Ja Morant leaves counseling program, meets with Adam Silver, ramping up to return this season

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ – 2:25 PM
ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ – 2:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Did I manage to compare what happened to Patrick Ewing and Jerry Stackhouse in the Gold Club trial more than 20 years ago to what’s happening to Ja Morant right now? Yes I did.
On counseling, strip clubs, and taking your time to do this right.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:41 AM
COLUMN: Did I manage to compare what happened to Patrick Ewing and Jerry Stackhouse in the Gold Club trial more than 20 years ago to what’s happening to Ja Morant right now? Yes I did.
On counseling, strip clubs, and taking your time to do this right.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:41 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is having a good fifth season, but that’s not enough right now with Ja Morant away.
The Grizzlies need Jackson to be great. Now Memphis teammates are challenging him because they believe he can be one of the NBA’s best players.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:17 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is having a good fifth season, but that’s not enough right now with Ja Morant away.
The Grizzlies need Jackson to be great. Now Memphis teammates are challenging him because they believe he can be one of the NBA’s best players.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:17 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 23: Memphis native and Grizzlies’ beat reporter @Damichael Cole joins me to discuss the hope that Ja Morant realizes all that’s at risk and what’s ahead for some of the franchise’s other core players: youtu.be/K5ijdS52hXs – 5:38 PM
Howdy Partners Ep. 23: Memphis native and Grizzlies’ beat reporter @Damichael Cole joins me to discuss the hope that Ja Morant realizes all that’s at risk and what’s ahead for some of the franchise’s other core players: youtu.be/K5ijdS52hXs – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Grizzlies injury report for Wednesday at Heat (all are out):
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 5:12 PM
Grizzlies injury report for Wednesday at Heat (all are out):
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 5:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 15 at @MiamiHEAT:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 5:01 PM
.@memgrizz status report, March 15 at @MiamiHEAT:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 5:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The latest reports say Ja Morant has entered a counseling clinic
@Brian Scalabrine gives his thoughts on the latest reports about the Memphis superstar pic.twitter.com/KnMmqPhhiF – 4:54 PM
The latest reports say Ja Morant has entered a counseling clinic
@Brian Scalabrine gives his thoughts on the latest reports about the Memphis superstar pic.twitter.com/KnMmqPhhiF – 4:54 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Last night, Ja Morant missed his fifth-straight game since stepping away from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant checked himself into a counseling program in Florida and there’s currently no timetable for him to return to the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor… – 2:46 PM
Last night, Ja Morant missed his fifth-straight game since stepping away from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant checked himself into a counseling program in Florida and there’s currently no timetable for him to return to the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. basketballnews.com/stories/ja-mor… – 2:46 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant may be in Florida, but the Grizzlies are talking to him daily. What’s that mean for his return, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306966/2023/0… – 12:51 PM
Ja Morant may be in Florida, but the Grizzlies are talking to him daily. What’s that mean for his return, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306966/2023/0… – 12:51 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Interesting context for Ja Morant counseling news. ESPN story didn’t indicate when Morant sought counseling but it came off as if it just started. The Athletic’s story definitively stated he went to “retreat-like setting” in Florida last week.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:39 AM
Interesting context for Ja Morant counseling news. ESPN story didn’t indicate when Morant sought counseling but it came off as if it just started. The Athletic’s story definitively stated he went to “retreat-like setting” in Florida last week.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:39 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Of Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks told me ‘He’s ready to come back.’ As Morant’s teammates prepare for him to return, they’re winning (again) without him, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306966/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
Of Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks told me ‘He’s ready to come back.’ As Morant’s teammates prepare for him to return, they’re winning (again) without him, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306966/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant entered a counseling program in Florida
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 5:07 AM
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant entered a counseling program in Florida
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 5:07 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/rep… – 11:57 PM
Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/rep… – 11:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Sharing this story I wrote in September 2022 ahead of the season, where Ja Morant opened up about his mental health.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:17 PM
Sharing this story I wrote in September 2022 ahead of the season, where Ja Morant opened up about his mental health.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Grizzlies have won 3 games in a row without Ja Morant.
