Live stream: Celtics 23, Timberwolves 23

The Boston Celtics (47-22) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023

Boston Celtics 23, Minnesota Timberwolves 23 (Q2 12:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Clear intention in the Wolves defensive gameplan against the Celtics is to stay attached to their man through all screens — on and off ball. They don’t want to switch and they want to minimize how often they’re put in rotation. Takes a lot of effort. – Clear intention in the Wolves defensive gameplan against the Celtics is to stay attached to their man through all screens — on and off ball. They don’t want to switch and they want to minimize how often they’re put in rotation. Takes a lot of effort. – 8:32 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Getting some Blake Griffin and Grant Williams minutes at the same time currently. Joe Mazzulla already 9 deep into his rotation in the first quarter. – Getting some Blake Griffin and Grant Williams minutes at the same time currently. Joe Mazzulla already 9 deep into his rotation in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Grant Williams comes in and immediately helps off Anthony Edwards to give him an open 3 – Grant Williams comes in and immediately helps off Anthony Edwards to give him an open 3 – 8:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Grant Williams back as the first big off the Celtics bench tonight. First time that’s happened in a couple weeks. – Grant Williams back as the first big off the Celtics bench tonight. First time that’s happened in a couple weeks. – 8:22 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Grant Williams is the first big off the bench – Grant Williams is the first big off the bench – 8:21 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Celtics-Wolves is a classic example of why the regular season is probably too long – Celtics-Wolves is a classic example of why the regular season is probably too long – 8:18 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jaden McDaniels blew up that entire possession for the Celtics and Smart beats the clock with a jumper. – Jaden McDaniels blew up that entire possession for the Celtics and Smart beats the clock with a jumper. – 8:17 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Interesting matchup choice: Celtics matching Jayson Tatum on Rudy Gobert in this game

Horford on Anderson

Tatum on Gobert

Brown on Edwards

White on Conley

Smart on McDaniels – Interesting matchup choice: Celtics matching Jayson Tatum on Rudy Gobert in this gameHorford on AndersonTatum on GobertBrown on EdwardsWhite on ConleySmart on McDaniels – 8:14 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

The



Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Loads of Lakers fans, as always, but got to give the nod to the numbers of Celtics supporters on Monday. Then again, Lakers fans have another shot at it next month. – Loads of Lakers fans, as always, but got to give the nod to the numbers of Celtics supporters on Monday. Then again, Lakers fans have another shot at it next month. – 8:07 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

The



The Green is second in the NBA in 1st quarter scoring, averaging 31.0 ppg, btw. – The #Celtics need to bounce back tonight against the #Wolves . At shoot around there was a real sense of urgency to get off to a good start. @DKSportsbook has a -1 first quarter spread at -105 odds.The Green is second in the NBA in 1st quarter scoring, averaging 31.0 ppg, btw. – 8:07 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

remember when Greg Monroe dropped dimes on the Celtics last season in Minnesota? that feels like an eternity ago – remember when Greg Monroe dropped dimes on the Celtics last season in Minnesota? that feels like an eternity ago – 8:07 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Big night for Jaylen Brown, Big night for Jaylen Brown, #celtics ’ defense, rebounding units. Think you can drop this team often with the starters. Anthony Edwards shot 5/7 vs. Brown in the 1st game, but they don’t have many 3PT threats if you play a more team containment concept vs. him. – 8:06 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

CAA announced Payton Pritchard has joined the agency, which he discussed with reporters in Minnesota tonight. Aaron Mintz, who represents former Celtics Daniel Theis & Phil Pressey, is now listed as his agent. He’s extension eligible this summer but also wanted a trade this year. – CAA announced Payton Pritchard has joined the agency, which he discussed with reporters in Minnesota tonight. Aaron Mintz, who represents former Celtics Daniel Theis & Phil Pressey, is now listed as his agent. He’s extension eligible this summer but also wanted a trade this year. – 8:02 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Austin Rivers (Back Spasms), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Boston. 7:33 PM Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Austin Rivers (Back Spasms), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/CVFIhb6DQy

Jay King @ByJayKing

Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams will hopefully be back “in the next week or so.” He responded well to a workout yesterday. Today was a lighter day for him. – Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams will hopefully be back “in the next week or so.” He responded well to a workout yesterday. Today was a lighter day for him. – 6:31 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Luke Kornet weighs in on the importance of winning on the margins ahead of tonight’s matchup with Minnesota. 6:16 PM Luke Kornet weighs in on the importance of winning on the margins ahead of tonight’s matchup with Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/ckBH6CofUQ

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Only Dallas has taken corner 3s more frequently than Boston has this season. And only PJ Tucker and Obi Toppin have taken corner 3s more frequently than Al Horford has. – Only Dallas has taken corner 3s more frequently than Boston has this season. And only PJ Tucker and Obi Toppin have taken corner 3s more frequently than Al Horford has. – 5:54 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Tonight will be a good test for Rudy Gobert and the Wolves defending against a small ball/5-out look.

Al Horford will be spread out to the corner on most possessions, and there isn’t really anywhere else you can put Gobert so as to keep him closer to the rim. 5:49 PM Tonight will be a good test for Rudy Gobert and the Wolves defending against a small ball/5-out look.Al Horford will be spread out to the corner on most possessions, and there isn’t really anywhere else you can put Gobert so as to keep him closer to the rim. pic.twitter.com/2j6sJ6uf3E

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Stats via @cleantheglass. Rob’s expected wins down from +12 to +9. Boost’s Boston’s offensive rebounding by 6.9% (96th percentile) compared to when he’s off. Up from +3.3% last year. Opponent’s OREB reduced by 4.1% (95th percentile). Their shot-making is worse when he’s on though – Stats via @cleantheglass. Rob’s expected wins down from +12 to +9. Boost’s Boston’s offensive rebounding by 6.9% (96th percentile) compared to when he’s off. Up from +3.3% last year. Opponent’s OREB reduced by 4.1% (95th percentile). Their shot-making is worse when he’s on though – 5:11 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Rob Williams’ on-off numbers aren’t as significant as last year, but they’re close:

+4.2 difference in net rating compared to +5.9

Biggest difference is C’s being 3.4 pts per 100 better defensively vs. 4.8 in ’22

He also helped reduce fouling, by 3.3 FT per 100

Rebounding BETTER – Rob Williams’ on-off numbers aren’t as significant as last year, but they’re close:+4.2 difference in net rating compared to +5.9Biggest difference is C’s being 3.4 pts per 100 better defensively vs. 4.8 in ’22He also helped reduce fouling, by 3.3 FT per 100Rebounding BETTER – 5:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1992, the

The 35-year-old Bird became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double, a distinction he still holds.

More: 4:01 PM 📅 On this day in 1992, the @Boston Celtics Larry Bird had 49 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists in a win over the Blazers.The 35-year-old Bird became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double, a distinction he still holds.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Desmond Bane, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Cameron Johnson, Derrick White and Herb Jones were older prospects who slipped in the draft because of their age.

Given their recent success, will NBA teams start valuing older prospects more? 3:25 PM Desmond Bane, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Cameron Johnson, Derrick White and Herb Jones were older prospects who slipped in the draft because of their age.Given their recent success, will NBA teams start valuing older prospects more? basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n…

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Marcus Smart is critical of his own defensive performance this season, calling it ‘mediocre’ Marcus Smart is critical of his own defensive performance this season, calling it ‘mediocre’ bostonglobe.com/2023/03/15/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 2:47 PM