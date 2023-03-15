Live stream: Warriors 4, Clippers 0

The Golden State Warriors (36-33) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (36-33) at Crypto.com Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023
Golden State Warriors 4, Los Angeles Clippers 0 (Q1 11:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s have some fun
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/B270wi74OX – 9:45 PM
Let’s have some fun
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/B270wi74OX – 9:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s strong performances past two months. pic.twitter.com/NmTLDaqIU5 – 9:41 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s strong performances past two months. pic.twitter.com/NmTLDaqIU5 – 9:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is available for the Warriors tonight against the Clippers after missing the last three games to a sprained right ankle
He has been huge in Andrew Wiggins’ absence nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:35 PM
Jonathan Kuminga is available for the Warriors tonight against the Clippers after missing the last three games to a sprained right ankle
He has been huge in Andrew Wiggins’ absence nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala, who will have surgery next week to treat his fractured left wrist pic.twitter.com/nDImvUKXw1 – 9:33 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala, who will have surgery next week to treat his fractured left wrist pic.twitter.com/nDImvUKXw1 – 9:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/15
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson Stephen Curry – 9:33 PM
STARTERS 3/15
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson Stephen Curry – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about what part of Warriors defense describes what they do at their best and how Clippers prepare accordingly.
Lue mentioned the rest of Golden State’s starters, but the highest praise was for Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/czzuv9H4qV – 9:33 PM
Asked Tyronn Lue about what part of Warriors defense describes what they do at their best and how Clippers prepare accordingly.
Lue mentioned the rest of Golden State’s starters, but the highest praise was for Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/czzuv9H4qV – 9:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph bunnies before Warriors-Clippers on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gjj0zJ0W9X – 9:30 PM
Steph bunnies before Warriors-Clippers on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gjj0zJ0W9X – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
42.3% of Warriors points are 3s. That’s the highest percentage in the league this season, and the highest ever by any Warriors team.
But they’re also one of 4 teams shooting 70% or better in restricted area.
Tyronn Lue discussed what makes Warriors challenging beyond 3s. pic.twitter.com/6fz1Lmg7ts – 9:29 PM
42.3% of Warriors points are 3s. That’s the highest percentage in the league this season, and the highest ever by any Warriors team.
But they’re also one of 4 teams shooting 70% or better in restricted area.
Tyronn Lue discussed what makes Warriors challenging beyond 3s. pic.twitter.com/6fz1Lmg7ts – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr on difference between Warriors defense last month when they gave up 134 and 2 weeks ago when they gave up only 35 2nd half points:
“The main factor was: we’re really good defensively at home and we’re terrible at defense on the road” 😆
(He had more to say than that) pic.twitter.com/Odx6naNxZi – 9:22 PM
Steve Kerr on difference between Warriors defense last month when they gave up 134 and 2 weeks ago when they gave up only 35 2nd half points:
“The main factor was: we’re really good defensively at home and we’re terrible at defense on the road” 😆
(He had more to say than that) pic.twitter.com/Odx6naNxZi – 9:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Something to file away
Warriors have been awful defensively on road. Last time the Clippers hosted them, LA put up 134.
So Warriors are switching up the basket they shoot at first to begin game, which puts defense in front of their bench for 1st half.
Something to file away pic.twitter.com/SQXlpQCFUQ – 9:11 PM
Something to file away
Warriors have been awful defensively on road. Last time the Clippers hosted them, LA put up 134.
So Warriors are switching up the basket they shoot at first to begin game, which puts defense in front of their bench for 1st half.
Something to file away pic.twitter.com/SQXlpQCFUQ – 9:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome are inactive again tonight as the Warriors keep 15th roster spot vacant. Steve Kerr continues to hint it’ll be filled soon.
“We’ll see how things play out. Whether we use the last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up.” – 9:10 PM
Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome are inactive again tonight as the Warriors keep 15th roster spot vacant. Steve Kerr continues to hint it’ll be filled soon.
