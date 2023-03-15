Kevin Durant to Charles Barkley: As an analyst, I don't f*** with your approach

NBA Central: “As an analyst, I don’t really f*ck with your approach.” – Kevin Durant on Charles Barkley (Via @boardroom ) pic.twitter.com/hgierFqikB
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last nine games for @okcthunder rookie Jalen Williams:
✅ 22.3 PPG
✅ 5.4 RPG
✅ 5.2 APG
✅ 60/50/84 shooting
He’s scored at least 15 points in each of those games. The only rookie in franchise history with a longer such streak is Kevin Durant 👀
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant (ankle) dribbling a little bit. No boot. #Suns pic.twitter.com/pkPiiWuD3o – 12:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With and without Kevin Durant, Devin Booker has been absolutely unstoppable since the KD trade. Just unreal shot-making ability – 12:00 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is back on the Suns bench. Looked like that happened after halftime. Didn’t even notice till now. – 11:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
StatMuse @statmuse
Points since the trade deadline:
368 — Mikal Bridges
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Kevin Durant addition to the awesome originativ intro video pic.twitter.com/ZVX9zeylT6 – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out for tonight’s game against the Bucks. Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) is probable – 3:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Kevin Durant (ankle) ‘progressing,’ says Monty Williams
bit.ly/3FnXE8u
Klay Thompson leads #Warriors to 1st win over Suns this season bit.ly/3YSud5n
‘This ain’t 2014’: Chris Paul responds to Steph Curry trash talk
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
On Sunday the Nets saw old friends in Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan. All three are contributing to Denver’s success in different ways. I caught up with them to talk about their time in Brooklyn, the end of the KD and Kyrie era and more: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 10:33 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nick Wright @getnickwright
A lot can change in the final month, as of now, my All NBA teams would be…
1st:
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Luka
G Fox
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Steph
G Mitchell
3rd
C Sabonis
F Durant
F Markkanen
G Lillard
G Harden
Toughest omissions: SGA, Jaylen, AntMan, Kawhi & Bam – 8:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t blame it solely on this, but the Suns bench has been outscored 104-61 over the last 2 games without Kevin Durant – 12:51 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Solid chunk of games to go but if we get Suns and KD vs Warriors and Steph first round 👀🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/B8aDcvZJ4j – 12:46 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Valiant 3rd quarter effort from the Suns, but they don’t have the talent with KD out to afford these subpar efforts in the first half. Bench minutes have to be a lot better as well (which they will when Durant is back for the stagger) – 12:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think it speaks to how badly he wants to play. I haven’t gotten many reports outside of he’s progressing.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle) ‘progressing,’ says Monty Williams (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Payne/Ross/Lee/Wainwright/Biyombo in an all-bench group for the Suns right now. This is when Monty Williams was going with KD and the bench before he went down. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns GM James Jones addresses trading Mikal Bridges in blockbuster Kevin Durant deal (w/video) #Suns #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors fans are really into this one early. The Suns getting KD (even though he’s out) and the chance to jeer Chris Paul seems to have energized them. – 10:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Durant hasn’t played in front of the Warriors home fans since he left Golden State in 2019.
Steve Kerr says the Warriors have a video tribute planned for when that day comes.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I guess it’s a good sign.”
Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones saying Kevin Durant (ankle) would play if this was the playoffs.
Also addressed Landry Shamet (foot), saying he’s just been getting up shots.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams addressing the role for the players who play around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Who do you think will play the most once Durant (ankle) returns?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kevin Durant has yet to play a game in front of Chase Center fans, because of Covid or the timing of his injuries.
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
You don’t get into the business KD Aaron Rodgers and think you’re going to have complete control. You go in like the #Jets did knowing the game and how to play it. So any suggestion of demanding an answer now suggests you failed to plan. Sit tight and let the process play out. – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Players that play and play a lot it get banged up, but it’s a sprained ankle. It’s the type of thing that if the playoffs were to start today, he’d be out there. He’d be struggling a little bit.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant joins the Suns with similar roots to coaches Monty Williams and Jarrett Jack, a bond strengthened by where they grew up.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Even with Kevin Durant’s recent ankle injury, the Phoenix Suns are favorites to win the Western Conference (+235) per @DKSportsbook. The Denver Nuggets (+290) are the only other team at less than +600 #dkpartner – 3:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns GM: Kevin Durant would play through left ankle sprain if playoffs started today (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors. No one new on the injury report otherwise – 7:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have won 5 of their last 6 games after defeating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday 👀
🏀 Kevin Durant in final 6 games for Brooklyn:
28 ppg, 7.2 rbg, 38.7% 3pt
🏀 Mikal Bridges in last 6 games:
More on this storyline
Madeline Kenney: Kerr said “it’s nuts” that KD has yet to play in front of Warriors fans since his departure. “We’ve always anticipated his return and we’ve always had a planned welcome back video to thank him for everything he did for this franchise and literally every game something comes up.” -via Twitter @madkenney / March 14, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Kerr says it’s a shame Kevin Durant hasn’t played in front Warriors fans since he left. They’ve had a video tribute ready to go, but haven’t gotten to play it. “I think our fans would give him a lot of love-the applause and energy that he deserves for everything he did.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 13, 2023
Duane Rankin: Kevin Durant (ankle) didn’t make the trip to Golden State for tonight’s #Suns #Warriors game. He won back-to-back #NBA titles and finals MVPs (2017-18) with the Warriors. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 13, 2023
Following the blow up on First Take, Denver sports radio hosts Vic Lombardi, Marc Moser and Brett Kane welcomed Charles Barkley onto their show to discuss the discourse between Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick. “That’s asinine and silly,” Barkley said of Perkins’ take. “Asinine, silly and stupid. Pick one of the words, whatever one you want.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023
“One of the things that’s silly about ESPN at times, they do this silly debate every year about the MVP, going back to even when I played,” Barkley continued. “They did it a lot with LeBron, which makes me laugh, too. Derrick Rose won it. He deserved it. Kevin Durant won it. He deserved it. It’s a regular season award. It ain’t who the best player is. It’s who had the best regular season, but every year ESPN gets these fools on radio and TV to talk about who’s the best player…They have these silly things every year and it’s really just, that’s the silliness of these morning talk shows.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023
“I always talk about ESPN disease,” Barkley continued on Altitude Sports Radio. “A lot of these guys, when they get on TV and stuff, they’re like, ‘well I’m on ESPN, I got to say something provocative.’ And you know the thing about it, you’re always gonna get some fools out there, you guys probably get some fools calling in agreeing with him! I can promise you this, I’ve never said anything on television just to get clicks, that don’t mean I’ve been right or wrong, whatever.” -via Awful Announcing / March 7, 2023