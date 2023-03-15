NBA suspending Ja Morant eight games, Morant might not return until after that

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizzlies PG Ja Morant eligible to return from 8-game NBA suspension Monday vs Mavs. Morant met with commissioner in NYC today before NBA released statement. Adam Silver says Ja expressed “sincere remorse and contrition” for irresponsible actions in gun-related social media post. pic.twitter.com/PqxhDsVVOE – 3:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8cc820… – 3:41 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
NBA suspends Ja Morant eight games due to conduct detrimental to the team commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… via @memphisnews – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games w/o pay for “conduct detrimental to the league.” pic.twitter.com/sDpAAlnTbJ – 3:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With NBA announcement that Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended through Monday when he can start working out with the team, Rockets are in Memphis to play next Wednesday and Friday. Would he play that quickly? FWIW, they are the final games of the Grizzlies’ four-game homestand. – 3:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is eligible to return to the Memphis Grizzlies on a March 20 after serving an eight-game suspension. He’ll have to go through a ramp-up period before playing, but the clock is officially ticking on 12’s return.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Eight-game ban for NBA star for ‘reckless’ conduct; league counting games already missed
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
NBA makes Ja Morant eligible to return for Monday’s game in MEM w/Mavs. Rooting for his recovery. @NBA is a much more exciting place when he plays, so not trying to be flip here. He entered a program in Florida on Monday. Does a few days in said program solve his issues? – 3:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The games Ja Morant has already missed will count toward his suspension, making him eligible to return as soon as Monday vs. the Mavs 👀 pic.twitter.com/aYa0AZ82tu – 3:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The NBA did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Ja Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility. – 3:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA says that the games Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already missed will count as part of his eight-game suspension, making him eligible to return Monday at home against Dallas. The league’s full statement on its Morant investigation: pic.twitter.com/TG6lnkSSPm – 3:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant has been suspended eight games, per NBA. Morant will be eligible to return on March 20th. In a statement, Adam Silver calls Morant’s conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.” – 3:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not gonna pretend like I know Ja Morant or what he’s been dealing with, but I hope he’s all right. What amounts to a couple games suspension – including time already missed where he only spent a few days in counseling –
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Calling his broadcast on social media of him holding a gun in a club “irresponsible” and “reckless,” the NBA has suspended Ja Morant for eight games. That includes the games he has already missed, meaning he could return on Monday vs. Dallas. – 3:03 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 8 games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league” over gun video.
– NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Morant’s conduct was “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.”
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Here’s the basketball bottom line of the NBA’s Ja Morant announcement: He’s eligible to be on the court in five days (home against Dallas).
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
NBA announces that is has suspended Ja Morant for 8 games without pay “for conduct detrimental to the league.” – 2:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ja Morant is eligible to return March 20 against the Mavericks, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/6VWWWu4F97 – 2:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The NBA says Ja Morant will be eligible to return from his 8-game suspension on March 20. The Clippers go to Memphis for a two-game series March 29 and 31. – 2:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA announced that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended for 8 games without pay. – 2:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant eight games for conduct detrimental to the league. pic.twitter.com/jrwzCaxRCB – 2:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA; he’s eligible to return Monday. – 2:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA announces Ja Morant will be suspended for eight games due to conduct detrimental to the team. – 2:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The NBA has suspended #Grizzlies Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. – 2:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has announced that Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay. – 2:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant suspended eight games for conduct detrimental, the NBA announces. He will be eligible to return on March 20 pic.twitter.com/dkhJzvzHga – 2:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, sources tell ESPN. – 2:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Ja Morant meets with Adam Silver, awaits NBA’s findings espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York, sources confirm to @YahooSports. He awaits next steps from league following investigation. ESPN’s Woj first to report – 2:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ – 2:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Did I manage to compare what happened to Patrick Ewing and Jerry Stackhouse in the Gold Club trial more than 20 years ago to what’s happening to Ja Morant right now? Yes I did.
On counseling, strip clubs, and taking your time to do this right.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is having a good fifth season, but that’s not enough right now with Ja Morant away.
The Grizzlies need Jackson to be great. Now Memphis teammates are challenging him because they believe he can be one of the NBA’s best players.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 23: Memphis native and Grizzlies’ beat reporter @Damichael Cole joins me to discuss the hope that Ja Morant realizes all that’s at risk and what’s ahead for some of the franchise’s other core players: youtu.be/K5ijdS52hXs – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Grizzlies injury report for Wednesday at Heat (all are out):
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 15 at @MiamiHEAT:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The latest reports say Ja Morant has entered a counseling clinic
Chris Haynes: NBA on Ja Morant: “Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime.” -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 15, 2023
Shams Charania: Ja Morant is eligible to return to the Grizzlies lineup on March 20 vs. Mavericks, league says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 15, 2023