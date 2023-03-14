Patrick Beverley on Ja Morant's behavior: 'I think music has a lot to do with this'

“I think music has a lot to do with this now. You know, especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth is okay. Pants half down your ass, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now. Back in the day there was a motherf*cker on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah, baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on sick shirts and everybody was dressed the same. “It’s just a product of what we listen to. The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang, bang, shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount of money, I’m on private jets, that that that.’ That’s what the younger generation is. Sadly to say it shouldn’t be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to and that’s how it is.”
Howdy Partners Ep. 23: Memphis native and Grizzlies’ beat reporter @Damichael Cole joins me to discuss the hope that Ja Morant realizes all that’s at risk and what’s ahead for some of the franchise’s other core players: youtu.be/K5ijdS52hXs – 5:38 PM
Grizzlies injury report for Wednesday at Heat (all are out):
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 5:12 PM
.@memgrizz status report, March 15 at @MiamiHEAT:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 5:01 PM
The latest reports say Ja Morant has entered a counseling clinic
@Brian Scalabrine gives his thoughts on the latest reports about the Memphis superstar pic.twitter.com/KnMmqPhhiF – 4:54 PM
The law firm of Beverley & Caruso continue locking down opponents … big, small, wings or guards … and that will be needed if the Bulls want a play-in push.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 4:11 PM
From Pat Bev Podcast:
“I’m calling other NBA players, like, ‘Zach cold, bro.’ It is so effortless and it looks so nice. I’m not doing anything but just telling him, ‘Keep being aggressive.’”
Zach LaVine averaging 31.4 pts, shooting 58.1% since Beverley joined #Bulls – 4:01 PM
Last night, Ja Morant missed his fifth-straight game since stepping away from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant checked himself into a counseling program in Florida and there’s currently no timetable for him to return to the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor… – 2:46 PM
Interesting context for Ja Morant counseling news. ESPN story didn’t indicate when Morant sought counseling but it came off as if it just started. The Athletic’s story definitively stated he went to “retreat-like setting” in Florida last week.
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant entered a counseling program in Florida
Sharing this story I wrote in September 2022 ahead of the season, where Ja Morant opened up about his mental health.
The Grizzlies have won 3 games in a row without Ja Morant.
5. The Patrick Beverley Game
Beverley’s best game as a Bull to date. 16 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast. Was all over the offensive glass (5 OReb) and made 4 of 5 3s, including dagger late. All you can ask for
Zach LaVine: 36/9/5
DeMar DeRozan: 27/7/5
Nikola Vučević: 18/11/6
Patrick Beverley: 16/10/5
Andre Drummond: 11/5. – 10:27 PM
Bulls 119, Rockets 111
Bulls move into 10th
LaVine 36 pts, 9 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 27 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Vucevic 18 pts, 11 rebs, 6 assists
Beverley 16 pts, 10 rebs, 5 assists
Drummond 11 pts, 5 rebs – 10:24 PM
In his return to Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his career, Patrick Beverley is having his best game as a Bull.
Patrick Beverley sinks a 3-pointer to take a 115-106 lead with 2:06 remaining.
Patrick Beverley picks off a steal, then Caruso comes flying up the court with him to score the tying layup.
Rockets 55, Bulls 54 at half
LaVine 20 pts, 3 assists
DeRozan 12 pts
Beverley 8 pts, 4 rebs
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Nikola Vucevic on exchange with PBev:”People always make a big deal out of when players argue on the court. That’s part of the game. We’re competitors. We’re trying to make the right play. Sometimes you don’t agree on the same thing in the moment. Talk it out and it’s over with.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 3, 2023
With 5:56 left in the fourth quarter against the Pistons on Wednesday, Detroit rookie Jaden Ivey beat Patrick Beverley off the dribble, and was headed for the rim with the blow-by. Beverley was counting on Nikola Vucevic to peel off his man and help with some rim protection, but that didn’t happen when it appeared that Vucevic was not paying attention to the ball. Beverley started getting on Vucevic about how the center should have played it, and the two had words, as veteran DeMar DeRozan had to step in and play peacemaker. -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 2, 2023
According to a source close to the situation, Vucevic has not been thrilled with some of the recent finger pointing going on, and this wasn’t the first time he was unhappy with the tone in which he – and other teammates – were spoken to. While the source said it wasn’t just a “Beverley-Vooch thing,’’ it does put in question the exact leadership hierarchy with this roster. Not the first time that’s been questioned this season, either. -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 2, 2023
Amid the controversy, however, George made sure to let Morant know that he still has his back and he supports him in his healing process. Furthermore, the Clippers leader gave the Grizzlies’ best player some words of encouragement and advice to help him as he tries to move on from the fiasco. “One thing I don’t want him to be is not himself. We got to respect who he is as a person, so I don’t want him to now shape to be someone that he’s not just because the microscope is on him,” George shared in his “Podcast P” show. “He’s gonna have to cut ties with some people. I think as a young kid that’s maturing, growing up and becoming a man, you’ll realize some people are good for you and some people aren’t. And that’s a part of life. No love lost. It’s part of maturation as a man, like you wanna grow. The plan is to always grow, and so I think he’s going through that phase and understanding that like, ‘I can’t have the influence that I have around because I’m someone that’s putting the influence on the next generation.’ “But it’s love here kid. We stand behind you, on your future.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023
“I think there’s a lot going on,” Spears said on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst’s Hoop Collective podcast. “My prayers to him, that he figures it out. There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say on this podcast, but I hope he’s taking care of himself. I’m not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I’m worried about the human part. … My guess now is — not that you’d bet on this — that he doesn’t play the rest of the season as he takes care of himself.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023
Morant has been seeking assistance for what he described in a statement as a need “to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” which has taken him out of Memphis on a leave from the team, sources said. -via ESPN / March 14, 2023