Ja Morant leaves counseling program, meets with Adam Silver, ramping up to return this season

Amid the controversy, however, George made sure to let Morant know that he still has his back and he supports him in his healing process. Furthermore, the Clippers leader gave the Grizzlies’ best player some words of encouragement and advice to help him as he tries to move on from the fiasco. “One thing I don’t want him to be is not himself. We got to respect who he is as a person, so I don’t want him to now shape to be someone that he’s not just because the microscope is on him,” George shared in his “Podcast P” show. “He’s gonna have to cut ties with some people. I think as a young kid that’s maturing, growing up and becoming a man, you’ll realize some people are good for you and some people aren’t. And that’s a part of life. No love lost. It’s part of maturation as a man, like you wanna grow. The plan is to always grow, and so I think he’s going through that phase and understanding that like, ‘I can’t have the influence that I have around because I’m someone that’s putting the influence on the next generation.’ “But it’s love here kid. We stand behind you, on your future.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023