They are now the 2 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/Ye3DMiKhLv – 10:05 PM
The Grizzlies have won 3 games in a row without Ja Morant.
They are now the 2 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/Ye3DMiKhLv – 10:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Last week, a Grizzlies security official accompanied Ja Morant to a retreat-like facility in Florida, where he is receiving counseling for the personal issues that have kept him away from the organization, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306441/2023/0… – 10:04 PM
Last week, a Grizzlies security official accompanied Ja Morant to a retreat-like facility in Florida, where he is receiving counseling for the personal issues that have kept him away from the organization, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306441/2023/0… – 10:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With news that Ja Morant has entered counseling in Florida, it’s hard to imagine him making All-NBA, which I think would have been likely without these incidents. Not making All-NBA would cost him about $39 million, reducing his contract from a projected 5/$233m to 5/$194m – 8:46 PM
With news that Ja Morant has entered counseling in Florida, it’s hard to imagine him making All-NBA, which I think would have been likely without these incidents. Not making All-NBA would cost him about $39 million, reducing his contract from a projected 5/$233m to 5/$194m – 8:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon on Memphis star Ja Morant entering counseling program in Florida: es.pn/3LkTsdy – 8:41 PM
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon on Memphis star Ja Morant entering counseling program in Florida: es.pn/3LkTsdy – 8:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida, no timetable for return, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 8:22 PM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida, no timetable for return, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 8:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play. – 7:55 PM
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play. – 7:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Taylor Jenkins on if Ja Morant returns Fri: “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” – 7:20 PM
Taylor Jenkins on if Ja Morant returns Fri: “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” – 7:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Powerade pulls Ja Morant ad in wake of gun incident nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/pow… – 10:16 AM
Powerade pulls Ja Morant ad in wake of gun incident nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/pow… – 10:16 AM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 13 at @dallasmavs:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:22 PM
.@memgrizz status report, March 13 at @dallasmavs:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:22 PM
More on this storyline
The Grizzlies were wiped out on that trip, scoring 51 points in a quarter and still lost to the Clippers, followed by a loss to the Lakers – but the outcomes of those games couldn’t have mattered less. It was a franchise in disarray, with its star player soon to seek counseling in Florida, a 26-year-old, high-energy, core player in Clarke out for not only this season, but also probably all of next season, too, and a locker room of everyone left sort of looking at each other to figure out what to do. “A situation like that, it’s emotional, it’s a lot,” Jones said. “It’s nothing you can just, you know, kind of wake up the next day and say like, ‘all right, put it out your mind.’ It’s a lot. It’s a lot on all of us as individuals, as a team.” -via The Athletic / March 15, 2023
“I think music has a lot to do with this now. You know, especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth is okay. Pants half down your ass, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now. Back in the day there was a motherf*cker on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah, baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on sick shirts and everybody was dressed the same. “It’s just a product of what we listen to. The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang, bang, shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount of money, I’m on private jets, that that that.’ That’s what the younger generation is. Sadly to say it shouldn’t be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to and that’s how it is.” -via TalkBasket / March 14, 2023
Amid the controversy, however, George made sure to let Morant know that he still has his back and he supports him in his healing process. Furthermore, the Clippers leader gave the Grizzlies’ best player some words of encouragement and advice to help him as he tries to move on from the fiasco. “One thing I don’t want him to be is not himself. We got to respect who he is as a person, so I don’t want him to now shape to be someone that he’s not just because the microscope is on him,” George shared in his “Podcast P” show. “He’s gonna have to cut ties with some people. I think as a young kid that’s maturing, growing up and becoming a man, you’ll realize some people are good for you and some people aren’t. And that’s a part of life. No love lost. It’s part of maturation as a man, like you wanna grow. The plan is to always grow, and so I think he’s going through that phase and understanding that like, ‘I can’t have the influence that I have around because I’m someone that’s putting the influence on the next generation.’ “But it’s love here kid. We stand behind you, on your future.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023