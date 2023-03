LeBron James foot injury progressing well?

Parish boasts the record for most games played – a mark that may never be broken. “I was very fortunate,” he says. “Blessed with good genetics. Hugs and kisses to my parents.” But it wasn’t just luck that kept him in the league. Parish practiced yoga and martial arts, made sure he stayed limber. He meditated. Knowing what it takes to remain in the league is one of the many reasons Parish appreciates LeBron James, who recently became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “He still has an appetite to compete,” Parish says. “And he’s playing at an historically high level. Even Tom Brady was not playing this good in his later years.” -via The Guardian / March 14, 2023