Anthony Lamb becomes playoff eligible after Warriors converts contract to standard deal

Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, making Lamb playoff-eligible, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has developed into a strong rotation piece for Warriors.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Lamb is now playoff eligible after the Warriors converted him to standard NBA contract on Thursday.
Here’s what it means for everyone else.
https://t.co/ot17xKyhtm pic.twitter.com/GPCgeE9dYo – 11:01 PM
Anthony Lamb is now playoff eligible after the Warriors converted him to standard NBA contract on Thursday.
Here’s what it means for everyone else.
https://t.co/ot17xKyhtm pic.twitter.com/GPCgeE9dYo – 11:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Source confirms Anthony Lamb has been converted to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season. Lester Quiñones is being signed to a two-way contract to fill the Warriors’ vacant roster spot. Quiñones is expected to stay with Santa Cruz for their two games this weekend – 10:16 PM
Source confirms Anthony Lamb has been converted to a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season. Lester Quiñones is being signed to a two-way contract to fill the Warriors’ vacant roster spot. Quiñones is expected to stay with Santa Cruz for their two games this weekend – 10:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are converting Anthony Lamb a standard contract for the remainder of the season, sources confirmed to ESPN. They are also signing Lester Quinones to a two-way. – 10:00 PM
The Warriors are converting Anthony Lamb a standard contract for the remainder of the season, sources confirmed to ESPN. They are also signing Lester Quinones to a two-way. – 10:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Golden State Warriors plan to convert Anthony Lamb to a standard contract, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 9:55 PM
The Golden State Warriors plan to convert Anthony Lamb to a standard contract, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 9:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, making Lamb playoff-eligible, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has developed into a strong rotation piece for Warriors. – 9:54 PM
The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, making Lamb playoff-eligible, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has developed into a strong rotation piece for Warriors. – 9:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome are inactive again tonight as the Warriors keep 15th roster spot vacant. Steve Kerr continues to hint it’ll be filled soon.
“We’ll see how things play out. Whether we use the last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up.” – 9:10 PM
Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome are inactive again tonight as the Warriors keep 15th roster spot vacant. Steve Kerr continues to hint it’ll be filled soon.
“We’ll see how things play out. Whether we use the last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up.” – 9:10 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing guard Lester Quinones on two-way NBA deal using the open roster from Anthony Lamb’s standard contract, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 16, 2023
Anthony Slater: Moses Moody and Anthony Lamb just finished a G-League game in Birmingham. They won’t be available for the Warriors tonight in OKC. Lamb is the rotation player now out of the mix. Hit his 50-game limit. Stuck in a holding pattern. Still candidate for 15th spot prior to playoffs. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 7, 2023
In December of last year, Kendall Ware filed a lawsuit against the University of Vermont that said Anthony Lamb raped her while both were students there in 2019. But well before the lawsuit, allegations that Lamb had committed sexual assault while he was a student at UVM had been swirling on social media. That’s what Bob Myers was asked about in October. In response, Myers said that he checked about the sexual assault case with the NBA league office and the other teams, the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, which had previously signed Lamb. The Warriors never reached out to Ware or her lawyers, before or after the lawsuit was filed, the San Francisco Examiner reported Friday. -via San Francisco Chronicle / March 7, 2023