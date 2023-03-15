Live stream: Kings 25, Bulls 30

The Sacramento Kings (40-27) play against the Chicago Bulls (31-36) at United Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023

Sacramento Kings 25, Chicago Bulls 30 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Ham @James_HamNBA

8-0 run from the Bulls. Kings turning the ball over and clunky overall. 23-15 Bulls lead. – 8-0 run from the Bulls. Kings turning the ball over and clunky overall. 23-15 Bulls lead. – 8:30 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Dalen Terry about to get some 1st quarter run – Dalen Terry about to get some 1st quarter run – 8:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nice finish from Sabonis in the lane. All tied up at 6-6. – Nice finish from Sabonis in the lane. All tied up at 6-6. – 8:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox with the breakaway to open the scoring. 2-0 Kings. – Fox with the breakaway to open the scoring. 2-0 Kings. – 8:11 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ayo Dosunmu gets the start tonight for Alex Caruso tonight against the Kings.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation 7:30 PM Ayo Dosunmu gets the start tonight for Alex Caruso tonight against the Kings.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/0CXRaBJQFw

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Fired up to call tonight’s Bulls-Kings. The Kings are 8-2 since the All Star break and averaging 131 pts Bulls with 3 in 4 nights. @UnitedCenter 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app 7:01 PM Fired up to call tonight’s Bulls-Kings. The Kings are 8-2 since the All Star break and averaging 131 pts Bulls with 3 in 4 nights. @UnitedCenter 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me. pic.twitter.com/tlD9udb39g

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

#BullsNation, tweet from your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win some Bulls gear courtesy of @BCBSIL! 7:00 PM #BullsNation, tweet from your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game and one lucky fan will get a chance to win some Bulls gear courtesy of @BCBSIL! pic.twitter.com/zQSdyKLNNp

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Shootout in Chicago? I’m going with Fox and Sabonis to go big against the Bulls and LaVine to have a big game as well for tonight’s Prize Picks. I like Harris to have a solid game as well for Philly. Send me your picks!

DEPOSIT MATCH: pic.twitter.com/bxFj1AlaVd – 6:56 PM Shootout in Chicago? I’m going with Fox and Sabonis to go big against the Bulls and LaVine to have a big game as well for tonight’s Prize Picks. I like Harris to have a solid game as well for Philly. Send me your picks!DEPOSIT MATCH: https://t.co/010FcLlBkp

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

With Alex Caruso out with an illness, rookie Dalen Terry is available for With Alex Caruso out with an illness, rookie Dalen Terry is available for #Bulls tonight vs. Sacramento; no Windy City assignment – 6:47 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso is out tonight with a non-COVID illness. – Alex Caruso is out tonight with a non-COVID illness. – 6:15 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Updated story: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso added to injury report for Wednesday’s game against Sacramento Kings; now listed as questionable due to illness.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:03 PM Updated story: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso added to injury report for Wednesday’s game against Sacramento Kings; now listed as questionable due to illness.

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

LaVine’s hot scoring streak has kept the Bulls afloat in the Eastern Conference play-in picture. 6:00 PM LaVine’s hot scoring streak has kept the Bulls afloat in the Eastern Conference play-in picture. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/13/bil…

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌

RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! 6:00 PM It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/3QTRu3tGEz

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes is officially out for tonight’s game due to a non-covid related illness.

The Bulls are listing Alex Caruso as questionable. Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green and Justin Lewis are all out. – Richaun Holmes is officially out for tonight’s game due to a non-covid related illness.The Bulls are listing Alex Caruso as questionable. Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green and Justin Lewis are all out. – 4:36 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant. Really tough place to play.

(Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to a 129-27 victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7.) – That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant. Really tough place to play.(Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to a 129-27 victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7.) – 4:28 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant.

Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7. – That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant.Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7. – 4:23 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons again the only Net on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento.

Expecting an update from Jacque Vaughn on Simmons tomorrow. – Ben Simmons again the only Net on the injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento.Expecting an update from Jacque Vaughn on Simmons tomorrow. – 4:14 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Kings (A) Alternate City Editions

8.0/10 4:10 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Kings (A) Alternate City Editions8.0/10 pic.twitter.com/K1zM8Ko2GH

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Ben Simmons is out against the Kings tomorrow, Nets say. Dru Smith and David Duke Jr. are in the G League. – Ben Simmons is out against the Kings tomorrow, Nets say. Dru Smith and David Duke Jr. are in the G League. – 4:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for tomorrows game against the Sacramento Kings. – Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for tomorrows game against the Sacramento Kings. – 4:08 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Welcome our newest Bulls fan, Leia ❤️

All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. 4:00 PM Welcome our newest Bulls fan, Leia ❤️All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. pic.twitter.com/hm4dVc0PCD

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Future Washington Wizards forward Xavier Cooks scored 19 points and collected 11 rebounds in Game 5 of the best-of-five NBL Championship Series on Wednesday, helping the Sydney Kings beat the New Zealand Breakers 77-69 and win the series. It’s back-to-back titles for the Kings. – Future Washington Wizards forward Xavier Cooks scored 19 points and collected 11 rebounds in Game 5 of the best-of-five NBL Championship Series on Wednesday, helping the Sydney Kings beat the New Zealand Breakers 77-69 and win the series. It’s back-to-back titles for the Kings. – 3:58 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls Nation 3 games in 4 nights ⁦@UnitedCenter⁩ .. I feel good about tonight..,, 3:29 PM Bulls Nation 3 games in 4 nights ⁦@UnitedCenter⁩ .. I feel good about tonight..,, pic.twitter.com/ngzjlYeF8v

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

For Wolves purposes, I think this leads you to believe that getting the 6 seed means they’ll play the Kings, 7 seed they’ll play the Grizzlies, 8 seed they’ll play the Nuggets. Obviously 7/8 seed would be determined by the play-in. – For Wolves purposes, I think this leads you to believe that getting the 6 seed means they’ll play the Kings, 7 seed they’ll play the Grizzlies, 8 seed they’ll play the Nuggets. Obviously 7/8 seed would be determined by the play-in. – 3:08 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

NBA suspends Trey Lyles, fines Brook Lopez following altercation in Kings-Bucks game

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:04 PM NBA suspends Trey Lyles, fines Brook Lopez following altercation in Kings-Bucks game

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

See the #BeamTeam in action! 🔦🟣

Get NBA League Pass to watch all the games ➡️ pic.twitter.com/AC4R1UcvvB – 2:30 PM See the #BeamTeam in action! 🔦🟣Get NBA League Pass to watch all the games ➡️ https://t.co/p53KTx4cex