions – 11:09 PM
Knicks down 55-49 at the break.
Hart and Deuce were arguably the Knicks two best players that half.
man, Barrett has made some bad decisions – 11:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Josh Hart the right fit for Knicks that Cam Reddish never was (updated with pregame quotes from Cam, Hart and Thibodeau) newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:09 PM
Josh Hart the right fit for Knicks that Cam Reddish never was (updated with pregame quotes from Cam, Hart and Thibodeau) newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 55, Knicks 49: halftime. 18 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 11 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @Matisse Thybulle. 8 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM
Blazers 55, Knicks 49: halftime. 18 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 11 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @Matisse Thybulle. 8 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
BTW, speaking of Big Foot Night – Jalen Brunson is on the bench tonight and not wearing the protective boot. – 10:51 PM
BTW, speaking of Big Foot Night – Jalen Brunson is on the bench tonight and not wearing the protective boot. – 10:51 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Thought more wins vs. the opp. conf. would be pretty rare, but the Pistons are also doing it (9 vs. West, 7 vs. East) & 2 teams – Pacers & Blazers – did it last season.
Last season’s Blazers & 2000-01 Rockets had biggest differences of last 25 yrs: 5 more W vs. opp. conf. – 10:48 PM
Thought more wins vs. the opp. conf. would be pretty rare, but the Pistons are also doing it (9 vs. West, 7 vs. East) & 2 teams – Pacers & Blazers – did it last season.
Last season’s Blazers & 2000-01 Rockets had biggest differences of last 25 yrs: 5 more W vs. opp. conf. – 10:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Simons just had a crazy highlight dunk erased by an even crazier Miles McBride block. – 10:48 PM
Simons just had a crazy highlight dunk erased by an even crazier Miles McBride block. – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks go 10-0 to cut the Blazers’ lead to 36-30 early in the second quarter – 10:47 PM
Knicks go 10-0 to cut the Blazers’ lead to 36-30 early in the second quarter – 10:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson had a protective boot on his sore foot while sitting on the bench Sunday in LA.
He’s not wearing it tonight.
Also not walking with any sort of noticeable limp, FWIW
Knicks don’t play again until Saturday – 10:44 PM
Jalen Brunson had a protective boot on his sore foot while sitting on the bench Sunday in LA.
He’s not wearing it tonight.
Also not walking with any sort of noticeable limp, FWIW
Knicks don’t play again until Saturday – 10:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Knicks 20: end of first quarter. 10 points, 3 rebounds for @Matisse Thybulle. 9 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 3 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 50 percent, NYK 32 percent. – 10:37 PM
Blazers 33, Knicks 20: end of first quarter. 10 points, 3 rebounds for @Matisse Thybulle. 9 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 3 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 50 percent, NYK 32 percent. – 10:37 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Julius Randle goes out with 3 fouls with 41 seconds left in the 1st q. Portland with a 31-19 lead – 10:36 PM
Julius Randle goes out with 3 fouls with 41 seconds left in the 1st q. Portland with a 31-19 lead – 10:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle gets to 10 points — but 3 fouls and heads to the bench with 49 seconds left in the first. – 10:35 PM
Randle gets to 10 points — but 3 fouls and heads to the bench with 49 seconds left in the first. – 10:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
lovely lil lob 😌
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/P4RUtMoKRa – 10:30 PM
lovely lil lob 😌
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/P4RUtMoKRa – 10:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I *think* @AnferneeSimons is wearing an Oregon PE of the Zoom Freak 2, but I can only find green and white colorways. Ant typically wears Oregon exclusives a couple times a season. pic.twitter.com/vmTanJYpQR – 10:29 PM
I *think* @AnferneeSimons is wearing an Oregon PE of the Zoom Freak 2, but I can only find green and white colorways. Ant typically wears Oregon exclusives a couple times a season. pic.twitter.com/vmTanJYpQR – 10:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Btw if you are on Heat standings watch, the Nets fall to the Thunder and Knicks down double digits in the first quarter – 10:28 PM
Btw if you are on Heat standings watch, the Nets fall to the Thunder and Knicks down double digits in the first quarter – 10:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle does not have 18 points in the first quarter tonight. And with 3:30 left neither do the Knicks 23-10 Portland. – 10:27 PM
Randle does not have 18 points in the first quarter tonight. And with 3:30 left neither do the Knicks 23-10 Portland. – 10:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Matisse Thybulle:
