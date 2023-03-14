LeBron James foot injury progressing well?

The Rally: “I’m told (LeBron’s) right foot is feeling much better … the Lakers are bracing as if he will need a significant chunk of the remainder of the regular season to ramp up for a return.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the status of Lakers star LeBron James.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The names in the purple and gold jerseys are a lot different, but this is very reminiscent of last March, when Lakers rolled to a 20-point halftime lead here and were on fire from outside early, especially LeBron – 8:51 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-3:30pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, Raiders, Aaron Rodgers, Oscars, Pi Day, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron taking some free throws after shootaround in New Orleans. Officially he’s a week-and-a-half out from a reevaluation. pic.twitter.com/1jJbTeJOjW – 12:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw – 12:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Fans are worried Darvin Ham’s inexperience will prevent the Lakers from thriving in the playoffs… or even reaching them. Is this a valid concern? Plus, thoughts on LeBron and Beasley. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Fans are worried Darvin Ham’s inexperience will prevent the Lakers from thriving in the playoffs… or even reaching them. Is this a valid concern? Plus, thoughts on LeBron and Beasley. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Nick Wright @getnickwright
A lot can change in the final month, as of now, my All NBA teams would be…
1st:
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Luka
G Fox
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Steph
G Mitchell
3rd
C Sabonis
F Durant
F Markkanen
G Lillard
G Harden
Toughest omissions: SGA, Jaylen, AntMan, Kawhi & Bam – 8:41 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If LeBron James got the whistle Jimmy Butler does, he would’ve broken that record five years ago – 9:15 PM
Parish boasts the record for most games played – a mark that may never be broken. “I was very fortunate,” he says. “Blessed with good genetics. Hugs and kisses to my parents.” But it wasn’t just luck that kept him in the league. Parish practiced yoga and martial arts, made sure he stayed limber. He meditated. Knowing what it takes to remain in the league is one of the many reasons Parish appreciates LeBron James, who recently became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “He still has an appetite to compete,” Parish says. “And he’s playing at an historically high level. Even Tom Brady was not playing this good in his later years.” -via The Guardian / March 14, 2023
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is back with the team for the Lakers’ game against the Knicks, after about a week away. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said it “was good for him to unplug a little bit.” As for the progress of James’ right foot injury, Ham said: “Everything is going according to plan.” -via Twitter @mcten / March 13, 2023
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ ongoing recovery: “Everything is going according to plan.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 12, 2023