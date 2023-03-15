Live stream: 76ers 41, Cavaliers 46

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 41, Cleveland Cavaliers 46 (Q2 04:42)
Dave Early @DavidEarly
No I’m not live.
But Cleveland had to consider they first quarter a win. Sixers played great D, and Cavs couldn’t buy one but you only trail by 5 heading into Embiid’s rest.
Also, as usual, Sixers can’t get a heave off to end a quarter. pic.twitter.com/mgkDPGxE0c – 8:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
We sit above the Cavs’ bench in Cleveland, and former Sixers vet Danny Green is incredibly vocal during stops in play and timeouts. Was just having a long convo with Evan Mobley. – 8:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Something about Mamadi in March, eh @UVAMensHoops? #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8dnVeDxSxK – 8:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cleared for takeoff.✈️
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cF4PCkyLxj – 8:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block and 3 turnovers in the first quarter. The Sixers lead 29-24. – 8:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Sixers lead the #Cavs 29-24. Cavs are struggling from 3, as they are 2 of 10 from the perimeter. But they’ve forced 7 turnovers and scored 8 points off those turnovers.
Donovan Mitchell leads with 7 pts, followed by Evan Mobley with 5 pts and 5 rebounds – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 29, Cavs 24 at the end of the first. Sixers shot 8-of-14 from the field an 10-of-11 from the FT line, but had seven turnovers. Embiid already has 15 points and 7 boards while playing against the Jarrett Allen-less Cavs. – 8:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Not live yet but man,
-Mitchell hitting a floating prayer with the shot clock down
-Embiid getting a block on a Mobley that turns into a Stevens 3,
-then a Tobias Harris fast break turnover
Big swings – 8:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey and Embiid have 4 brain melt turnovers between them already, should be leading this game by double digits – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has scored 13 of the Sixers’ first 24 points. The six-time All-Star is shooting 4-for-4 from the floor and made all four of his free-throw attempts. Embiid also has five rebounds. – 8:09 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Darius Garland picked up 2nd personal foul with 4:24 left in the first quarter. Replaced by Raul Neto – 8:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid passed Moses Malone for 12th on the Sixers’ all-time rebounding list.
He’s got 9 points on 2 FGAs early in Cleveland. – 7:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley has been finishing through contact well lately. On display again tonight here early. – 7:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Instead of defending his opposite number Evan Mobley, Joel Embiid is playing the roamer off Lamar Stevens. James Harden is laying off Isaac Okoro pretty good as well.
Embiid as the roamer really can mess up opposing offenses. Up to Stevens to make the Sixers pay. – 7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has drawn two fouls in the first 43 seconds of this game. Defensive force Jarrett Allen isn’t playing tonight for the Cavs. – 7:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc using Tucker on Mobley, Embiid on Stevens as a roamer out of the gate.
Thought it might be Okoro, but mentioned this as a possibility earlier. Lot of success with Embiid in that role lately. – 7:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
43 seconds in, Embiid going to the line for his 3rd and 4th free throws. – 7:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Two possessions, two fouls drawn, four free throws made by Joel Embiid. – 7:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
TIME FOR HOOPS‼️ #LetEmKnow
📺Tune in on @espn and @BallySportsCLE. pic.twitter.com/S8txH0qavi – 7:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers can set their floor at the 3 seed tonight. This game is for the tiebreaker. No Jarrett Allen (struggles against Embiid, but good player) and Cavs are on a back-to-back.
Even with a win, Cavs would still have work to do. But if they lose, Sixers would be hard to catch. – 7:37 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs forward Dean Wade has worked his way back into JB Bickerstaff’s rotation. X Cavs forward Dean Wade is still searching for his first field goal in March. He has not recorded a FG in 8 games (includes 3 DNP-CDs). His last field goal came against Toronto on Feb. 26 – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mr. Cavalier is ready for Bow Tie Night! #LetEmKnow
🔗 https://t.co/zxJx7oK0c1 pic.twitter.com/iAPkwLJcwh – 7:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
HOOP STREAMS IS LIVE‼️
@itsthebaldgirl, @garystriewski and @Brian Windhorst discuss if Joel Embiid can catch Nikola Jokic in the NBA MVP race and they debate what’s the best beef in the league 👀 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
feet heat 🔥
Ant’s rocking the Harden Vol 7. pic.twitter.com/udIthDtLAT – 7:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/QBEesqXdzl – 7:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. Cleveland Cavs
Jalen McDaniels – OUT – right hip contusion
SIXERS STARTERS
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden – 7:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Stevens, and Mobley tonight against the Sixers. – 6:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s starters.👇
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/AOo36xgpXT – 6:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens will once again start in place of injured Jarrett Allen tonight, a source tells @clevelanddotcom – 6:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Warriors/Clips in Primetime
– Embiid’s turn to impress
– McDaniels/Ant get the Jays
– Lakers must-win
– Breaking lineup news from across the league
– Picks
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=_7XDTd… pic.twitter.com/70WeO1dYp0 – 6:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
With the 76ers on the road and the playoffs around the corner, will Joel Embiid score over or under 32.5 points against the Cavs tonight?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 6:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
21+ Cavs fans, visit the Great Lakes Social Zone at Portal 11 & the Great Lakes Experience for great giveaways & more.
