Knicks vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The New York Knicks are spending $3,676,095 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,681,509 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
