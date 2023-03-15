Mavericks vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (34-35) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-50) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavs starters tonight vs. Spurs are:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell.
Cue the reactions to a two-big lineup… – 8:19 PM
Down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavs starters tonight vs. Spurs are:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell.
Cue the reactions to a two-big lineup… – 8:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters tonight for Dallas – Hardy, Green, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Mavs at Spurs tip officially at 740p on BSSW. Spurs have won 4 of their last 7 after their franchise record 16 game losing streak. – 8:17 PM
Starters tonight for Dallas – Hardy, Green, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Mavs at Spurs tip officially at 740p on BSSW. Spurs have won 4 of their last 7 after their franchise record 16 game losing streak. – 8:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 5️⃣
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/iIwofLPoLL – 8:13 PM
Starting 5️⃣
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/iIwofLPoLL – 8:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/ATZ3Y0KmdB – 8:06 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/ATZ3Y0KmdB – 8:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic’s season-long battle when it comes to the NBA’s 3-point math has been evident.
Yesterday’s loss to the Spurs, in which San Antonio knocked down 22 3-pointers, happened in part of because the Magic’s pattern of allowing a high volume of open 3s.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:56 PM
The Magic’s season-long battle when it comes to the NBA’s 3-point math has been evident.
Yesterday’s loss to the Spurs, in which San Antonio knocked down 22 3-pointers, happened in part of because the Magic’s pattern of allowing a high volume of open 3s.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The biggest news out of Pop’s pregame availability? Mamu starting at center tonight for the Spurs. – 7:32 PM
The biggest news out of Pop’s pregame availability? Mamu starting at center tonight for the Spurs. – 7:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
As the season has gone along, it’s become clear Gregg Popovich loves him some Jeremy Sochan.
“He’s a stud,” Pop told us before tonight’s game, before going on to compare the rookie’s competitiveness to that of Manu Ginobili. – 7:30 PM
As the season has gone along, it’s become clear Gregg Popovich loves him some Jeremy Sochan.
“He’s a stud,” Pop told us before tonight’s game, before going on to compare the rookie’s competitiveness to that of Manu Ginobili. – 7:30 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to extend their winning streak to two games tonight against a short-handed Dallas Mavericks squad. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-maverick… – 7:29 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will try to extend their winning streak to two games tonight against a short-handed Dallas Mavericks squad. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-maverick… – 7:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During his pregame interview just now, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich referred to Luka Doncic as “my Slovenian buddy.” – 6:54 PM
During his pregame interview just now, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich referred to Luka Doncic as “my Slovenian buddy.” – 6:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks have officially ruled Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) out of tonight’s game at San Antonio alongside Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion).
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will play.
More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:49 PM
The Mavericks have officially ruled Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) out of tonight’s game at San Antonio alongside Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion).
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will play.
More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out. – 6:46 PM
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight’s game in San Antonio.
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out. – 6:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We got a Texas Showdown tonight 🤠 Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Courtside Tickets to a Spurs game! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/IMJIestOJR – 6:34 PM
We got a Texas Showdown tonight 🤠 Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Courtside Tickets to a Spurs game! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/IMJIestOJR – 6:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says the team is accepting of the NBA’s decision to suspend Ja Morant, and expects Ja to rejoin as soon as he’s able on Monday.
Adds there will be a “quick ramp up” of his conditioning, so unlikely Ja plays Monday vs Dallas. pic.twitter.com/cfyG5m5lYR – 6:08 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says the team is accepting of the NBA’s decision to suspend Ja Morant, and expects Ja to rejoin as soon as he’s able on Monday.
Adds there will be a “quick ramp up” of his conditioning, so unlikely Ja plays Monday vs Dallas. pic.twitter.com/cfyG5m5lYR – 6:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs officially announce Bassey is out for rest of the season after testing today confirmed last night’s diagnosis of a non-displaced fracture in his left patella. No timetable for his recovery. – 6:07 PM
Spurs officially announce Bassey is out for rest of the season after testing today confirmed last night’s diagnosis of a non-displaced fracture in his left patella. No timetable for his recovery. – 6:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The WNBA season is right around the corner!