“We’ll see how things play out. Whether we use the last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up.” – 9:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After knocking off some rust, Steph Curry tosses one of his warm-up shirts pic.twitter.com/fRhPHgesu4 – 9:07 PM
After knocking off some rust, Steph Curry tosses one of his warm-up shirts pic.twitter.com/fRhPHgesu4 – 9:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry making heads spin with all of his dribbling pic.twitter.com/Y8vppVmnez – 8:59 PM
Steph Curry making heads spin with all of his dribbling pic.twitter.com/Y8vppVmnez – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ontario Clippers head coach Paul Hewitt is chewing out the refs, but I’m more distracted by the fact he is wearing Navy pants with a black quarter zip. Bold choice. I respect not conforming to fashion norms. – 8:42 PM
Ontario Clippers head coach Paul Hewitt is chewing out the refs, but I’m more distracted by the fact he is wearing Navy pants with a black quarter zip. Bold choice. I respect not conforming to fashion norms. – 8:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says he hopes Jonathan Kuminga plays tonight. Kuminga still has to go through warumps in LA to test his right ankle – 8:37 PM
Steve Kerr says he hopes Jonathan Kuminga plays tonight. Kuminga still has to go through warumps in LA to test his right ankle – 8:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga is probable, but Kerr is waiting until after he warmups to decide whether or not he’ll be available. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Kuminga is probable, but Kerr is waiting until after he warmups to decide whether or not he’ll be available. – 8:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr hopes Jonathan Kuminga will be available tonight. He’s on the court warming up now. – 8:36 PM
Kerr hopes Jonathan Kuminga will be available tonight. He’s on the court warming up now. – 8:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr to reporters in LA on Andre Iguodala’s fractured left wrist: “It’s a huge loss.”
Kerr noted Iguodala’s on/off numbers, what he brings to the Warriors’ defense and how he facilitates the offense – 8:33 PM
Steve Kerr to reporters in LA on Andre Iguodala’s fractured left wrist: “It’s a huge loss.”
Kerr noted Iguodala’s on/off numbers, what he brings to the Warriors’ defense and how he facilitates the offense – 8:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Steve Kerr called Andre Iguodala’s wrist injury that will require surgery a “huge loss” for the Warriors. – 8:32 PM
Steve Kerr called Andre Iguodala’s wrist injury that will require surgery a “huge loss” for the Warriors. – 8:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors Andre Iguodala to undergo surgery for fractured left wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/15/war… – 8:08 PM
Warriors Andre Iguodala to undergo surgery for fractured left wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/15/war… – 8:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍On location
@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ukdZP8gl8F – 8:03 PM
📍On location
@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ukdZP8gl8F – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the first half and the Warriors scored a key win over the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the first half and the Warriors scored a key win over the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala to have wrist surgery next week mercurynews.com/2023/03/15/war… – 7:53 PM
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala to have wrist surgery next week mercurynews.com/2023/03/15/war… – 7:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🦴🦴🦴working on the 30 footer
I wonder if he gets another shot tonight in what is going to be a track meet vs Warriors. If he does, has to limit the fouls. pic.twitter.com/eTB0hSzlGx – 7:40 PM
🦴🦴🦴working on the 30 footer
I wonder if he gets another shot tonight in what is going to be a track meet vs Warriors. If he does, has to limit the fouls. pic.twitter.com/eTB0hSzlGx – 7:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has a left wrist fracture and he will undergo surgery. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/15/war… – 7:30 PM
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has a left wrist fracture and he will undergo surgery. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/15/war… – 7:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Per Warriors: Andre Iguodala will undergo wrist surgery: pic.twitter.com/9wmY9Se3tL – 7:09 PM
Per Warriors: Andre Iguodala will undergo wrist surgery: pic.twitter.com/9wmY9Se3tL – 7:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This is the play where Andre Iguodala hurt his left wrist. He made the free throw after and then began holding his left wrist.
Iguodala has a fractured left wrist and will undergo surgery next week pic.twitter.com/DDHm6aKT2A – 7:08 PM
This is the play where Andre Iguodala hurt his left wrist. He made the free throw after and then began holding his left wrist.
Iguodala has a fractured left wrist and will undergo surgery next week pic.twitter.com/DDHm6aKT2A – 7:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
More bad injury news for Warriors as Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist. pic.twitter.com/h8wAd6Td3w – 7:04 PM
More bad injury news for Warriors as Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist. pic.twitter.com/h8wAd6Td3w – 7:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala is undergoing surgery next week for a fractured left wrist, the Warriors announced. Iguodala began holding his wrist after his reverse dunk against the Suns on Monday night – 7:02 PM
Andre Iguodala is undergoing surgery next week for a fractured left wrist, the Warriors announced. Iguodala began holding his wrist after his reverse dunk against the Suns on Monday night – 7:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Tough blow for the Warriors. Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist. Surgery next week. No provided timetable. – 7:02 PM
Tough blow for the Warriors. Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist. Surgery next week. No provided timetable. – 7:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery after fracturing his left wrist on Monday against the Suns, the Warriors say. No timeline on a return yet. – 7:02 PM
Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery after fracturing his left wrist on Monday against the Suns, the Warriors say. No timeline on a return yet. – 7:02 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala is having surgery on his left wrist next week, team announces. – 7:01 PM
Andre Iguodala is having surgery on his left wrist next week, team announces. – 7:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will undergo wrist surgery. – 7:01 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will undergo wrist surgery. – 7:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist and will undergo surgery next week, team says. – 7:01 PM
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist and will undergo surgery next week, team says. – 7:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week for a fractured left wrist. Andre suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.
