76ers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 15, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,344,375 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,434,460 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