Dallas Wings guard, Veronica Burton, joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to discuss her first season with the Wings and what’s ahead for the team this season!
@DallasWings | @WNBA | @Veronicaab22 pic.twitter.com/LQhCzjVuY4 – 6:03 PM
The WNBA season is right around the corner!
Dallas Wings guard, Veronica Burton, joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to discuss her first season with the Wings and what’s ahead for the team this season!
@DallasWings | @WNBA | @Veronicaab22 pic.twitter.com/LQhCzjVuY4 – 6:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Only Dallas has taken corner 3s more frequently than Boston has this season. And only PJ Tucker and Obi Toppin have taken corner 3s more frequently than Al Horford has. – 5:54 PM
Only Dallas has taken corner 3s more frequently than Boston has this season. And only PJ Tucker and Obi Toppin have taken corner 3s more frequently than Al Horford has. – 5:54 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs confirm the non-displaced fracture to Charles Bassey’s left patella. He will miss the remainder of the season. – 5:09 PM
Spurs confirm the non-displaced fracture to Charles Bassey’s left patella. He will miss the remainder of the season. – 5:09 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs got on fire from three-point territory and demolished the Orlando Magic. Here are the final grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-magic-gr… – 5:04 PM
The San Antonio Spurs got on fire from three-point territory and demolished the Orlando Magic. Here are the final grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-magic-gr… – 5:04 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
San Antonio and OKC have been inextricably linked as organizations ever since Sam Presti took over as GM of the then-SuperSonics.
But after years of modeling their business like Spurs North, it’s the Thunder who are now paving the way for big brother. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-follow… – 4:34 PM
San Antonio and OKC have been inextricably linked as organizations ever since Sam Presti took over as GM of the then-SuperSonics.
But after years of modeling their business like Spurs North, it’s the Thunder who are now paving the way for big brother. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-follow… – 4:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“Definitely if I get the opportunity, I will always be there.”
As he winds down an eye-opening rookie season, Jeremy Sochan’s next step could be as a key piece to the Polish national team.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:17 PM
“Definitely if I get the opportunity, I will always be there.”
As he winds down an eye-opening rookie season, Jeremy Sochan’s next step could be as a key piece to the Polish national team.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:17 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans additions:
OG S. Mason (trade-TB)
S J. Ward (SF)
*WR R. Woods (TEN)
WR N. Brown (DAL)
DL S. Rankins (NYJ)
DL H. Ridgeway (SF)
DE C. Winovich (CLE)
TE A. Beck (DEN)
QB C. Keenum (BUF)
RB M. Boone (DEN)
Re-sign:
*C Quessenberry
DE Rivers
*S Stewart
*-official – 3:41 PM
#Texans additions:
OG S. Mason (trade-TB)
S J. Ward (SF)
*WR R. Woods (TEN)
WR N. Brown (DAL)
DL S. Rankins (NYJ)
DL H. Ridgeway (SF)
DE C. Winovich (CLE)
TE A. Beck (DEN)
QB C. Keenum (BUF)
RB M. Boone (DEN)
Re-sign:
*C Quessenberry
DE Rivers
*S Stewart
*-official – 3:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Courtside season ticket members Thomas and Cindy Parker rarely miss a home game, but they’re still cheering on their Spurs from snowy Breckenridge, Colorado! 🙌🤍
Renew or buy your season ticket memberships by TODAY, March 15, to receive the best pricing and benefits! ⤵️ – 3:14 PM
Courtside season ticket members Thomas and Cindy Parker rarely miss a home game, but they’re still cheering on their Spurs from snowy Breckenridge, Colorado! 🙌🤍
Renew or buy your season ticket memberships by TODAY, March 15, to receive the best pricing and benefits! ⤵️ – 3:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Morant hadn’t been playing basketball while at a counseling center in Florida, so his ramp up is expected to extend past Monday’s game vs. Dallas when he’s first eligible to return, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that he’ll return to play shortly thereafter. – 3:13 PM
