Live stream: Grizzlies 49, Heat 61

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) play against the Miami Heat (37-33) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 49, Miami Heat 61 (Q2 01:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jimmy Butler might as well put a recliner and a water bottle at the free-throw line. – 8:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
BIG offensive board from Haywood ➡️ 3 from Max 👌
We’re on a 10-2 run & have 9-point lead with 4:16 left in the half pic.twitter.com/axZCHnDVKI – 8:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
There’s no injury with Victor Oladipo. He just hasn’t played yet tonight. – 8:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat have made five of their last nine 3s. Up to 38.5% in the game. Second unit is 4 for 7. – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
slip and slide. slip and dime.
@Desmond Bane x @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/UFwS8HxAo7 – 8:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kinda interesting seeing Tyler Herro in space (ish) with this micro lineup getting into the paint and shaking a defender. He usually doesn’t have the room to do that. – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now another timeout off a miscommunication defensively
Max thought switch everything as Herro ran through, Tyler fighting through
Bane 3
Need to get right on that end – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy has entered the game, and he’s quickly making an impact. He is on a roll right now. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith entering as the Heat’s 10th man. Highsmith entering for Adebayo instead of Yurtseven.
Still no Victor Oladipo. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry entering as the Heat’s ninth man, but still no Victor Oladipo tonight. – 8:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat lead Grizzlies, 29-27
• Butler 14 points. Already eight free throws
• After starting 0/4 from 3, Heat have made three of last five
• Jaren Jackson Jr 12 pts, 6 rebs – 8:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Heat 29 Grizzlies 27
Jaren Jackson Jr. (on cue) is off to a strong start with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jimmy Butler has a quick 14 points.
No 1st quarter minutes for David Roddy after his two previous career nights, and no Luke Kennard yet. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 29, Grizzlies 27 after one. Butler with 14 for Heat. Jackson 12 for Grizzlies. No Lowry, Oladipo or Strus for Heat in first period. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on his way to playing the entire first quarter. He already has 12 points with the help of 6-of-7 shooting from the line. – 8:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy moving all the pieces around to get to his spot ♟ pic.twitter.com/VL5JeJ6pTS – 8:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
freeze when you see the hesi @Tyus Jones 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hNZRokcMRb – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Third foul on Omer Yurtseven, 2:11 into his first stint, so Adebayo is rushed back onto court. – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if you want you can get it out the net 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6pbzjLc0fE – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra just threw down his clipboard and is the opposite of happy as he leads the Heat’s timeout huddle right now. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler very active on both ends to start this game (to nobody’s surprise)
Getting a good amount of shots up in first few minutes
Common theme offensively: they just need to hit those threes off the extra swing – 7:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent makes the Heat’s first 3-pointer with 6 1/2 left in the 1Q. Two nights after shooting 41% on 3s, they opened up missing their first four 3-point attempts. – 7:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
2v1, Bam wins 💪
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/Uey2GcoEXK – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler winning the possession battle one steal and one offensive rebound at a time. – 7:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/n9Y619672A – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s probably a good time to mention the Grizzlies have the NBA’s top defensive rating for the season and since the All-Star break. – 7:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant spoke with Jalen Rose for the first time since he left the team. Full ESPN interview tonight on SC w/ SVP.
Taylor Jenkins also talked Morant’s return plans ahead of the Miami game.
“Having some clarity is helpful on a lot of fronts for us.”dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:33 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said it is UNLIKELY Ja Morant plays Monday, when his suspension is over, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4313345/2023/0… – 7:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said he’s mentally in a better place than he has been in years. He also expressed remorse for the incident in Colorado from his IG Live that led to an eight-game suspension.
