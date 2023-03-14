Knicks vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 14, 2023- by

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The New York Knicks are spending $3,676,095 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,681,509 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

