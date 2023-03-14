Live stream: Pistons 45, Wizards 61

The Detroit Pistons (16-53) play against the Washington Wizards (31-37) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023

Detroit Pistons 45, Washington Wizards 61 (Q3 11:18)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

halftime numbers:

📊 Beal: 13 PTS, 5 AST

📊 Deni: 11 PTS, 5 REB

📊 Johnny: 8 PTS, 4-5 FG

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Wizards 61, Pistons 45. Detroit is shooting 32.7% overall, 5-18 from 3 and is lucky to only be down 16. Helps that the Wizards are only 2-11 from 3 despite shooting 64.3% overall.

Joseph: 10 points

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards Lead the Detroit Pistons at halftime.





Bradley Beal leads with 13 (5/6)

Deni Avdija 11 (5/6)

JOHNNY DAVIS 8 (4/5)

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards will take a 61-45 lead into halftime against the Pistons. Beal (13 pts) and Avdija (11 pts) have been standouts so far.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Wizards 61, Pistons 45

Beal: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.

Avdija: 11 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.

J. Davis: 8 pts., 2 rebs.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards 61, Pistons 45

Beal: 13p 5a 3r

Avdija: 11p 5r

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Omoruyi checks in and drives past Porzingis for a layup the very next possession – Omoruyi checks in and drives past Porzingis for a layup the very next possession – 7:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Welp, Wizards answer with an 11-2 run. Pistons are back down 18 after a sloppy stretch of basketball. Omoruyi just checked back in, however – Welp, Wizards answer with an 11-2 run. Pistons are back down 18 after a sloppy stretch of basketball. Omoruyi just checked back in, however – 7:57 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

Interesting to see Unseld go to Davis this early (but against banged-up and limited Detroit, what do you have to lose?)

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Wizards up BiG over the Pistons after 1.





Corey Kispert & Bradley Beal 7

Kristaps Porzingis & Monte Morris & Deni Avdija 6

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Start of the 2nd Quarter: Wizards 38, Pistons 20

Kispert and Porzingis: 7 pts. apiece

J. Davis: 4 pts., 1 reb.

McGruder: 7 pts., 2 rebs.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Easiest dunk of Deni Avdija’s career

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

warmup shirts in honor of Noche Wizards tonight 👕

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

First start as a Piston for RJ Hampton ‼️

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wiz starters vs. Detroit with Kyle Kuzma (knee) out:

Morris

Beal

Kispert

Porzingis

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Detroit Pistons:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Daniel Gafford

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Here’s some excellent information on Taj Gibson courtesy of Wes Unseld Jr.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

prime Deni drip 🥩

grab a Beef Brothers t-shirt for yourself at the @TeamShopAtCOA 🛒

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Representation matters.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Johnny Davis and Taj Gibson, who were listed as questionable to play tonight because of non-Covid illnesses, will be available to play, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – Johnny Davis and Taj Gibson, who were listed as questionable to play tonight because of non-Covid illnesses, will be available to play, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most games with 2+ STL and 2+ BLK this season:

14 — Jaren Jackson Jr

9 — Anthony Edwards

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

The Beef Brothers: The story behind Jeff Ruland and Rick Mahorn’s unbreakable bond.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

With Isaiah Livers not playing tonight, tonight will mark the With Isaiah Livers not playing tonight, tonight will mark the #Pistons ‘ 30th different starting lineup of the season. – 3:45 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

The #Pistons313Day Celebration was one for the books 🤩

Thank you for celebrating the city with us, DEEETROIT❤️💙

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Even with the

If you want more lottery balls I’d suggest you root for the Wizards, Raptors, Pelicans, Thunder, and Trail Blazers.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cory Joseph is questionable tonight against the

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

tonight we celebrate Noche Wizards and highlight the many accomplishments of our Hispanic and Latino employees 💙

🎟️ join us →