Here’s what else he said in a snippet of his sit-down with Jalen Rose:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
feet heat 🔥
Ant’s rocking the Harden Vol 7. pic.twitter.com/udIthDtLAT – 7:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
everybody that know somebody that know somebody know sum bout it.
almost that time. pic.twitter.com/632f2MvsAi – 7:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Only players unavailable are Cody Zeller, Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic, with the latter three in the G League. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says the team is accepting of the NBA’s decision to suspend Ja Morant, and expects Ja to rejoin as soon as he’s able on Monday.
Adds there will be a “quick ramp up” of his conditioning, so unlikely Ja plays Monday vs Dallas. pic.twitter.com/cfyG5m5lYR – 6:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ja Morant is not expected to play Monday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 6:03 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Defensive Player of Year case is strong, but playing time could cost him dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says the hope is Cody Zeller will be able to return in “a couple of days.” He’s expected to play in the same mask he used last season when he broke his nose as a member of the Blazers. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cody Zeller will be able to wear a mask he had for a previous broken nose, Erik Spoelstra said, with nose to be fixed within the next few days. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Caleb Martin wasting no time while playing as Heat closer. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat living in the moment, except when it comes to Kyle Lowry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Heat say Kyle Lowry is available to play against the Grizzlies tonight, who are looking for their fourth straight win with Ja Morant suspended. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat the NBA’s version of an NIT team? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Taking it up a notch 🔥
Jimmy is averaging 26.1 ppg on 60.3% shooting (& 72% true shooting) since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/ye7sVDOVoC – 4:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ja Morant will be back in action on Monday after missing a total of eight games of Memphis
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓪𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓮 style 👟
From Aunt Pearl’s to Kolossaio Freaks, Grinch Kobe’s and plenty of LeBron flavors, our guys brought the heat last week. Which pair was your favorite?
#SneakerWatch | @Go_Aptive pic.twitter.com/lYit7oxMUC – 4:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MEMvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Grizzlies. – 4:03 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizzlies PG Ja Morant eligible to return from 8-game NBA suspension Monday vs Mavs. Morant met with commissioner in NYC today before NBA released statement. Adam Silver says Ja expressed “sincere remorse and contrition” for irresponsible actions in gun-related social media post. pic.twitter.com/PqxhDsVVOE – 3:53 PM
Grizzlies PG Ja Morant eligible to return from 8-game NBA suspension Monday vs Mavs. Morant met with commissioner in NYC today before NBA released statement. Adam Silver says Ja expressed “sincere remorse and contrition” for irresponsible actions in gun-related social media post. pic.twitter.com/PqxhDsVVOE – 3:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
🔊 @adaniels33 reacts to the breaking news #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ZqBK0EmZYr – 3:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Will be covering Heat-Grizzlies from the arena tonight
Not a hot take, but I’m calling something between Jimmy and Brooks lol – 3:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8cc820… – 3:41 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
NBA suspends Ja Morant eight games due to conduct detrimental to the team commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… via @memphisnews – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games w/o pay for “conduct detrimental to the league.” pic.twitter.com/sDpAAlnTbJ – 3:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With NBA announcement that Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended through Monday when he can start working out with the team, Rockets are in Memphis to play next Wednesday and Friday. Would he play that quickly? FWIW, they are the final games of the Grizzlies’ four-game homestand. – 3:27 PM
With NBA announcement that Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended through Monday when he can start working out with the team, Rockets are in Memphis to play next Wednesday and Friday. Would he play that quickly? FWIW, they are the final games of the Grizzlies’ four-game homestand. – 3:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin wasting no time while playing as Heat closer. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… When it comes to fourth-quarter minutes, put Martin down for a dozen. Also: Yurtseven’s spurts; NBA issues Morant ruling. – 3:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Desmond Bane, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Cameron Johnson, Derrick White and Herb Jones were older prospects who slipped in the draft because of their age.
