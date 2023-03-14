Projected No. 2 draft pick Scoot Henderson shut down for the rest of the season

Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been shut by G League for the rest of the season, Jonathan Givony from ESPN reports. According to the report, Ignite is unlikely to make the playoffs, and the G League feels 19-year-old Henderson has shown enough this season.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the top two players in our 2023 NBA mock draft.
Who are you taking first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jkKVfxW04J – 7:37 PM
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the top two players in our 2023 NBA mock draft.
Who are you taking first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jkKVfxW04J – 7:37 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Scoot Henderson will be the second pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Right?
@coachthorpe and @jshector say another candidate looms.
truehoop.com/p/brooklyn-mik…
Listen to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts. pic.twitter.com/ZuQLlmfoSr – 3:26 PM
Scoot Henderson will be the second pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Right?
@coachthorpe and @jshector say another candidate looms.
truehoop.com/p/brooklyn-mik…
Listen to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts. pic.twitter.com/ZuQLlmfoSr – 3:26 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* sizing up the wild, wacky West race
* should Scoot Henderson really be second pick in draft?
* bracket geekery, where I know just enough to be dangerous
theathletic.com/4303007/2023/0… – 1:28 PM
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* sizing up the wild, wacky West race
* should Scoot Henderson really be second pick in draft?
* bracket geekery, where I know just enough to be dangerous
theathletic.com/4303007/2023/0… – 1:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My 2023 NBA draft big board: nbadraft.theringer.com
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Amen Thompson
5. Jarace Walker
6. Cam Whitmore
7. Ausar Thompson – 3:18 PM
My 2023 NBA draft big board: nbadraft.theringer.com
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Amen Thompson
5. Jarace Walker
6. Cam Whitmore
7. Ausar Thompson – 3:18 PM
More on this storyline
“Most definitely. Because at this point, they’re saying, go play with Scoot Henderson and win a championship and then we’ll give you credit,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I don’t need no credit from y’all, no credit from [Barkley], no credit from Shaq. Y’all don’t ever have to watch me play ever again, don’t talk about me if you don’t [rock] with me. I’m not gonna stop doing what I do. Everybody has their opinions, man. It’s not gonna stop me and how I approach the game. “As far as leading a team, I don’t need to coach no team. Whatever happens, we do it together. [Monty’s] the leader, he’s the coach. The GM puts the team together. I’m supposed to go out and hoop. That’s my job.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 2, 2023
“One of the coaches last year on the G League Ignite said Scoot was the best player they had,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “That was a year ago. I knew he was a guy you had to watch. I’ve never heard anything negative about him. He’s got a chance to be really good. He’s got a better shot right now than Russell Westbrook, who he gets compared to.” -via HoopsHype / February 23, 2023