Live stream: Magic 8, Spurs 11

The Orlando Magic (28-40) play against the San Antonio Spurs (17-50) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
Orlando Magic 8, San Antonio Spurs 11 (Q1 07:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“Jamahl has obviously done a great job. They’ve already won more games than they won last year, and they’re in the hunt for the play-in game. He’s developed kids, like Banchero very well.” – Gregg Popovich on @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. pic.twitter.com/wQf31KVmR0 – 8:15 PM
“Jamahl has obviously done a great job. They’ve already won more games than they won last year, and they’re in the hunt for the play-in game. He’s developed kids, like Banchero very well.” – Gregg Popovich on @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. pic.twitter.com/wQf31KVmR0 – 8:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that’s cash
@Markelle Fultz + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/Oan0WSNLfK – 8:15 PM
that’s cash
@Markelle Fultz + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/Oan0WSNLfK – 8:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/2LxrbxVIrs – 8:08 PM
Starting 🖐
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/2LxrbxVIrs – 8:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Bulls scored 36 in the third. The Spurs scored 42 in the second. The Nets scored 37 in the third. The Raptors scored 49 (!) in the first. #Nuggets in shambles defensively. – 8:08 PM
The Bulls scored 36 in the third. The Spurs scored 42 in the second. The Nets scored 37 in the third. The Raptors scored 49 (!) in the first. #Nuggets in shambles defensively. – 8:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Graham, Vassell, KBD, Sochan, Collins.
Magic: Fultz, Harris, F Wagner, Banchero, Carter – 8:08 PM
Spurs: Graham, Vassell, KBD, Sochan, Collins.
Magic: Fultz, Harris, F Wagner, Banchero, Carter – 8:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Sochan is in tonight, Johnson is out.
Feeling at shootaround this morning was they’re just not gonna push guys who have lingering sorenesses from recent injuries, especially on B2Bs. It’s possible the statuses are reversed for these two tomorrow. We shall see. – 7:44 PM
Spurs say Sochan is in tonight, Johnson is out.
Feeling at shootaround this morning was they’re just not gonna push guys who have lingering sorenesses from recent injuries, especially on B2Bs. It’s possible the statuses are reversed for these two tomorrow. We shall see. – 7:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s about that time ⏰
Call your shot before Spurs vs. Magic for a chance to win 2 Plaza Level tickets 🔥 https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/du6Cmc9vcd – 7:23 PM
It’s about that time ⏰
Call your shot before Spurs vs. Magic for a chance to win 2 Plaza Level tickets 🔥 https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/du6Cmc9vcd – 7:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs make official what their head coach intimated before the game: Sochan in for tonight’s game vs. Magic. Johnson unavailable. – 7:22 PM
Spurs make official what their head coach intimated before the game: Sochan in for tonight’s game vs. Magic. Johnson unavailable. – 7:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
📍 @attcenter
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/zW7AFHaZuz – 7:11 PM
📍 @attcenter
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/zW7AFHaZuz – 7:11 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
plaid drip for the Texas showdown 🤠 pic.twitter.com/z0viMmpknh – 7:03 PM
plaid drip for the Texas showdown 🤠 pic.twitter.com/z0viMmpknh – 7:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five out 🪄
Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) is available and will start tonight at SAS. pic.twitter.com/JigGuTbYSv – 6:39 PM
first five out 🪄
Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) is available and will start tonight at SAS. pic.twitter.com/JigGuTbYSv – 6:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) will start tonight at San Antonio.
#MagicTogether – 6:32 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) will start tonight at San Antonio.
#MagicTogether – 6:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) will play and start tonight for the @OrlandoMagic against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/Sg0NKhDQRW – 6:31 PM
Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) will play and start tonight for the @OrlandoMagic against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/Sg0NKhDQRW – 6:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No Luka Doncic, again.
Maybe no Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Spurs are the Spurs, but Mavs needed Luka to score 51 and execute a perfect intentionally missed FT for offensive rebound to save 1-point win last trip to San Antonio.
So!
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:55 PM
No Luka Doncic, again.
Maybe no Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Spurs are the Spurs, but Mavs needed Luka to score 51 and execute a perfect intentionally missed FT for offensive rebound to save 1-point win last trip to San Antonio.
So!
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:55 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
We’re thrilled announce a multi-year partnership with leAD/LN to drive innovation and build the future of the sports & health technology industries in the greater Orlando metropolitan area.
Read more ➡️ on.nba.com/3LmNZD0 – 5:49 PM
We’re thrilled announce a multi-year partnership with leAD/LN to drive innovation and build the future of the sports & health technology industries in the greater Orlando metropolitan area.
