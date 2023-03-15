Brandon Miller ahead of Scoot Henderson in draft boards?

I alluded to this in my column Monday when I wrote about Scoot Henderson’s somewhat disappointing season with G League Ignite, but Alabama’s Brandon Miller is making the No. 2 spot on draft boards a competition. Teams are going to have a lot of questions about Miller. A police investigator testified in court last month that Miller brought then-teammate Darius Miles a gun that was used in the Jan. 15 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller’s attorney rebutted the report, and Miller has remained an active member of the Crimson Tide. Teams are doing extensive due diligence on Miller and his background.
Source: John Hollinger @ The Athletic
Source: John Hollinger @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ole Miss (Chris Beard) and Alabama (Brandon Miller) part of the new Trumpian political tradition. No shame. We don’t care how it looks. We’ll do it anyway. And people will cheer. – 9:01 AM
Ole Miss (Chris Beard) and Alabama (Brandon Miller) part of the new Trumpian political tradition. No shame. We don’t care how it looks. We’ll do it anyway. And people will cheer. – 9:01 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Scoot Henderson, has been shut down by the G League season
sportando.basketball/en/scoot-hende… – 6:59 AM
Scoot Henderson, has been shut down by the G League season
sportando.basketball/en/scoot-hende… – 6:59 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about how/why NBA decision-makers are warming to the idea of Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson being in a legitimate race for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — with some flat out having Miller ahead of Henderson currently.
theathletic.com/4306585/2023/0… – 6:46 AM
I wrote about how/why NBA decision-makers are warming to the idea of Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson being in a legitimate race for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — with some flat out having Miller ahead of Henderson currently.
theathletic.com/4306585/2023/0… – 6:46 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
G-League shuts down presumptive No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/14/g-l… – 6:20 PM
G-League shuts down presumptive No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/14/g-l… – 6:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jalen Wilson, Zach Edey, Brandon Miller highlight AP All-America teams. zagsblog.com/2023/03/14/wil… – 1:47 PM
Jalen Wilson, Zach Edey, Brandon Miller highlight AP All-America teams. zagsblog.com/2023/03/14/wil… – 1:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Interesting that when @Barlowe500 mentioned over three months ago that he thought Brandon Miller could be the #2 pick on LOCKED ON NBA BIG BOARD it was meet with such astonishment. Once again LOCKED ON NBA BIG BOARD not following the masses and setting the trends – 12:10 PM
Interesting that when @Barlowe500 mentioned over three months ago that he thought Brandon Miller could be the #2 pick on LOCKED ON NBA BIG BOARD it was meet with such astonishment. Once again LOCKED ON NBA BIG BOARD not following the masses and setting the trends – 12:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the top two players in our 2023 NBA mock draft.
Who are you taking first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jkKVfxW04J – 7:37 PM
Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the top two players in our 2023 NBA mock draft.
Who are you taking first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jkKVfxW04J – 7:37 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Scoot Henderson will be the second pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Right?
@coachthorpe and @jshector say another candidate looms.
truehoop.com/p/brooklyn-mik…
Listen to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts. pic.twitter.com/ZuQLlmfoSr – 3:26 PM
Scoot Henderson will be the second pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Right?
@coachthorpe and @jshector say another candidate looms.
truehoop.com/p/brooklyn-mik…
Listen to TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts. pic.twitter.com/ZuQLlmfoSr – 3:26 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* sizing up the wild, wacky West race
* should Scoot Henderson really be second pick in draft?
* bracket geekery, where I know just enough to be dangerous
theathletic.com/4303007/2023/0… – 1:28 PM
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* sizing up the wild, wacky West race
* should Scoot Henderson really be second pick in draft?
* bracket geekery, where I know just enough to be dangerous
theathletic.com/4303007/2023/0… – 1:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ousmane Dieng has been stacking good performances throughout March.
Dieng leading OKC with 9 points and 4 rebounds.
Ousmane is younger than upcoming top 10 draft picks Brandon Miller and Amen and Ausar Thompson. – 7:49 PM
Ousmane Dieng has been stacking good performances throughout March.
Dieng leading OKC with 9 points and 4 rebounds.
Ousmane is younger than upcoming top 10 draft picks Brandon Miller and Amen and Ausar Thompson. – 7:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My 2023 NBA draft big board: nbadraft.theringer.com
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Amen Thompson
5. Jarace Walker
6. Cam Whitmore
7. Ausar Thompson – 3:18 PM
My 2023 NBA draft big board: nbadraft.theringer.com
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Brandon Miller
3. Scoot Henderson
4. Amen Thompson
5. Jarace Walker
6. Cam Whitmore
7. Ausar Thompson – 3:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Brandon Miller is an elite passer. Through everything he does well, it might actually be his best skill. He has outstanding vision – 2:30 PM
Brandon Miller is an elite passer. Through everything he does well, it might actually be his best skill. He has outstanding vision – 2:30 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Kinda disappointing to watch a talkative, opinionated color commentator lose his stones when he has a chance to say “Brandon Miller not being suspended at least a game sends the wrong message.” That’s not even controversial – 1:45 PM
Kinda disappointing to watch a talkative, opinionated color commentator lose his stones when he has a chance to say “Brandon Miller not being suspended at least a game sends the wrong message.” That’s not even controversial – 1:45 PM
More on this storyline
But the Henderson-Miller conversation has become real over the course of the last few weeks for many who work within NBA front offices. There are a few reasons for that. Largely, it has do with Miller’s play. He’s shown improvement over the course of the season in the exact areas in which scouts wanted to see growth. This isn’t a case where Henderson doesn’t necessarily look like a top pick anymore; it’s that Miller looks like a real option there too. Despite being a year and a half older than Henderson, Miller’s growth trajectory, per these sources, is on a positive plane we’ll talk about below. -via The Athletic / March 15, 2023
Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been shut by G League for the rest of the season, Jonathan Givony from ESPN reports. According to the report, Ignite is unlikely to make the playoffs, and the G League feels 19-year-old Henderson has shown enough this season. -via BasketNews / March 14, 2023
Prior to the shooting, NBA team sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, indicated the cursory early-season background checks they had done into Miller had come back positively. However, this situation has shined a new light onto Miller, and teams will want to do their own due diligence to get all of the information they possibly can. -via The Athletic / March 15, 2023
There are a lot of questions about Alabama’s Brandon Miller following his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller, however, is unlikely to get charged. As one scout told me: If he “doesn’t get arrested” then he’s still going to be a “top-5” pick. -via For The Win / March 12, 2023