Live stream: Nuggets 38, Raptors 58

The Denver Nuggets (46-22) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-36) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
Denver Nuggets 38, Toronto Raptors 58 (Q2 07:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Okay, a bit of stabilizing to begin the second.
Jokić should come back in now, which could absolutely spark a run.
Denver’s just gotta get stops though. It’s a requirement. They aren’t going to win track meets on the road. – 8:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Fred VanVleet with a 14-point Q1 🥵
Toronto scored 49 points as a team vs. Denver – their most in a single quarter this season 👀
pic.twitter.com/4Qd3uI0Dz0 – 8:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nuggets headed for their fourth straight loss. Kings are 8-2 since the break and will only be four games back in the loss column after tonight. They play for the tiebreaker in the season finale.
I don’t think the No. 1 seed is in play *yet* but one Denver injury and we’re there. – 8:12 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
In case y’all missed it: we just scored a franchise record 49 points in one quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4lW4Y5yvBB – 8:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Fred VanVleet scored 14 points in 1Q vs. Denver 👀
The Raptors scored 44 points as a team – their most in a single quarter this season 🥵
Toronto with a 53-32 lead early in 2Q.
pic.twitter.com/4Qd3uI0Dz0 – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The 49 points are a Raptors franchise record for most in quarter, topping their previous high of 48 (also in the 1st quarter) on Jan. 11, 1997. – 8:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Will Barton might not be the backup point guard, but he is hanging with Jamal Murray very well. – 8:09 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Most points in any quarter in the history of the Toronto Raptors. Terrific opening statement for the Nuggets. – 8:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Bulls scored 36 in the third. The Spurs scored 42 in the second. The Nets scored 37 in the third. The Raptors scored 49 (!) in the first. #Nuggets in shambles defensively. – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors allowed 30 points on 57% shooting… and lead by 19, the result of a 49-point quarter. They shot a ridiculous 20-for-28 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3. VanVleet, Barnes and Anunoby combined for 33 points on 17 shots. Their best offensive Q of the season. – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ah, I remember it well, very very well
FRANCHISE RECORD | The Toronto Raptors have scored a franchise record 49 points in one quarter. The previous high was 48 points in the first quarter on Jan. 11, 1997 at New Jersey. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So
The Toronto Raptors just dumped 49 points on the visiting enver Nuggets – 8:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
So, the Raptors just scored 49 points in the first quarter on 20-28 shooting (71.4%) and lead by 19 to start the second. They also grabbed four offensive rebounds. Fred VanVleet has 14. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown have six points apiece to lead the Nuggets. – 8:06 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The Raptors just hung 49 on the Nuggets in the 1st QRT. 👀 pic.twitter.com/T7SSs1LARu – 8:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets gave up 49 points in the first quarter. They trail 49-30.
Nuggets nightmare week continues. pic.twitter.com/VXbppUpARq – 8:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
49-30 for Raptors over Denver after 1Q. Raptors bench is in positive territory (+6) for once. Mike Malone’s concerns about his team’s defense lately is well founded! – 8:05 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Toronto just hung a season-high for a quarter up on the Nuggets.
They have 49 points while shooting 71.4% from the field.
Defense is certainly their biggest issue right now. – 8:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors hit every jumper and lead 49-30 after a quarter. VanVleet has 14, O.G. has 10. That’s the most they’ve scored in a quarter this year. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Most points the Raptors have scored in any quarter all year, they’ve got 49 and lead by 19 – 8:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets give up 49 to the Raptors in the 1st quarter. Denver just stopped playing defense after beating Memphis at home two weeks ago. – 8:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent comes in and hits his first shot, which is always a good sign. Still early but the bench has looked solid. The Raptors’ lead, which was 13 when Nurse made his first sub, is up to 16 late in the 1st quarter. – 8:03 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
_Enver Nuggets tonight so far, embarrassing lack of _efense. Hopefully they remember how to score soon if they plan on allowing layup lines, open 3s and second chances all night. – 8:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is the worst version of Jamal Murray we’ve seen in a minute.
When Malone said he was going to play tonight even if he had to do it on one leg, that did NOT instill any confidence that Jamal’s actually healthy.
