Meyers Leonard signs with Bucks for rest of the season

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs.
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks officially sign Meyers Leonard to a second 10-day contract. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / March 4, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Milwaukee Bucks are signing F/C Meyers Leonard to a second consecutive 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 2, 2023