Grizzlies vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,076,502 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $4,092,115 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