I’m honestly shocked he’s out there. – 8:00 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I’ve heard podcast hosts and guests talk about Jamal Murray and his sore knee. It’s a season killer for them if he isn’t right. So why exactly is he playing now? Maybe he’s fine. But he doesn’t look fine. – 7:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray and AG haven’t looked right over the course of this Nuggets slump. And might be moving in the wrong direction. – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Michael Malone was lamenting his team’s recent defensive effort before the game
Raptors have 37 points and are shooting 68 per cent through about 9 minutes – 7:57 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Toronto has 33 points with more than four minutes left in the first quarter. Bruce Brown and Christian Braun are the first two guys off Denver’s bench. – 7:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Raptors bury another 3-pointer, and Christian Braun is coming in. The second Nugget off the bench. First time he’s been a first-half sub in a while. – 7:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors starters have given the bench a 13-point lead. Gary Trent Jr. just checked in for Scottie Barnes. Let’s observe. – 7:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Katy Winge @katywinge
The town (and hill) that built Jamal Murray.
pic.twitter.com/IsOIFNpLgG – 7:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets forgot this is a revenge game for Toronto I guess. Gonna have to pick up the intensity. – 7:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Toronto is getting all the hustle balls and 50/50 ones so far. That’s all right, but the Nuggets and especially Jokic has to be better at limiting offensive rebounds. Can’t let Poeltl show you up like that on the glass. – 7:49 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Raptors are out to an early 14-8 lead in Toronto. Raptors start 7-11 from the field and have rebounded three of their misses. Jamal Murray had an absolute dime to Aaron Gordon for one of Denver’s four buckets. – 7:47 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I am once again asking Jamal Murray to stop fancy-passing (which too often turns into fancy-turnovering) and to just deliver the ball like a normal person. Nuggets trying to do a little too much early and are already annoyed by no-calls. – 7:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors up 14-8 after 3:41. Key stat: Jokic — who took just 8 shots when these two teams played last week, has yet to take one so far with O.G Anunoby challenging him at every turn. – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors flying around, have made 7 of 11 shots and forced two turnovers in last than four minutes
Up 6 and Denver needs a timeout – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps starters open strongly again. O.G. just perfectly straddled Murray/Jokic pick and pop, waited for Murray to commit, played him baseline and forced a bad pass with that patience. – 7:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby starts on Jokic again. He did a pretty good job on the reigning 2-time MVP in Denver last week (17-13-9 on 5-8 FG). – 7:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Kind of a tie for warmest reception between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic
Very warm both ways – 7:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Canadian men’s national team coach Nick Nurse on the possibility of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray suiting up in the same backcourt this summer: pic.twitter.com/AK9EkfIQqB – 7:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Serbian fans are out here in Toronto for Nikola Jokić. So many!! pic.twitter.com/Ew3p77LymA – 7:30 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev’s @DKSportsbook🔒 of the game:
Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists.
Masterclass coming. – 7:28 PM
Dev’s @DKSportsbook🔒 of the game:
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nothing to see here, folks
VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl start for the Raptors vs. Denver – 7:28 PM
Nothing to see here, folks
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Raptors Pregame Lounge is live
youtube.com/watch?v=pm4Rmx… – 7:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
This game in Toronto tonight means a lot to Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/b2S1nsYjaO – 7:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray hasn’t played in Toronto in front of family and friends since December 3, 2018.
He’s ready. pic.twitter.com/I5ZW5LFnsY – 6:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray and Reggie Jackson are both available tonight at Raptors. – 6:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jamal Murray and Reggie Jackson are available for tonight’s game against the Raptors
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/qi0C0ZHdg6 – 6:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Probably the most important factor for the Nuggets tonight is to find a better way to make life difficult on the VanVleet-Poeltl pick and roll.
When they came to Denver, the Nuggets defense couldn’t stop that action. It shouldn’t be as difficult as it was. Gotta lock in there. – 6:20 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
“Jamal is in. There’s no way in hell he wasn’t playing tonight.”
— Mike Malone RE: 🇨🇦 Jamal Murray’s status for tonight’s game – 6:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray is in tonight against Toronto.
Coach Malone said there was no way in hell Murray was missing this game. Malone said he will have 40-50 people in attendance tonight.