4-for-4 for 10 points
The entire Knicks team:l combined:
3-for-13 for 8 points
Not ideal – 10:27 PM
Matisse Thybulle:
4-for-4 for 10 points
The entire Knicks team:l combined:
3-for-13 for 8 points
Not ideal – 10:27 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
#RipCity showing all the love to @Josh Hart in his return tonight 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/GCPGuMR7ai – 10:24 PM
#RipCity showing all the love to @Josh Hart in his return tonight 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/GCPGuMR7ai – 10:24 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Big applause for Josh Hart as he checks in. Gives Chauncey Billups a hug by the scorer’s table. – 10:22 PM
Big applause for Josh Hart as he checks in. Gives Chauncey Billups a hug by the scorer’s table. – 10:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bigger cheers for Josh Hart than Cam Reddish as they enter the game here in Portland. – 10:22 PM
Bigger cheers for Josh Hart than Cam Reddish as they enter the game here in Portland. – 10:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the Knicks score a point – they’ll prob have a better chance to win – 10:19 PM
If the Knicks score a point – they’ll prob have a better chance to win – 10:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
By the way, don’t want this information to be passed over — It’s Big Foot Night here at the Moda Center in Portland. … as they say, keep Portland weird. – 10:18 PM
By the way, don’t want this information to be passed over — It’s Big Foot Night here at the Moda Center in Portland. … as they say, keep Portland weird. – 10:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers flip the script a bit by jumping out to a quick 8-0 start, forcing the Knicks to call timeout with 8:58 to play in the first quarter – 10:16 PM
Blazers flip the script a bit by jumping out to a quick 8-0 start, forcing the Knicks to call timeout with 8:58 to play in the first quarter – 10:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rough first 3 minutes for Knicks – 8-0 Portland, Knicks are 0-for-6 shooting, 0-for-4 beyond the arc. – 10:15 PM
Rough first 3 minutes for Knicks – 8-0 Portland, Knicks are 0-for-6 shooting, 0-for-4 beyond the arc. – 10:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not sure I can remember a more Jekyll and Hyde homestand for #Pelicans. Beat Mavs by 7 (with Kyrie, as well as Luka for part of that game), get mostly dominated by Thunder, go up by 39 and pummel Blazers, down 39 to Lakers mid 3Q – 9:29 PM
Not sure I can remember a more Jekyll and Hyde homestand for #Pelicans. Beat Mavs by 7 (with Kyrie, as well as Luka for part of that game), get mostly dominated by Thunder, go up by 39 and pummel Blazers, down 39 to Lakers mid 3Q – 9:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New York Knicks
⌚️ 7:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/oHrNChjjqc – 9:07 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New York Knicks
⌚️ 7:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/oHrNChjjqc – 9:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Thibs on Cam Reddish: “He’s played very well. I’m happy for him. It was one of those trades that I think was good for both teams.” – 8:41 PM
Thibs on Cam Reddish: “He’s played very well. I’m happy for him. It was one of those trades that I think was good for both teams.” – 8:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tom Thibodeau on Josh Hart: “The impact he’s had, it was immediate. It’s all the intangibles. The team just functions well when he’s on the floor. He’s been terrific for us.” – 8:38 PM
Tom Thibodeau on Josh Hart: “The impact he’s had, it was immediate. It’s all the intangibles. The team just functions well when he’s on the floor. He’s been terrific for us.” – 8:38 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Portland. – 8:37 PM
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Portland. – 8:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out tonight against the Blazers, as expected. – 8:37 PM
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out tonight against the Blazers, as expected. – 8:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As expected – the Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson tonight vs. Portland. – 8:37 PM
As expected – the Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson tonight vs. Portland. – 8:37 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Portland. – 8:37 PM
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Portland. – 8:37 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
26% of Dame’s 3s in the last ~4 seasons were catch and shoot. – 8:27 PM
26% of Dame’s 3s in the last ~4 seasons were catch and shoot. – 8:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant is out for tonight against the Knicks. Damian Lillard remains up in the air. Watford to start in place of Grant. – Per Billups. – 8:21 PM
Jerami Grant is out for tonight against the Knicks. Damian Lillard remains up in the air. Watford to start in place of Grant. – Per Billups. – 8:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Jerami Grant is out tonight. Damian Lillard is going to go through warmups and see how he feels. The hope is Grant won’t be a multiple-game absence. – 8:19 PM
