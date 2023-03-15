Mavericks vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,213,065 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,788,203 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KENS
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
@BasketNews_com
Sandro Mamukelashvili connects with Jeremy Sochan for a lob 😎
pic.twitter.com/e818aM2n64 – 3:02 AM
@BasketNews_com
Jeremy Sochan led Spurs to a victorious night in a win over Magic 🔥
29 PTS
3/6 3PT
11 REB
2 AST pic.twitter.com/yy9yL8QMKD – 2:52 AM