@GLBC_Cleveland | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/DlPK0r2kBF – 6:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jokić or Embiid for MVP?
It’s a tough call for George Karl but here’s why he’s taking Jokic⬇️
@termineradio | @jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/DVa89GcpgX – 6:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid this season:
4th in total points
69th in total minutes
Having an all-time scoring season. pic.twitter.com/o9bj0ZgWFV – 6:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Calling all nurses! Stop by portal 2 for your chance to win a pair of free scrubs, courtesy of Members Only.
@MembersOnlyUSA | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3XOB36XyUe – 6:02 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs say Ricky Rubio is available for tonight’s game. JB Bickerstaff said he probably won’t play, but he wants the option to use him if he needs to. Earlier, they listed him as out. – 6:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff said that despite Ricky Rubio being available tonight against the Sixers it’s unlikely he plays. – 5:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Only Dallas has taken corner 3s more frequently than Boston has this season. And only PJ Tucker and Obi Toppin have taken corner 3s more frequently than Al Horford has. – 5:54 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
really nuanced piece on the proposed 76ers arena from @JeffGammage & @MassarahMikati. Well worth the read
inquirer.com/news/philadelp… – 5:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio (injury management) is now listed as AVAILABLE to play tonight against Philly. – 5:33 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Center Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) and guard Ricky Rubio (ACL management) are out tonight vs. Philadelphia. For the Sixers, Jalen McDaniels (right hip contusion) is questionable. – 5:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant. Really tough place to play.
(Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to a 129-27 victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7.) – 4:28 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant.
Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7. – 4:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Find out more about NF and why tonight is so important to us.
LEARN MORE: https://t.co/M8qN03cYZd pic.twitter.com/9LS80s16CP – 3:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
bracket busters. who ya got?
#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/N3o9dnFHQg – 2:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Tiebreaker game with Cavs; latest on Jalen McDaniels’ hip ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8634132820 – 2:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Got to keep improving your team in loaded AFC… KC, Cincy, Buffalo, Miami, Jaguars, Chargers, Jets, Baltimore look like playoff caliber teams. That’s 8; 7 make it. Pittsburgh&Cleveland (if Watson gets back to old form) could make case. We’ll see on Denver (with Payton),Vegas,NE – 2:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with Jarrett Allen (eye contusion), #Cavs will not have Ricky Rubio tonight against the 76ers (injury management – knee). Both are listed OUT. – 2:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with bruised right hip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden working on last-second isolation situations. pic.twitter.com/MWtWBKpcKj – 2:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels (right hip) in drills. He did not partake in this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/Fy1dLo13cL – 2:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/L8xggAjHFd – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
After accounting for juice, Jokic is currently UNLIKELY to win MVP per @DKSportsbook because both Joel Embiid and Giannis are nipping at his heels in voter’s minds.
Updated odds and some PTSD backup big analysis
libertyballers.com/2023/3/15/2364… – 1:42 PM
After accounting for juice, Jokic is currently UNLIKELY to win MVP per @DKSportsbook because both Joel Embiid and Giannis are nipping at his heels in voter’s minds.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is out tonight against the Sixers. – 1:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
One lucky winner will be entered to win a grand prize package including signed jerseys, bobbleheads, tickets to a game and meet and greet with Evan Mobley! Don’t miss out. Enter through the link below.
🔗 https://t.co/Jx0cknbXUX
@WindowNation | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YV9za9P8B6 – 1:41 PM
One lucky winner will be entered to win a grand prize package including signed jerseys, bobbleheads, tickets to a game and meet and greet with Evan Mobley! Don’t miss out. Enter through the link below.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list center Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) as out tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 1:40 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Per the latest injury report, Jarrett Allen still out (right eye contusion).
Cavaliers tip off against the 76ers on @BallySportsCLE at 7:30pm! – 1:34 PM
