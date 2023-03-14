Luka Doncic remains out for third consecutive game

Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the third straight game vs. Spurs tomorrow. The Mavs’ other three-double digit scorers are questionable: Kyrie Irving (foot), Christian Wood (foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf).
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are desperate for their first road win in more than a month, and they’ll have to go for it without Luka Doncic, although Kyrie Irving could return. Details here:
mavs.com/road-hungry-ma… – 6:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No Luka Doncic, again.
Maybe no Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Spurs are the Spurs, but Mavs needed Luka to score 51 and execute a perfect intentionally missed FT for offensive rebound to save 1-point win last trip to San Antonio.
So!
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ updated injury report, per their game notes:
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion) is questionable; Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable; Christian Wood
(right foot soreness) is questionable – 5:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks upgrade Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) to questionable for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio but say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST this season:
2,828 — Luka
2,812 — Tatum
2,796 — Jokic
2,780 — Randle pic.twitter.com/FumHlpcVLX – 1:57 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
THE PLAYERS WITH THE BEST PEAKS IN NBA HISTORY
25. Luka Doncic (and he has yet to reach his actual peak)
20. Elgin Baylor
15. Moses Malone
10. Magic Johnson
5. Shaquille O’Neal
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rank… – 1:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Luka Garza’s 61 buckets this season
1/2 pic.twitter.com/jKhmoedK0r – 12:38 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
And I don’t think Kidd is in any danger unless Luka is out on him, and there’s no evidence of that.
Just saying that frustration aimed at Kidd isn’t some randomly misplaced or unwarranted fan fantasy. It’s pretty standard for a tm floundering despite having a star in their prime – 11:57 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Didn’t think it was possible to be this down on a team with a 24-yr-old Luka and a newly added second star in Kyrie.
Obviously, injury plays a major role, but it’s hard to get excited about this team moving forward at the moment.
Could change quickly … I guess – 9:57 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
A lot can change in the final month, as of now, my All NBA teams would be…
1st:
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Luka
G Fox
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Steph
G Mitchell
3rd
C Sabonis
F Durant
F Markkanen
G Lillard
G Harden
Toughest omissions: SGA, Jaylen, AntMan, Kawhi & Bam – 8:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dillon Brooks made Luka Doncic chuckle with the kiss to the crowd in Dallas 😘😅
pic.twitter.com/D9PkjSA6Yv – 5:22 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis’ 10th triple-double this season ties him with Luka Doncic for 2nd most this season. Nikola Jokic has the most with 27 – 11:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Solid first half. Rugh 2nd half. Josh Green was excellent. Hardy did his best Luka 1st qtr fireworks show. They combine for 51. Rest of the team had 37. Shoot under 40% for 1st time since Jan 5. Under 90 pts for 2nd time all yr. Luka & Kyrie can’t get back too soon #Mavs – 10:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If OKC beats the Nets tomorrow night, the Thunder will be in a 3 way tie with Luka , Kyrie and the Mavs and the Lakers/Pelicans winner for the #8 seed in the Western Conference. – 9:56 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs scrapping with MEM again leading 50-49 at halftime as Jaden Hardy did his best Luka imitation by producing a 16 pt 1st qtr. And Mavs getting nice play again from Josh Green w/11 7 pts/5 rebs from McKinley Wright in backup PG role. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Luka Garza with 10 points in 8 minutes in the first half tonight.
Of players who have played over 200 minutes this season (not a lot, but not nothing!), Garza is 16th in the league in points scored per 36 minutes played at 27.4. – 8:45 PM
Luka Garza with 10 points in 8 minutes in the first half tonight.
Dan Favale @danfavale
this hawks defense should get a percentage of luka garza’s next contract – 8:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on ESPN about Mavs’ playoff outlook a year after making the West finals: “I think the offense, we’re very good, but the defensive ends we’ve got to have communication better, everything better. That’s our weak point right now.” – 8:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just said on ESPN he’s not sure when he’ll return from his left thigh strain, but “getting better, just doing work, treatment. Today was court stuff, so it’s getting better.” – 8:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 29-25 after an entertaining first quarter. Hardy with 16 points, doing a pretty fair Luka 1st quarter impersonation. But nobody else with more than two points for Mavericks. – 8:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardy is doing a decent Luka Doncic-first-quarter impression: He has 16 of Dallas’ 25 points. – 8:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Luka Garza getting first crack at the backup center minutes. – 7:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid is a late scratch tonight with left calf soreness
Will likely see a good amount of Nate Knight/Luka Garza — being as Atlanta will stay big for 48 minutes with Capela/Okongwu – 7:34 PM
Naz Reid is a late scratch tonight with left calf soreness
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries continue to mount for Mavericks as Christian Wood joins Luka and Kyrie on the sideline. But they have lots of company in trying to navigate the stretch run in the crowded Western Conference. Details here:
mavs.com/mavs-injury-up… – 7:15 PM
Injuries continue to mount for Mavericks as Christian Wood joins Luka and Kyrie on the sideline. But they have lots of company in trying to navigate the stretch run in the crowded Western Conference. Details here:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says the hope is that both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) can practice tomorrow.
Christian Wood (foot) is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Jason Kidd says the hope is that both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) can practice tomorrow.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Both Luka and Kyrie are out tonight vs MEM. 6:45 @971TheFreak – 5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per the Mavericks’ injury report from Mavs PR:
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein: The Mavs say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) joins Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) as OUT tonight against Memphis. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 13, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 12, 2023
Damichael Cole: Luka Doncic is out tonight and is listed as day-to-day due to a left thigh strain. Dillon Brooks on Luka being out today: “It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 11, 2023