It’s been a while since Murray has been able to play in front of family and friends at home. – 6:06 PM
Jamal Murray is in tonight against Toronto.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Coach Malone when asked what makes OG Anunoby’s defence unique:
“Have you seen his legs? That guy is strong.” – 6:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jamal Murray is playing tonight. “There was no way in hell he wasn’t playing tonight,” Malone says. If he’s struggling with knee, he will curtail minutes – 6:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Jamal’s in … there is no way in hell he wasn’t playing tonight (vs. Raptors) This game is too important to him.” Nuggets head coach Mike Malone on 🇨🇦 Jamal Murray. – 6:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
“There was no way in hell he wasn’t playing” Michael Malone telling us Jamal Murray is in – 6:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jamal Murray (who was listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs the Raptors) will play. It’ll be his fourth career game in Toronto and first since Dec. 3, 2018. He missed last year’s visit due to the ACL injury and the previous couple came in Tampa and in the bubble. – 6:03 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
“Jamal is in. There’s no way in he’ll he wasn’t playing tonight.”
— Mike Malone RE: 🇨🇦 Jamal Murray’s status for tonight’s game – 6:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Jamal Murray will play tonight, coach Malone says:
“There’s no way in hell he wasn’t playing tonight… This game means a lot to him” – 6:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New words 📝
Spencer Dinwiddie dominated the ball in crunch time during wins over the Timberwolves and Nuggets.
Both Jacque Vaughn and Dinwiddie detailed the logic behind Brooklyn’s offensive dynamic in the final minutes. Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-why-… – 5:40 PM
New words 📝
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – 5:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the final score going to look like?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wIL6CTCUNH – 4:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ranking NBA’s top five title contenders: Bucks ahead of two West teams at the top; Nuggets miss cut
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 4:49 PM
Ranking NBA’s top five title contenders: Bucks ahead of two West teams at the top; Nuggets miss cut
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jamal Murray still questionable on 4:30 injury report with knee maintenance for tonight’s Nuggets-Raptors contest.
No Banton, Dowtin, Harper, Weiskamp, Porter for Toronto – 4:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to have a 15r/15a game this season:
— Jokic
— Sabonis
They have both done it twice. pic.twitter.com/3186642E1b – 4:35 PM
Players to have a 15r/15a game this season:
— Jokic
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA bringing in the big guns tonight to ensure the Nuggets pay penance for the Scott Foster game.
Tony Brothers will ref Nuggets-Raptors tonight. – 4:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is it championship or bust for the #Nuggets this year?
🔊 @RealJayWilliams weighs in #MileHighBasketball
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/vJ07bUGtER – 4:30 PM
Is it championship or bust for the #Nuggets this year?
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s matchup presented by @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/PwbGQuqKf4 – 4:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
He’s a second-year player: It’s natural that he doesn’t have every single offensive skill. But even Nikola Jokic needed to become more of a scoring threat to thrive as much as a passer, and Barnes isn’t Jokic. – 3:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. @NYDNSports trib.al/ygq3BQ8 – 3:29 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report heading into tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/emtEFCI3TV – 3:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In the last 5 4th quarters, Siakam attempted 2 fewer shots than Gary Trent Jr. despite playing 13 more minutes and scored the same number of points (6) as Precious Achiuwa despite playing 27 more minutes. He didn’t attempt a single free throw. – 2:47 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Introducing Vivian Rosas, the talented Illustrator/Artist behind the artwork for our Women’s Empowerment Night.
She’s Toronto based and as a queer Mestizx/Latinx artist her goal is to put forward imagery that allows underrepresented communities to see themselves reflected. pic.twitter.com/N3axogyXBg – 2:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Even with the @Utah Jazz idle, there are five important games tonight to track for playoff/lottery purposes.
If you want more lottery balls I’d suggest you root for the Wizards, Raptors, Pelicans, Thunder, and Trail Blazers.
If you want the playoffs, root for the opposite. pic.twitter.com/VUa4fN0agX – 2:33 PM
Even with the @Utah Jazz idle, there are five important games tonight to track for playoff/lottery purposes.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST this season:
2,828 — Luka
2,812 — Tatum
2,796 — Jokic
2,780 — Randle pic.twitter.com/FumHlpcVLX – 1:57 PM
Most PTS + REB + AST this season:
2,828 — Luka
2,812 — Tatum
