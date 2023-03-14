Live stream: Nets 5, Thunder 7

The Brooklyn Nets (39-29) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 5, Oklahoma City Thunder 7 (Q1 08:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
5-0 run ignited by a boom and a slam! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9uHhlClbFL – 8:15 PM
5-0 run ignited by a boom and a slam! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9uHhlClbFL – 8:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Imagine drafting a glue-guy, high IQ, high effort, charge-drawing center in the 2nd round and then he turns out to be a 40% 3 point shooter as a rookie.
OKC’s first bucket: Jaylin Williams 3. – 8:13 PM
Imagine drafting a glue-guy, high IQ, high effort, charge-drawing center in the 2nd round and then he turns out to be a 40% 3 point shooter as a rookie.
OKC’s first bucket: Jaylin Williams 3. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey cut off the give and go for the slam prompts a Nets timeout. OKC on a 5-0 run. – 8:12 PM
Josh Giddey cut off the give and go for the slam prompts a Nets timeout. OKC on a 5-0 run. – 8:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nets call a timeout a minute into this game as OKC builds a 5-0 lead – 8:12 PM
Nets call a timeout a minute into this game as OKC builds a 5-0 lead – 8:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ahead by about 30 at the half, won by 20 or so, then-Nets coach John Calipari said he was happy with his team’s second half
Emotional, outspoken Nets beat guy from NY Posts explodes as only he could
Much hilarity – 8:11 PM
Ahead by about 30 at the half, won by 20 or so, then-Nets coach John Calipari said he was happy with his team’s second half
Emotional, outspoken Nets beat guy from NY Posts explodes as only he could
Much hilarity – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fans in loud city scream “boom!” As Jaylin Williams starts the scoring with a 3. – 8:11 PM
Fans in loud city scream “boom!” As Jaylin Williams starts the scoring with a 3. – 8:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Bulls scored 36 in the third. The Spurs scored 42 in the second. The Nets scored 37 in the third. The Raptors scored 49 (!) in the first. #Nuggets in shambles defensively. – 8:08 PM
The Bulls scored 36 in the third. The Spurs scored 42 in the second. The Nets scored 37 in the third. The Raptors scored 49 (!) in the first. #Nuggets in shambles defensively. – 8:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Alllll the dunks in the Hive tonight 👊
@Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/V9COien8AO – 7:56 PM
Alllll the dunks in the Hive tonight 👊
@Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/V9COien8AO – 7:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
K.O. with 13 points so far: mood.
@Kelly Oubre | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/jywlfCwdjf – 7:47 PM
K.O. with 13 points so far: mood.
@Kelly Oubre | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/jywlfCwdjf – 7:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Canadian men’s national team coach Nick Nurse on the possibility of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray suiting up in the same backcourt this summer: pic.twitter.com/AK9EkfIQqB – 7:36 PM
Canadian men’s national team coach Nick Nurse on the possibility of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray suiting up in the same backcourt this summer: pic.twitter.com/AK9EkfIQqB – 7:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:31 PM
Nets Starters for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 7:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s always good playing back in the Paycom Center…we have a lot of good energy coming into games like this.❞
Isaiah Joe talks about the Thunder’s focus and preparation ahead of tonight’s matchup with @NickAGallo. pic.twitter.com/dtL7qluATl – 7:30 PM
❝It’s always good playing back in the Paycom Center…we have a lot of good energy coming into games like this.❞
Isaiah Joe talks about the Thunder’s focus and preparation ahead of tonight’s matchup with @NickAGallo. pic.twitter.com/dtL7qluATl – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MAKE WAY FOR OUUUBRE 🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/vYWa4wRrTG – 7:26 PM
MAKE WAY FOR OUUUBRE 🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/vYWa4wRrTG – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The rematch begins 😤
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/OuGj6EZsom – 6:56 PM
The rematch begins 😤
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/OuGj6EZsom – 6:56 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
One more on the trip.
🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA
🎥 https://t.co/W2MV88957W pic.twitter.com/FWs8X07J55 – 6:55 PM
One more on the trip.
🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA
🎥 https://t.co/W2MV88957W pic.twitter.com/FWs8X07J55 – 6:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann getting some defensive work in during shoot around pic.twitter.com/uZAztSlTho – 6:46 PM
Tre Mann getting some defensive work in during shoot around pic.twitter.com/uZAztSlTho – 6:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BUZZ BUZZ 🐝
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ijqeybTU2N – 6:45 PM
BUZZ BUZZ 🐝
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ijqeybTU2N – 6:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “I’ve seen Spencer at the age of 22, 23; now seeing him at the age of 29, 30. And the maturation is to another level, and you have to give him credit for that. And that’s just experience.” #Nets – 6:41 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “I’ve seen Spencer at the age of 22, 23; now seeing him at the age of 29, 30. And the maturation is to another level, and you have to give him credit for that. And that’s just experience.” #Nets – 6:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t miss pic.twitter.com/CCn1TERiHH – 6:36 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t miss pic.twitter.com/CCn1TERiHH – 6:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“To have a guy score 30 and not make a three is pretty impressive … ,” Jacque Vaughn says of SGA. – 6:34 PM
“To have a guy score 30 and not make a three is pretty impressive … ,” Jacque Vaughn says of SGA. – 6:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Nets are in town to take on the Thunder. Let’s have a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/AqSBIEYpBO – 6:32 PM
Nets are in town to take on the Thunder. Let’s have a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/AqSBIEYpBO – 6:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Interesting anecdote by Mark Daigneault:
On game days, he shows the names of the NBA referees refereeing their game that night to humanize them. Said he learned that from Al Horford when he was in OKC
“We want to be a team that has a reputation of being fair and respectful.” – 6:30 PM
Interesting anecdote by Mark Daigneault:
On game days, he shows the names of the NBA referees refereeing their game that night to humanize them. Said he learned that from Al Horford when he was in OKC
“We want to be a team that has a reputation of being fair and respectful.” – 6:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said they continue to have a high belief in Tre Mann & JRE and them not currently being in the rotation is a good test for their mentality
“It’s gonna comeback around from them at some point and when it does, they need to be ready to go.” – 6:23 PM
Mark Daigneault said they continue to have a high belief in Tre Mann & JRE and them not currently being in the rotation is a good test for their mentality
“It’s gonna comeback around from them at some point and when it does, they need to be ready to go.” – 6:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on the Nets: “We’re going to have to really work tonight to score against this team in the halfcourt.” – 6:21 PM
Mark Daigneault on the Nets: “We’re going to have to really work tonight to score against this team in the halfcourt.” – 6:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New words 📝
Spencer Dinwiddie dominated the ball in crunch time during wins over the Timberwolves and Nuggets.
Both Jacque Vaughn and Dinwiddie detailed the logic behind Brooklyn’s offensive dynamic in the final minutes. Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-why-… – 5:40 PM
New words 📝
Spencer Dinwiddie dominated the ball in crunch time during wins over the Timberwolves and Nuggets.
Both Jacque Vaughn and Dinwiddie detailed the logic behind Brooklyn’s offensive dynamic in the final minutes. Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-why-… – 5:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/2YaVGpw9Kb – 5:28 PM
Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/2YaVGpw9Kb – 5:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off two strong defensive performances, the Thunder looks to carry over persistent defense and play with pace as a unit tonight against the Nets.
Join @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson as they provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎤 pic.twitter.com/sZygQTt9GZ – 5:02 PM
Coming off two strong defensive performances, the Thunder looks to carry over persistent defense and play with pace as a unit tonight against the Nets.
Join @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson as they provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎤 pic.twitter.com/sZygQTt9GZ – 5:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 2+ STL and 2+ BLK this season:
14 — Jaren Jackson Jr
9 — Anthony Edwards
8 — Embiid, Kristaps, Shai pic.twitter.com/hY51ORz1BO – 4:49 PM
Most games with 2+ STL and 2+ BLK this season:
14 — Jaren Jackson Jr
9 — Anthony Edwards
8 — Embiid, Kristaps, Shai pic.twitter.com/hY51ORz1BO – 4:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Paris and Nick recap the recent road trip, while looking into the development Ousmane Dieng and consistency of Jalen Williams.
