Draymond Green will sit out against Atlanta due to suspension

Curry scored 50 points on 20-of-28 shooting in Wednesday night’s 134-126 loss. It was his second 50-point game of the season. The other one was back in November against the Phoenix Suns — also in a loss. Before this season, Golden State was 8-2 in his career when he scored 50. Curry scored 21 of his points against the Clips in the third quarter — his 39th career 20-point quarter, the most by any player over the past 25 seasons. “It sucks,” Draymond Green said. “You just sit and think about what more could I have done to help him? When you get a guy going off like that, you need to find a way to capitalize on it. We didn’t do that.” -via ESPN / March 16, 2023