Chauncey Billups says Jerami Grant is out tonight. Damian Lillard is going to go through warmups and see how he feels. The hope is Grant won’t be a multiple-game absence. – 8:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant is out for tonight against the Knicks. Damia Lillard remains up in the air. Per Billups. – 8:18 PM
Jerami Grant is out for tonight against the Knicks. Damia Lillard remains up in the air. Per Billups. – 8:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Damian Lillard (calf) is a game-time decision and Jerami Grant (quad) is out for tonight’s game versus Knicks – 8:18 PM
Damian Lillard (calf) is a game-time decision and Jerami Grant (quad) is out for tonight’s game versus Knicks – 8:18 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
If Dame got to play off the ball and take most of his 3s (nearly all) as C&S while playing next to the greatest shooter of all time – wonder what his #s would look like. – 7:47 PM
If Dame got to play off the ball and take most of his 3s (nearly all) as C&S while playing next to the greatest shooter of all time – wonder what his #s would look like. – 7:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Damian Lillard is:
🏀 3rd in points per game this season (32.1)
🏀 6th in total points scored (1,736)
🏀 3rd in made 3pt FG (227)
😡 HEATED about the direction the league is heading… pic.twitter.com/TbYLdaL5In – 7:26 PM
Damian Lillard is:
🏀 3rd in points per game this season (32.1)
🏀 6th in total points scored (1,736)
🏀 3rd in made 3pt FG (227)
😡 HEATED about the direction the league is heading… pic.twitter.com/TbYLdaL5In – 7:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Clue after clue after clue 🔍
The great Bigfoot hunt reaches new heights as @IanKarmel’s quest within @ModaCenter leads to some WILD discoveries. pic.twitter.com/k32fZFUAg5 – 7:20 PM
Clue after clue after clue 🔍
The great Bigfoot hunt reaches new heights as @IanKarmel’s quest within @ModaCenter leads to some WILD discoveries. pic.twitter.com/k32fZFUAg5 – 7:20 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Damian Lillard has always been a real one. Respect his comments about how winning a ring doesn’t define him, he has a life outside of basketball and the journey means something. If he’s happy in Portland good for him. Definitely worth a listen.
pic.twitter.com/nEB26nGDP4 – 7:00 PM
Damian Lillard has always been a real one. Respect his comments about how winning a ring doesn’t define him, he has a life outside of basketball and the journey means something. If he’s happy in Portland good for him. Definitely worth a listen.
pic.twitter.com/nEB26nGDP4 – 7:00 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Damion Lillard has always been a real one. Respect his comments about how winning a ring doesn’t define him, he has a life outside of basketball and the journey means something. If he’s happy in Portland good for him. Definitely worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/nEB26nGDP4 – 7:00 PM
Damion Lillard has always been a real one. Respect his comments about how winning a ring doesn’t define him, he has a life outside of basketball and the journey means something. If he’s happy in Portland good for him. Definitely worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/nEB26nGDP4 – 7:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Went back and watched a bunch of Derrick Rose at Memphis last night, and man. That team was a super fun, modern team. Versatile defenders like Dozier and Dorsey. Mack, Anderson and Kemp firing from 3. CDR as a killer secondary option.
Cal should recruit rosters like that again. – 6:35 PM
Went back and watched a bunch of Derrick Rose at Memphis last night, and man. That team was a super fun, modern team. Versatile defenders like Dozier and Dorsey. Mack, Anderson and Kemp firing from 3. CDR as a killer secondary option.
Cal should recruit rosters like that again. – 6:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Josh Hart the right fit for Knicks that Cam Reddish never was newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:28 PM
Josh Hart the right fit for Knicks that Cam Reddish never was newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Utah Jazz would have the 11th overall lottery selection in the 2023 NBA draft if the season ended today, which is the best possible pick the Knicks can receive this year from Dallas (the pick is top-ten protected). – 4:59 PM
The Utah Jazz would have the 11th overall lottery selection in the 2023 NBA draft if the season ended today, which is the best possible pick the Knicks can receive this year from Dallas (the pick is top-ten protected). – 4:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Blazers (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Knicks (A) Traditional Road Blues
9.1/10 pic.twitter.com/4iH67KLxcM – 4:22 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Blazers (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Knicks (A) Traditional Road Blues
9.1/10 pic.twitter.com/4iH67KLxcM – 4:22 PM