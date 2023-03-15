Warriors vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $5,336,923 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,358,483 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 15, 2023

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers have a higher ceiling than the Warriors in the playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/13/ste…4:00 AM