An update on his status will be provided following the surgery. pic.twitter.com/iSYprqh0bJ – 7:00 PM
Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week for a fractured left wrist. Andre suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.
An update on his status will be provided following the surgery. pic.twitter.com/iSYprqh0bJ – 7:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/OS8GsrPNT0 – 7:00 PM
Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/OS8GsrPNT0 – 7:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Went on NBA Today to talk about the recent turbulence the Clippers’ championship pursuit hit and how they’re beginning to show signs of the contender Paul George believes they are. pic.twitter.com/Kk2T52fEMz – 6:54 PM
Went on NBA Today to talk about the recent turbulence the Clippers’ championship pursuit hit and how they’re beginning to show signs of the contender Paul George believes they are. pic.twitter.com/Kk2T52fEMz – 6:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Brook Lopez
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Jayson Tatum
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/XKsnStQQVd – 6:54 PM
Top 4:
Brook Lopez
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Jayson Tatum
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/XKsnStQQVd – 6:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Warriors/Clips in Primetime
– Embiid’s turn to impress
– McDaniels/Ant get the Jays
– Lakers must-win
– Breaking lineup news from across the league
– Picks
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=_7XDTd… pic.twitter.com/70WeO1dYp0 – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Warriors/Clips in Primetime
– Embiid’s turn to impress
– McDaniels/Ant get the Jays
– Lakers must-win
– Breaking lineup news from across the league
– Picks
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=_7XDTd… pic.twitter.com/70WeO1dYp0 – 6:33 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Here’s your THE WARRIORS ARE BACK!!! #SameGameParlay flyer for tonight — GSW over Clips, Curry 30+ pts and 5+ threes, DDV with 10+ pts. Almost 8-to-1 on @FDSportsbook right now. pic.twitter.com/Bzl8jVHuLW – 6:00 PM
Here’s your THE WARRIORS ARE BACK!!! #SameGameParlay flyer for tonight — GSW over Clips, Curry 30+ pts and 5+ threes, DDV with 10+ pts. Almost 8-to-1 on @FDSportsbook right now. pic.twitter.com/Bzl8jVHuLW – 6:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Another day.
Another opportunity.
@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/AOF6tEFzwK – 5:15 PM
Another day.
Another opportunity.
@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/AOF6tEFzwK – 5:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Stephen Curry could be planning to stick around the NBA for many years to come. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/15/mar… – 4:40 PM
According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Stephen Curry could be planning to stick around the NBA for many years to come. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/15/mar… – 4:40 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, the Bucks became the first NBA team to reach 50 wins this season.
Over the previous 30 seasons, the first team to 50 wins has won the NBA title 10 times.
The last team to win a title after being the first to 50 wins was the 2016-17 Warriors.
statitudes.substack.com – 4:39 PM
Last night, the Bucks became the first NBA team to reach 50 wins this season.
Over the previous 30 seasons, the first team to 50 wins has won the NBA title 10 times.
The last team to win a title after being the first to 50 wins was the 2016-17 Warriors.
statitudes.substack.com – 4:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bob Myers said today on @957thegame when asked about a report that Andrew Wiggins won’t return to the Warriors this season: “I haven’t heard anything along the lines that he’s not coming back.” – 4:21 PM
Bob Myers said today on @957thegame when asked about a report that Andrew Wiggins won’t return to the Warriors this season: “I haven’t heard anything along the lines that he’s not coming back.” – 4:21 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This Andrew Wiggins saga is a clash between a player’s agency to decide what remains private and our insatiable appetite for info.
A team known for leaks has closed ranks to respect the wishes of their guy. That tells me all I need to know
theathletic.com/4312737/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/1BWztKRYsp – 4:04 PM
This Andrew Wiggins saga is a clash between a player’s agency to decide what remains private and our insatiable appetite for info.
A team known for leaks has closed ranks to respect the wishes of their guy. That tells me all I need to know
theathletic.com/4312737/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/1BWztKRYsp – 4:04 PM