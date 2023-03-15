Mavericks vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 15, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,213,065 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,788,203 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: KENS
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

