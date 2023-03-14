Live stream: Nets 5, Thunder 7

The Brooklyn Nets (39-29) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35) at Paycom Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 5, Oklahoma City Thunder 7 (Q1 08:49)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Imagine drafting a glue-guy, high IQ, high effort, charge-drawing center in the 2nd round and then he turns out to be a 40% 3 point shooter as a rookie.

OKC’s first bucket: Jaylin Williams 3. – Imagine drafting a glue-guy, high IQ, high effort, charge-drawing center in the 2nd round and then he turns out to be a 40% 3 point shooter as a rookie.OKC’s first bucket: Jaylin Williams 3. – 8:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey cut off the give and go for the slam prompts a Nets timeout. OKC on a 5-0 run. – Josh Giddey cut off the give and go for the slam prompts a Nets timeout. OKC on a 5-0 run. – 8:12 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Nets call a timeout a minute into this game as OKC builds a 5-0 lead – Nets call a timeout a minute into this game as OKC builds a 5-0 lead – 8:12 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Ahead by about 30 at the half, won by 20 or so, then-Nets coach John Calipari said he was happy with his team’s second half

Emotional, outspoken Nets beat guy from NY Posts explodes as only he could

Much hilarity – Ahead by about 30 at the half, won by 20 or so, then-Nets coach John Calipari said he was happy with his team’s second halfEmotional, outspoken Nets beat guy from NY Posts explodes as only he couldMuch hilarity – 8:11 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Fans in loud city scream “boom!” As Jaylin Williams starts the scoring with a 3. – Fans in loud city scream “boom!” As Jaylin Williams starts the scoring with a 3. – 8:11 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The Bulls scored 36 in the third. The Spurs scored 42 in the second. The Nets scored 37 in the third. The Raptors scored 49 (!) in the first. The Bulls scored 36 in the third. The Spurs scored 42 in the second. The Nets scored 37 in the third. The Raptors scored 49 (!) in the first. #Nuggets in shambles defensively. – 8:08 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Canadian men’s national team coach Nick Nurse on the possibility of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray suiting up in the same backcourt this summer: 7:36 PM Canadian men’s national team coach Nick Nurse on the possibility of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray suiting up in the same backcourt this summer: pic.twitter.com/AK9EkfIQqB

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:

Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝It’s always good playing back in the Paycom Center…we have a lot of good energy coming into games like this.❞

Isaiah Joe talks about the Thunder’s focus and preparation ahead of tonight’s matchup with @NickAGallo. 7:30 PM ❝It’s always good playing back in the Paycom Center…we have a lot of good energy coming into games like this.❞Isaiah Joe talks about the Thunder’s focus and preparation ahead of tonight’s matchup with @NickAGallo. pic.twitter.com/dtL7qluATl

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Nets

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

JWill – OKC starters vs NetsSGADortGiddeyJDubJWill – 7:25 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

One more on the trip.

🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA

🎥 https://t.co/W2MV88957W pic.twitter.com/FWs8X07J55 – 6:55 PM One more on the trip.🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann getting some defensive work in during shoot around 6:46 PM Tre Mann getting some defensive work in during shoot around pic.twitter.com/uZAztSlTho

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “I’ve seen Spencer at the age of 22, 23; now seeing him at the age of 29, 30. And the maturation is to another level, and you have to give him credit for that. And that’s just experience.” 6:41 PM Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “I’ve seen Spencer at the age of 22, 23; now seeing him at the age of 29, 30. And the maturation is to another level, and you have to give him credit for that. And that’s just experience.” #Nets

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

“To have a guy score 30 and not make a three is pretty impressive … ,” Jacque Vaughn says of SGA. – “To have a guy score 30 and not make a three is pretty impressive … ,” Jacque Vaughn says of SGA. – 6:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Nets are in town to take on the Thunder. Let’s have a Tuesday 6:32 PM Nets are in town to take on the Thunder. Let’s have a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/AqSBIEYpBO

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Interesting anecdote by Mark Daigneault:

On game days, he shows the names of the NBA referees refereeing their game that night to humanize them. Said he learned that from Al Horford when he was in OKC

“We want to be a team that has a reputation of being fair and respectful.” – Interesting anecdote by Mark Daigneault:On game days, he shows the names of the NBA referees refereeing their game that night to humanize them. Said he learned that from Al Horford when he was in OKC“We want to be a team that has a reputation of being fair and respectful.” – 6:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said they continue to have a high belief in Tre Mann & JRE and them not currently being in the rotation is a good test for their mentality