Morant hadn’t been playing basketball while at a counseling center in Florida, so his ramp up is expected to extend past Monday’s game vs. Dallas when he’s first eligible to return, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that he’ll return to play shortly thereafter. – 3:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA says that the games Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already missed will count as part of his eight-game suspension, making him eligible to return Monday at home against Dallas. The league’s full statement on its Morant investigation: pic.twitter.com/TG6lnkSSPm – 3:07 PM
The NBA says that the games Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already missed will count as part of his eight-game suspension, making him eligible to return Monday at home against Dallas. The league’s full statement on its Morant investigation: pic.twitter.com/TG6lnkSSPm – 3:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Calling his broadcast on social media of him holding a gun in a club “irresponsible” and “reckless,” the NBA has suspended Ja Morant for eight games. That includes the games he has already missed, meaning he could return on Monday vs. Dallas. – 3:03 PM
Calling his broadcast on social media of him holding a gun in a club “irresponsible” and “reckless,” the NBA has suspended Ja Morant for eight games. That includes the games he has already missed, meaning he could return on Monday vs. Dallas. – 3:03 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Here’s the basketball bottom line of the NBA’s Ja Morant announcement: He’s eligible to be on the court in five days (home against Dallas).
It’s a massive factor that the league did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant or was brought to NBA facilities (plane included). – 3:02 PM
Here’s the basketball bottom line of the NBA’s Ja Morant announcement: He’s eligible to be on the court in five days (home against Dallas).
It’s a massive factor that the league did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant or was brought to NBA facilities (plane included). – 3:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Morant will be eligible to return on March 20 vs. the Dallas Mavericks – 2:58 PM
Morant will be eligible to return on March 20 vs. the Dallas Mavericks – 2:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ja Morant is eligible to return March 20 against the Mavericks, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/6VWWWu4F97 – 2:58 PM
Ja Morant is eligible to return March 20 against the Mavericks, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/6VWWWu4F97 – 2:58 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Kyrie Irving on his potential availability for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio: “We’re going to see, but it’s not looking good. It’s just my big toe. I do everything with my feet. So, I’ve just got to take a little bit more time.” – 2:55 PM
Kyrie Irving on his potential availability for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio: “We’re going to see, but it’s not looking good. It’s just my big toe. I do everything with my feet. So, I’ve just got to take a little bit more time.” – 2:55 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updates (and there’s a lot) for Mavs at Spurs tonight (730, BSSW).
Luka – out
Kyrie, questionable (R foot soreness) but told reporters today “it’s not looking good.” Primarily related to big toe.
C. Wood, ?able (R foot)
T. Hardaway Jr. ?able (L calf)
M. Morris, doubtful (L knee) – 2:33 PM
Updates (and there’s a lot) for Mavs at Spurs tonight (730, BSSW).
Luka – out
Kyrie, questionable (R foot soreness) but told reporters today “it’s not looking good.” Primarily related to big toe.
C. Wood, ?able (R foot)
T. Hardaway Jr. ?able (L calf)
M. Morris, doubtful (L knee) – 2:33 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Spurs – Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell & Zach Collins who all played in a win vs Orlando last night are out. Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones & Romeo Langford who didn’t play aren’t on today’s injury report. Malaki Branham questionable & Khem Birch, Charles Bassey, Justin Champagnie (out) – 2:33 PM
Spurs – Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell & Zach Collins who all played in a win vs Orlando last night are out. Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones & Romeo Langford who didn’t play aren’t on today’s injury report. Malaki Branham questionable & Khem Birch, Charles Bassey, Justin Champagnie (out) – 2:33 PM