Read more ➡️ on.nba.com/3LmNZD0 – 5:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Just another day at the office… 🏀🚶♀️
#DribbleToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/ITY2AzmCN2 – 5:30 PM
Just another day at the office… 🏀🚶♀️
#DribbleToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/ITY2AzmCN2 – 5:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks upgrade Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) to questionable for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio but say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:24 PM
The Mavericks upgrade Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) to questionable for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio but say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:24 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Christian Wood (right foot soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio.
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. – 5:20 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Christian Wood (right foot soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio.
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. – 5:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Whether he’s sinking a shot from the perimeter or threading the needle with a sharp pass to a backdoor cutter, Zach Collins is making the most of his time as a starter.
“He’s been fantastic,” Pop said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:17 PM
Whether he’s sinking a shot from the perimeter or threading the needle with a sharp pass to a backdoor cutter, Zach Collins is making the most of his time as a starter.
“He’s been fantastic,” Pop said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A Lone Star Showdown 🤠🏀
Join us tomorrow night when the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center! 🎟: https://t.co/qI7PMypL59
#GoSpursGo | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/14tBRNzXv3 – 5:00 PM
A Lone Star Showdown 🤠🏀
Join us tomorrow night when the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center! 🎟: https://t.co/qI7PMypL59
#GoSpursGo | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/14tBRNzXv3 – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Grizzlies, with Jamal Cain sent back to G League:
Out: Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (G League), Orlando Robinson (G League), Cody Zeller (nasal fracture).
Questionable: Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness). – 4:44 PM
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Grizzlies, with Jamal Cain sent back to G League:
Out: Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (G League), Orlando Robinson (G League), Cody Zeller (nasal fracture).
Questionable: Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness). – 4:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rules out Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (G League), Orlando Robinson (G League) and Cody Zeller (broken nose) for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 4:31 PM
Heat rules out Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (G League), Orlando Robinson (G League) and Cody Zeller (broken nose) for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 4:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In honor of our 2014 Championship Night, we had to throw it back to those 2014 fashion trends… 😅🛍 pic.twitter.com/1pdLHd8bEP – 4:30 PM
In honor of our 2014 Championship Night, we had to throw it back to those 2014 fashion trends… 😅🛍 pic.twitter.com/1pdLHd8bEP – 4:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Paris and Nick recap the recent road trip, while looking into the development Ousmane Dieng and consistency of Jalen Williams.
The TBU is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Youtube | https://t.co/o7G320DHdS
Spotify | https://t.co/FT83IzmeUB
Apple Music | https://t.co/8ZoCcLOwoY pic.twitter.com/oTl0QkCLNj – 4:16 PM
Paris and Nick recap the recent road trip, while looking into the development Ousmane Dieng and consistency of Jalen Williams.
The TBU is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Youtube | https://t.co/o7G320DHdS
Spotify | https://t.co/FT83IzmeUB
Apple Music | https://t.co/8ZoCcLOwoY pic.twitter.com/oTl0QkCLNj – 4:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A celebration for the ages 🙌🏆 We loved seeing how our Spurs family rang in our fifth title back in 2014!
#PorVida | @AshleyHomeStore | #ad pic.twitter.com/g38Yb5EEeC – 4:00 PM
A celebration for the ages 🙌🏆 We loved seeing how our Spurs family rang in our fifth title back in 2014!
#PorVida | @AshleyHomeStore | #ad pic.twitter.com/g38Yb5EEeC – 4:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero over his last five games:
24.0 PTS
6.6 REB
4.2 AST
45.2% FG
40.9% 3P pic.twitter.com/7aiSewzm7H – 3:57 PM
Paolo Banchero over his last five games:
24.0 PTS
6.6 REB
4.2 AST
45.2% FG
40.9% 3P pic.twitter.com/7aiSewzm7H – 3:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Feelin’ nostalgic 🥶
Recreate the iconic Iceman poster at our home games through the rest of the season 🧊
Poster goes on sale TODAY! And don’t miss the @SpursCoyote autograph session today from 6-6:45pm in the Concourse by the Spurs Fan Shop ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Mdn1hLlmUw – 2:57 PM
Feelin’ nostalgic 🥶
Recreate the iconic Iceman poster at our home games through the rest of the season 🧊
Poster goes on sale TODAY! And don’t miss the @SpursCoyote autograph session today from 6-6:45pm in the Concourse by the Spurs Fan Shop ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Mdn1hLlmUw – 2:57 PM