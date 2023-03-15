Trey Lyles suspended one game without pay

Adam Zagoria: Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles has been suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has been fined $25,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
One-game suspension for Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles. $25,000 fine for Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez. pic.twitter.com/xXSzthX2pH – 12:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles gets a 1 game suspension for his role in the altercation with Brook Lopez. Lopez hit with a $25,000 fine. pic.twitter.com/fIERnFQAwn – 12:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles has been suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has been fined $25,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation – 12:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Trey Lyles of the Kings suspended for tonight’s game against the Bulls. Lyles was involved in an on court altercation against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Big loss for Sac..he’s been playing well. – 12:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA suspends Trey Lyles one game for his role in Bucks-Kings scuffle. Lyles sits tonight vs. Bulls. – 12:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Kings forward Trey Lyles out tonight vs. #Bulls, suspended 1 game for scuffle with Brook Lopez on Mon – 12:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings’ Trey Lyles suspended a game. pic.twitter.com/PooFTL7J8W – 12:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA suspended Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles for one game for his role in altercation with Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez on Monday night. Lopez was fined $25,000. – 12:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
ESPN’s Michael Wilbon wants Kings-Bucks in NBA Finals following Trey Lyles, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez melee
“A fabulous night of basketball. A fabulous game. A fabulous confrontation.”
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo said sometimes opponents mistake his kindness for weakness — but after Trey Lyles’ shove of the #Bucks star, Brook Lopez let everyone know THAT was the mistake.
Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis & Khris Middleton also weighed in.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:49 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We are LIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
Talkin about Kings-Bucks and what went down between Brook Lopez and Trey Lyles.
Also, @ChrisMWatkins, @FCartoscelli3 and @Tas Melas will join us:
https://t.co/IFrngxf7pN pic.twitter.com/j16bbXIkpQ – 1:58 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Haynes: Brook Lopez to Sideline Sources on Trey Lyles: “I thought what that guy did to Giannis was cheap. He didn’t need to do any of that stuff. He stepped up to Giannis a little bit as he walked off and I didn’t like that. I had my guy’s back like I would have any of my teammates.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / March 14, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Sacramento Kings are listing forward Trey Lyles as questionable for Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to a right calf contusion. Domantas Sabonis (thumb) is not listed on the injury report after returning in last night’s win over the Nuggets. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 29, 2022