Given their recent success, will NBA teams start valuing older prospects more? basketballnews.com/stories/2022-n… – 3:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is eligible to return to the Memphis Grizzlies on a March 20 after serving an eight-game suspension. He’ll have to go through a ramp-up period before playing, but the clock is officially ticking on 12’s return.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Eight-game ban for NBA star for ‘reckless’ conduct; league counting games already missed
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 3:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Commish Adam Silver: “Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader community extend well beyond his play on the court.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
NBA makes Ja Morant eligible to return for Monday’s game in MEM w/Mavs. Rooting for his recovery. @NBA is a much more exciting place when he plays, so not trying to be flip here. He entered a program in Florida on Monday. Does a few days in said program solve his issues? – 3:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The games Ja Morant has already missed will count toward his suspension, making him eligible to return as soon as Monday vs. the Mavs 👀 pic.twitter.com/aYa0AZ82tu – 3:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The NBA did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Ja Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility. – 3:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
For Wolves purposes, I think this leads you to believe that getting the 6 seed means they’ll play the Kings, 7 seed they’ll play the Grizzlies, 8 seed they’ll play the Nuggets. Obviously 7/8 seed would be determined by the play-in. – 3:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA says that the games Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already missed will count as part of his eight-game suspension, making him eligible to return Monday at home against Dallas. The league’s full statement on its Morant investigation: pic.twitter.com/TG6lnkSSPm – 3:07 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
According to reporting from Woj, Morant is not eligible to rejoin the Grizzlies in any capacity until March 20th. He’ll begin his ramp up process then and return to game action shortly thereafter. – 3:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant has been suspended eight games, per NBA. Morant will be eligible to return on March 20th. In a statement, Adam Silver calls Morant’s conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.” – 3:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not gonna pretend like I know Ja Morant or what he’s been dealing with, but I hope he’s all right. What amounts to a couple games suspension – including time already missed where he only spent a few days in counseling –
Not gonna pretend like I know Ja Morant or what he’s been dealing with, but I hope he’s all right. What amounts to a couple games suspension – including time already missed where he only spent a few days in counseling –
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Calling his broadcast on social media of him holding a gun in a club “irresponsible” and “reckless,” the NBA has suspended Ja Morant for eight games. That includes the games he has already missed, meaning he could return on Monday vs. Dallas. – 3:03 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 8 games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league” over gun video.
– NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Morant’s conduct was “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.”
The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 8 games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league” over gun video.
– NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Morant’s conduct was “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.”
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Here’s the basketball bottom line of the NBA’s Ja Morant announcement: He’s eligible to be on the court in five days (home against Dallas).
Here’s the basketball bottom line of the NBA’s Ja Morant announcement: He’s eligible to be on the court in five days (home against Dallas).
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Silver continued: “He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Grizzlies… – 3:01 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
NBA announces that is has suspended Ja Morant for 8 games without pay “for conduct detrimental to the league.” – 2:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA on Ja Morant: “Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that… – 2:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ja Morant is eligible to return March 20 against the Mavericks, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/6VWWWu4F97 – 2:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The NBA says Ja Morant will be eligible to return from his 8-game suspension on March 20. The Clippers go to Memphis for a two-game series March 29 and 31. – 2:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA announced that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended for 8 games without pay. – 2:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant eight games for conduct detrimental to the league. pic.twitter.com/jrwzCaxRCB – 2:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced.
Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA; he’s eligible to return Monday. – 2:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA announces Ja Morant will be suspended for eight games due to conduct detrimental to the team. – 2:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The NBA has suspended #Grizzlies Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. – 2:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has announced that Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay. – 2:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant suspended eight games for conduct detrimental, the NBA announces. He will be eligible to return on March 20 pic.twitter.com/dkhJzvzHga – 2:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games after league investigation into him displaying an apparent gun at a Denver nightclub on social media on March 4. – 2:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, sources tell ESPN. – 2:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Ja Morant meets with Adam Silver, awaits NBA’s findings espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York, sources confirm to @YahooSports. He awaits next steps from league following investigation. ESPN’s Woj first to report – 2:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ – 2:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:15 PM
