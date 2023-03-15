Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ sneakers are going up for auction

An iconic pair of Air Jordan sneakers is going up for sale and is expected to be the most expensive pair of sneakers ever to appear at auction, estimated to sell for between $2 million and $4 million. Sotheby’s is listing Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Nike Air Jordan 13s, worn during the basketball legend’s final season in the NBA. The valuable sneakers were worn during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, where Jordan scored 37 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 93-88. After the game, Jordan signed the sneakers and gifted them to the ball boy who maintained the visitors’ locker room.
Source: Jessica Golden @ CNBC