The TBU is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Youtube | https://t.co/o7G320DHdS
Spotify | https://t.co/FT83IzmeUB
Apple Music | https://t.co/8ZoCcLOwoY pic.twitter.com/oTl0QkCLNj – 4:16 PM
Paris and Nick recap the recent road trip, while looking into the development Ousmane Dieng and consistency of Jalen Williams.
The TBU is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Youtube | https://t.co/o7G320DHdS
Spotify | https://t.co/FT83IzmeUB
Apple Music | https://t.co/8ZoCcLOwoY pic.twitter.com/oTl0QkCLNj – 4:16 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
📍 On Location: Mile-High Madness
🎬 Pres. by @SociosUSA
🎥 https://t.co/W2MV888xio pic.twitter.com/a6hodt2hnl – 4:13 PM
📍 On Location: Mile-High Madness
🎬 Pres. by @SociosUSA
🎥 https://t.co/W2MV888xio pic.twitter.com/a6hodt2hnl – 4:13 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Couple names that are in the mix for the Texas Tech opening, source told @Stadium.
Paul Mills
Grant McCasland
Andy Kennedy
There are others in addition to those. – 4:08 PM
Couple names that are in the mix for the Texas Tech opening, source told @Stadium.
Paul Mills
Grant McCasland
Andy Kennedy
There are others in addition to those. – 4:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From Pat Bev Podcast:
“I’m calling other NBA players, like, ‘Zach cold, bro.’ It is so effortless and it looks so nice. I’m not doing anything but just telling him, ‘Keep being aggressive.’”
Zach LaVine averaging 31.4 pts, shooting 58.1% since Beverley joined #Bulls – 4:01 PM
From Pat Bev Podcast:
“I’m calling other NBA players, like, ‘Zach cold, bro.’ It is so effortless and it looks so nice. I’m not doing anything but just telling him, ‘Keep being aggressive.’”
Zach LaVine averaging 31.4 pts, shooting 58.1% since Beverley joined #Bulls – 4:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. @NYDNSports trib.al/ygq3BQ8 – 3:29 PM
The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. @NYDNSports trib.al/ygq3BQ8 – 3:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 SGA defense
🏀 Jalen Williams ROY
🏀 J-Will charges
🏀 Massive weekend, and fun week ahead
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/tNzS1mXj6Y – 3:22 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 SGA defense
🏀 Jalen Williams ROY
🏀 J-Will charges
🏀 Massive weekend, and fun week ahead
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/tNzS1mXj6Y – 3:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez for defensive player of year?
“Brook’s so good, and people need to know that. That mother—– is good, bro.” – Jrue Holiday.
The case for Lopez & other Milwaukee #Bucks NBA award candidates
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:58 PM
Brook Lopez for defensive player of year?
“Brook’s so good, and people need to know that. That mother—– is good, bro.” – Jrue Holiday.
The case for Lopez & other Milwaukee #Bucks NBA award candidates
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:58 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Even with the @Utah Jazz idle, there are five important games tonight to track for playoff/lottery purposes.
If you want more lottery balls I’d suggest you root for the Wizards, Raptors, Pelicans, Thunder, and Trail Blazers.
If you want the playoffs, root for the opposite. pic.twitter.com/VUa4fN0agX – 2:33 PM
Even with the @Utah Jazz idle, there are five important games tonight to track for playoff/lottery purposes.
If you want more lottery balls I’d suggest you root for the Wizards, Raptors, Pelicans, Thunder, and Trail Blazers.
If you want the playoffs, root for the opposite. pic.twitter.com/VUa4fN0agX – 2:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Start strong, end strong. Let’s work.
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/f7AAO0qbGq – 2:15 PM
Start strong, end strong. Let’s work.
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/f7AAO0qbGq – 2:15 PM