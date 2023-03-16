Andre Iguodala will have surgery next week

Anthony Slater: Tough blow for the Warriors. Andre Iguodala has a fractured left wrist. Surgery next week. No provided timetable.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr to reporters in LA on Andre Iguodala’s fractured left wrist: “It’s a huge loss.”
Kerr noted Iguodala’s on/off numbers, what he brings to the Warriors’ defense and how he facilitates the offense – 8:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This is the play where Andre Iguodala hurt his left wrist. He made the free throw after and then began holding his left wrist.
Iguodala has a fractured left wrist and will undergo surgery next week pic.twitter.com/DDHm6aKT2A – 7:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
