DeMarcus Cousins tabs Joel Embiid as MVP pick

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
StatMuse @statmuse
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
StatMuse @statmuse
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Ringer @ringernba
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
With an open roster spot and a plethora of veterans available for 10-day or rest-of-the-season contracts, it’s time for Stevens to sign somebody. The names on the market are familiar, depending on what Stevens believes the Celtics need. The players available include LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors, Hassan Whiteside, Moses Brown, Tristan Thompson, and Serge Ibaka. Some of those names are intriguing, some aren’t. But the Celtics need a healthy body to eat up some minutes and give Mazzulla more options. -via Boston Globe / March 6, 2023
DeMarcus Cousins: Hope this shows the importance of REAL VETS in the locker room. No young team should be without multiple veterans on the roster. -via Twitter @boogiecousins / March 4, 2023
Harrison Wind: Players in NBA history with 40/17/10 games: Wilt Chamberlain (6) Nikola Jokic (2) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1) Oscar Robertson (1) Elgin Baylor (1) Alvan Adams (1) Luka Doncic (1) DeMarcus Cousins (1) -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / February 27, 2023
The betting odds to win MVP of the NBA regular season moved dramatically this week at sportsbooks, with 76ers star Joel Embiid catching Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the longtime favorite, in what’s turning out to be a close race. Embiid moved from a 2-1 underdog to an odds-on favorite Wednesday. Jokic had been the clear-cut favorite since Feb. 1 at sportsbooks and, earlier this week, was listed at short as -350 at Caesars Sportsbook. -via ESPN / March 16, 2023
“I think it was a good call,” Embiid said of the overturn. “I never extended my arm and I never really put a lot of pressure into hitting him. And you could tell right before the hit, he was trying to flop and fall.” Embiid was also awarded the jumper over Mobley to give the Sixers a 110-101 cushion, and the Sixers held onto the lead and the eventual victory. Embiid stressed that he had no concern that the refs would overturn the call. “I didn’t think I had extended anything,” he said. “I watch basketball every day. And based on the way those are officiated — we got some guys that basically play like running backs in this league that get that call all the time — I was pretty confident.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 16, 2023
Cody Taylor: Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 21 of the 2022-23 season (March 6-12). -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / March 13, 2023