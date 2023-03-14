Tom Thibodeau on Cam Reddish: 'He's played very well, I'm happy for him'

Sean Highkin: Thibs on Cam Reddish: “He’s played very well. I’m happy for him. It was one of those trades that I think was good for both teams.”
Thibs on Cam Reddish: “He’s played very well. I’m happy for him. It was one of those trades that I think was good for both teams.” – 8:41 PM
Tom Thibodeau on Josh Hart: “The impact he’s had, it was immediate. It’s all the intangibles. The team just functions well when he’s on the floor. He’s been terrific for us.” – 8:38 PM
Josh Hart the right fit for Knicks that Cam Reddish never was newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:28 PM
you all know that cam reddish is sooo ready for tonight’s contest – 1:34 PM
Chris Finch picked up his 97th career win as Wolves coach, moving him into a tie with Rick Adelman and Tom Thibodeau for second, behind Flip, of course. – 11:39 PM
Is there a sports book that will allow me to wager on Cam Reddish FG attempts tomorrow night?
I don’t care if the number is infinity – I’m taking the over. – 8:51 PM
No sleep ’til, well, the end of the season…Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau able to manage workload on Julius Randle newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:40 PM
Billy Mac just became an icon for imitating Tom Thibodeau during the @SpectrumSN Knicks-Lakers broadcast. AK – 9:21 PM
Pelicans 109, Blazers 73: end of third quarter. 17 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for Cam Reddish. 10 points, 3 steals for @Matisse Thybulle. 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists for @Nassir Little. – 8:53 PM
Pelicans 74, Blazers 54: halftime. 11 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 1 steal for @Matisse Thybulle. 9 points, 3 rebounds/assists for Cam Reddish. 8 points, 5 rebounds for @Trendon Watford. – 8:12 PM
Pelicans 42, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 5 points, 2 assists/rebounds for Cam Reddish. 5 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant (who I imagine might be done for the night). POR shooting 60 percent, NOP shooting 61 percent. – 7:43 PM
#Pelicans again applying the defensive strategy of picking up opposing guards in the deep backcourt. Herb has been in Simons’ face 80 feet from the hoop, while McCollum is on Reddish in similar fashion – 7:20 PM
Cam Reddish spent most of his time in New York on the bench, a former lottery pick with a career that was derailing on a team and coach of ill fit. But as the 23-year-old was losing a season to DNPs, Reddish took solace in his belief that the benching wasn’t about basketball. “It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Reddish told the Daily News. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S–t like that. That’s why I wasn’t too worried about it.” -via New York Daily News / March 11, 2023
Reddish hinted that Thibodeau’s impatience affected his confidence. With some other players like Obi Toppin, Thibodeau has been quick to sub out after a mistake. “I can shoot a shot — and in New York, I feel like I HAD to make it,” Reddish, who will face the Knicks on Tuesday in Portland, said. “I know I’m not the only person that felt like that. “I was putting too much pressure on myself. Now I can relax and play my game. You’re going to see it. The more I’m on the court, the more I’m going to grow and play. I’m happy.” -via New York Daily News / March 11, 2023
Asked about rumors of a conflict with Thibodeau, Reddish said he didn’t communicate enough with the coach to know if there were problems. “I never really talk to Thibs like that. I don’t know,” Reddish said. “And I don’t really care. I’m here (in Portland) now. I’m trying to put that in the past. Those were lower times in my career so it’s whatever.” -via New York Daily News / March 11, 2023