“It’s gonna comeback around from them at some point and when it does, they need to be ready to go.” – Mark Daigneault said they continue to have a high belief in Tre Mann & JRE and them not currently being in the rotation is a good test for their mentality“It’s gonna comeback around from them at some point and when it does, they need to be ready to go.” – 6:23 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on the Nets: “We’re going to have to really work tonight to score against this team in the halfcourt.” – Mark Daigneault on the Nets: “We’re going to have to really work tonight to score against this team in the halfcourt.” – 6:21 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

New words 📝

Spencer Dinwiddie dominated the ball in crunch time during wins over the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

Both Jacque Vaughn and Dinwiddie detailed the logic behind Brooklyn’s offensive dynamic in the final minutes. Full story: 5:40 PM New words 📝Spencer Dinwiddie dominated the ball in crunch time during wins over the Timberwolves and Nuggets.Both Jacque Vaughn and Dinwiddie detailed the logic behind Brooklyn’s offensive dynamic in the final minutes. Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-why-…

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈

#LetsFly | @ChickfilA 5:28 PM Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/2YaVGpw9Kb

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Coming off two strong defensive performances, the Thunder looks to carry over persistent defense and play with pace as a unit tonight against the Nets.

Join @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson as they provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎤 5:02 PM Coming off two strong defensive performances, the Thunder looks to carry over persistent defense and play with pace as a unit tonight against the Nets.Join @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson as they provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎤 pic.twitter.com/sZygQTt9GZ

StatMuse @statmuse

Most games with 2+ STL and 2+ BLK this season:

14 — Jaren Jackson Jr

9 — Anthony Edwards

8 — Embiid, Kristaps, Shai 4:49 PM Most games with 2+ STL and 2+ BLK this season:14 — Jaren Jackson Jr9 — Anthony Edwards8 — Embiid, Kristaps, Shai pic.twitter.com/hY51ORz1BO

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Paris and Nick recap the recent road trip, while looking into the development Ousmane Dieng and consistency of Jalen Williams.

The TBU is presented by @COOPAleWorks

Youtube |

Spotify |

Apple Music | pic.twitter.com/oTl0QkCLNj – 4:16 PM Paris and Nick recap the recent road trip, while looking into the development Ousmane Dieng and consistency of Jalen Williams.The TBU is presented by @COOPAleWorksYoutube | https://t.co/o7G320DHdS Spotify | https://t.co/FT83IzmeUB Apple Music | https://t.co/8ZoCcLOwoY

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Couple names that are in the mix for the Texas Tech opening, source told

Paul Mills

Grant McCasland

Andy Kennedy

There are others in addition to those. – Couple names that are in the mix for the Texas Tech opening, source told @Stadium Paul MillsGrant McCaslandAndy KennedyThere are others in addition to those. – 4:08 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

From Pat Bev Podcast:

“I’m calling other NBA players, like, ‘Zach cold, bro.’ It is so effortless and it looks so nice. I’m not doing anything but just telling him, ‘Keep being aggressive.’”

Zach LaVine averaging 31.4 pts, shooting 58.1% since Beverley joined 4:01 PM From Pat Bev Podcast:“I’m calling other NBA players, like, ‘Zach cold, bro.’ It is so effortless and it looks so nice. I’m not doing anything but just telling him, ‘Keep being aggressive.’”Zach LaVine averaging 31.4 pts, shooting 58.1% since Beverley joined #Bulls

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. trib.al/ygq3BQ8 – 3:29 PM The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. @NYDNSports

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 SGA defense

🏀 Jalen Williams ROY

🏀 J-Will charges

🏀 Massive weekend, and fun week ahead

#ThunderUp:

https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/tNzS1mXj6Y – 3:22 PM New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:🏀 SGA defense🏀 Jalen Williams ROY🏀 J-Will charges🏀 Massive weekend, and fun week ahead#ThunderUp:

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Brook Lopez for defensive player of year?

“Brook’s so good, and people need to know that. That mother—– is good, bro.” – Jrue Holiday.

The case for Lopez & other Milwaukee

2:58 PM Brook Lopez for defensive player of year?“Brook’s so good, and people need to know that. That mother—– is good, bro.” – Jrue Holiday.The case for Lopez & other Milwaukee #Bucks NBA award candidates jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel