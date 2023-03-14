Live stream: Pistons 45, Wizards 61

The Detroit Pistons (16-53) play against the Washington Wizards (31-37) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
Detroit Pistons 45, Washington Wizards 61 (Q3 11:18)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime numbers:
📊 Beal: 13 PTS, 5 AST
📊 Deni: 11 PTS, 5 REB
📊 Johnny: 8 PTS, 4-5 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/pa5FbbXJBs – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Wizards 61, Pistons 45. Detroit is shooting 32.7% overall, 5-18 from 3 and is lucky to only be down 16. Helps that the Wizards are only 2-11 from 3 despite shooting 64.3% overall.
Joseph: 10 points
Hayes: 8 points – 8:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards Lead the Detroit Pistons at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 61
#Pistons 45
Bradley Beal leads with 13 (5/6)
Deni Avdija 11 (5/6)
JOHNNY DAVIS 8 (4/5)
Monte Morris 8 – 8:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Wizards 61, #Pistons 45.
Joseph: 10 pts, 2 asts
Hayes: 8 pts, 3 asts, 4 TOs
Wiseman: 6 pts, 9 rebs – 8:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards will take a 61-45 lead into halftime against the Pistons. Beal (13 pts) and Avdija (11 pts) have been standouts so far.
Wizards lead by 16 despite shooting 2-11 3PT with 9 TOs because Pistons are shooting 32.7% FG. – 8:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 61, Pistons 45
Beal: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.
Avdija: 11 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
J. Davis: 8 pts., 2 rebs.
C. Joseph: 10 pts., 2 assts. – 8:01 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 61, Pistons 45
Beal: 13p 5a 3r
Avdija: 11p 5r
Porzingis, Morris, Davis: 8p – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Omoruyi checks in and drives past Porzingis for a layup the very next possession – 7:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Welp, Wizards answer with an 11-2 run. Pistons are back down 18 after a sloppy stretch of basketball. Omoruyi just checked back in, however – 7:57 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Some know him as Jordan Goodwin, the family knows him as “Goody” @CapitalCityGoGo #MakeLemonade pic.twitter.com/3lnizvyPG4 – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have cut a 22-point deficit to nine. CoJo has nine points and has hit some big shots. Pistons showing some fight despite half of the roster not being available – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Eugene Omoruyi (left ankle) is available to return, per a team spokesperson. – 7:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons say Omoruyi (left ankle) is available to return tonight – 7:50 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Interesting to see Unseld go to Davis this early (but against banged-up and limited Detroit, what do you have to lose?)
And really, good decision. Why waste his rookie year? They didn’t draft him to be a Go-Go player. He needs these nba minutes – 7:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis has scored eight of the Wizards’ 44 points. The Wizards lead the Pistons 44-25 early in the second quarter. – 7:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
off to a hot start 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ue3EPEoatQ – 7:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards up BiG over the Pistons after 1.
#DCAboveAll 38
#Pistons 20
Corey Kispert & Bradley Beal 7
Kristaps Porzingis & Monte Morris & Deni Avdija 6
Johnny Davis 4 – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Wizards 38, Pistons 20. Detroit may be down to just eight available players, depending on Omoruyi’s status. – 7:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Start of the 2nd Quarter: Wizards 38, Pistons 20
Kispert and Porzingis: 7 pts. apiece
J. Davis: 4 pts., 1 reb.
McGruder: 7 pts., 2 rebs.
FG%: Wizards 68%, Pistons 33% – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 38-20 Wizards over the Pistons after the 1st quarter. Wiz shooting 68.2% FG. – 7:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Wizards 38, #Pistons 20.
McGruder: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Hayes: 4 pts, 2 asts, 1 stl
Hampton: 3 pts, 1 reb – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are leading the PIstons by 22 points in the first quarter already. Taking care of business so far. – 7:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are down 38-16 with 1:10 left in the first quarter and will likely play four guards with one big for the rest of the game, depending on what happens with Omoruyi. – 7:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Duren has 3 fouls in 2.5 minutes. Wiseman checks back in, along with Buddy Boeheim. – 7:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis is getting some early minutes tonight against the Pistons. Davis has usually been relegated to playing time when the game is out of hand. – 7:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis has entered the game with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter and Washington ahead 30-16. – 7:29 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rare to see Johnny Davis so early for the Wiz, but he’s checking in with 3:12 left in the first. – 7:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This is already the wackiest game of the season. Pistons are playing Duren with four guards, because no one is healthy – 7:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
With Omoruyi hurt, Jalen Duren just checked in and he’s on the floor with James Wiseman. – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Oh no, Omoruyi is in some real pain. Grabbing his left ankle. Just awful injury luck for Detroit right now – 7:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Deni Avdija Turbos down the lane for an easy 2 points. pic.twitter.com/0H7sh0IPmT – 7:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Not much defense going on right now. The #Pistons trail the #Wizards 12-7 with 8:39 left in the first quarter. – 7:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
warmup shirts in honor of Noche Wizards tonight 👕
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vOucv11vFi – 7:13 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
WASHINGTON WIZARD’S BASKETBALL
Photo by me: 📸| #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Y8W6MU0ziG – 7:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First start as a Piston for RJ Hampton ‼️
@Kia | #Ad pic.twitter.com/GnBqkDA2X9 – 7:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Capital City Fits🏛️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/Ar6BRDd23F – 6:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, RJ Hampton, Rodney McGruder, Eugene Omoruyi and James Wiseman. – 6:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tuesday night vibes
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/ceyk0v9I3g – 6:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz starters vs. Detroit with Kyle Kuzma (knee) out:
Morris
Beal
Kispert
Porzingis
Gafford – 6:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Detroit Pistons:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 out against the 313 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/rlCbkXzEsn – 6:47 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Here’s some excellent information on Taj Gibson courtesy of Wes Unseld Jr.
While at the Philadelphia game, TG had an illness mid-game that essentially wiped him out. Coach WUJ said TG is tough, so if it put him down, it put him down. Look who is warning up. #DcAboveall pic.twitter.com/f4KkB6AfVZ – 6:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Congrats to the winners of last night’s @snipes_usa 313 Day Sneaker Giveaway 👏 Enjoy your pair of Michigan-inspired Adidas sneakers 👟 pic.twitter.com/YeploHp7ae – 6:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/FPTUTXWmfA – 6:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame, I asked Dwane Casey about the small wins we never hear about because everyone focuses on the Detroit Pistons record(16-53). I learned about some extraordinary positives of this #Pistons ball club that usually goes overlooked. FUTURE SOUNDS BRIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Q1hkxFUvTO – 6:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame with Head Coach Dwane Casey of the Detriot #Pistons. I asked him how guys like James Wiseman & Johnny Davis will have prolific careers because they took their @nbagleague assignments seriously. (GREAT INSIGHT FROM COACH) #DcAboveAll pic.twitter.com/0KWr4dcshZ – 5:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
prime Deni drip 🥩
grab a Beef Brothers t-shirt for yourself at the @TeamShopAtCOA 🛒
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/fdIBgSGYuz – 5:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Representation matters.
We sat down with members of our organization with Latino and Hispanic heritage ahead of Noche Wizards ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WEvm8LYad3 – 5:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis and Taj Gibson, who were listed as questionable to play tonight because of non-Covid illnesses, will be available to play, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 2+ STL and 2+ BLK this season:
14 — Jaren Jackson Jr
9 — Anthony Edwards
8 — Embiid, Kristaps, Shai pic.twitter.com/hY51ORz1BO – 4:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Happy to report I’ve spoken to Wizards Fans in Baltimore, England, Brazil & Japan today. #DCaboveAll Army is looking strong. I wonder if it’s any of us in HONG KONG? 🫡 – 4:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Beef Brothers: The story behind Jeff Ruland and Rick Mahorn’s unbreakable bond.
📰 → https://t.co/F3mffGjRa9 pic.twitter.com/C3StMQJi8l – 4:05 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
With Isaiah Livers not playing tonight, tonight will mark the #Pistons‘ 30th different starting lineup of the season. – 3:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The #Pistons313Day Celebration was one for the books 🤩
Thank you for celebrating the city with us, DEEETROIT❤️💙
@Ally | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/QZlCTLT6ON – 3:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
watchin’ the guards tonight 👀🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Zp1pw48xtf – 3:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Even with the @Utah Jazz idle, there are five important games tonight to track for playoff/lottery purposes.
If you want more lottery balls I’d suggest you root for the Wizards, Raptors, Pelicans, Thunder, and Trail Blazers.
If you want the playoffs, root for the opposite. pic.twitter.com/VUa4fN0agX – 2:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons may need volunteers tonight pic.twitter.com/kQK4mbAhy7 – 2:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cory Joseph is questionable tonight against the #Wizards due to a Non-Covid illness.
Jaden Ivey (health & safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III (ankle), Isaiah Livers (hip), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) are OUT. – 2:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight we celebrate Noche Wizards and highlight the many accomplishments of our Hispanic and Latino employees 💙
🎟️ join us → https://t.co/xEjMNV2UZq
#DCFamily | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/iyswFc2j7A – 2:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Most losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Rockets & Spurs…
Minnesota: 4-7
No other team has more than 5. Keep that in mind as the Wolves fight for playoff/Play-In position. They have one more game (@ SAS the last week of the season) against the bottom 4. – 1:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Wiseman with the block off the glass 👋
#BlockOfTheWeek | @Acronis | @ccare_ccr1 | #ad pic.twitter.com/xGE7O4tq9r – 1:20 PM
