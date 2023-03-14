Meyers Leonard signs with Bucks for rest of the season

Meyers Leonard signs with Bucks for rest of the season

Main Rumors

Meyers Leonard signs with Bucks for rest of the season

March 14, 2023- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs. – 6:01 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home