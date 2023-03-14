Nuggets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,507,362 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $4,725,541 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: SN

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

