Giannis Antetokounmpo: The thing that I don’t get about the MVP criteria is it changes. Sam Amick: How do you mean? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Like, I believe — and I know — that people are dominating. So what is the MVP? Is it the guy who scores the most points? Is it the guy who’s the most efficient? Is it the guy who is the most dominant? Is it the guy who is the most valuable? Sometimes, the best player isn’t the most valuable player on the team. Like, I feel like (Bucks center) Brook (Lopez) is such a valuable player for our team. Like (the MVP criteria) just f——- — sorry for my language — it just changes. As I said again, I can’t control that. I can control only how I prepare for the game and try to be ready for the game.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 16 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.12
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.65
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.24
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.11
8. Anthony Davis: 13.03
9. LeBron James: 12.82
10. Stephen Curry: 12.42 pic.twitter.com/rCnI9OmPqC – 10:47 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Giannis unplugged, at @TheAthletic: On the MVP race, his surging Bucks and why he’s “f-ing desperate” to win it all again
(And yeah, you’ll definitely want to see how he describes that championship feeling that he’s been missing…)
theathletic.com/4311311/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most FTA per 48 minutes in NBA history https://t.co/MvoFLuK2Zq
Unclear how anyone is supposed to guard Giannis when he can repeatedly run into people and get FT for it pic.twitter.com/24dJVhsn8k – 10:24 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Joel Embiid of #Sixers is now the even-money favorite to be #NBA MVP. Nikola Jokic now 2nd at +160, with Giannis at +370. Jayson Tatum of #Celtics is 100-1. – 7:58 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was first time Clippers won despite allowing 50 points to an individual since December 2017, when Clippers beat Rockets despite 51 points from James Harden.
Stephen Curry’s 50 snaps 4-game streak for LAC opponents that dropped 50+ (Durant, Doncic, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo) – 12:51 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat up 28 after three over Memphis, on verge of first blowout win against good team all season. (Closest to that was 16 point win against Milwaukee team without Giannis) – 9:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant. Really tough place to play.
(Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to a 129-27 victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7.) – 4:28 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
That 46 point game *in Sacramento* by Giannis was so dominant.
Unrelated, Montrezl Harrell helped carried Philly to victory in Sacramento one game Embiid took a night off, dropping 17 and 7. – 4:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
“It’s not fair.” Monty Williams.
“I don’t even know what to say.” Devin Booker.
Giannis Antetokounmpo 14-of-24 FTs while Suns go 14-of-16 as a team in 116-104 loss to #Bucks.
How do you stop his FT parade?
Get him in foul trouble. https://t.co/fFxPwUQ4X7 pic.twitter.com/BhE3S2pOIp – 2:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
After accounting for juice, Jokic is currently UNLIKELY to win MVP per @DKSportsbook because both Joel Embiid and Giannis are nipping at his heels in voter’s minds.
Updated odds and some PTSD backup big analysis
libertyballers.com/2023/3/15/2364… – 1:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
ESPN’s Mike Wilbon wants Kings-Bucks in NBA Finals after Lyles, Antetokounmpo, Lopez melee sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest win% by a player (min. 25 games):
.806 — AJ Green
.800 — Khris Middleton
.759 — Giannis
.754 — Jrue Holiday
.750 — Wesley Matthews
.734 — Grayson Allen
.725 — Jevon Carter
.721 — Brook Lopez
.714 — Thanasis Antetokounmpo
.714 — Joe Ingles
#MuseTakeover @BucksMuse pic.twitter.com/0hDmQzldNm – 12:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute in a season:
1.04 — Wilt
0.98 — Harden
0.97 — Giannis (this season)
0.97 — Giannis (MVP season)
The only player in NBA history to clear 0.95 in multiple seasons.
#MuseTakeover @BucksMuse pic.twitter.com/vfE9z4fKWx – 12:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in the top 5 for PPG and RPG this season:
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
That’s the list.
#MuseTakeover @BucksMuse pic.twitter.com/zaVCjDyM90 – 12:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Left is Giannis this season. Right is Giannis in his MVP seasons:
31.5 PPG 28.5 PPG
11.9 RPG 13.0 RPG
5.5 APG 5.8 APG pic.twitter.com/Lr5XBoujP0 – 11:16 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Giannis has 24 free throws. It’s ridiculous. There’s no other way to put it.” Monty Williams.
Phoenix Suns frustrated with Giannis Antetokounmpo getting more FT attempts than them as a team (16) in loss to Milwaukee Bucks #Suns #Bucks azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:09 AM
More on this storyline
Giannis Antetokounmpo: I want my game to speak for itself. And like you said, it’s hard not to play with Khris. If we played with Khris (all season), I don’t think we have 48 wins (which is what they had at the time). I think we have 55 now. I really do believe that. Sam Amick: And he’s still not himself yet. Is that fair? Giannis Antetokounmpo: I don’t want to say that. That’s your words. That’s your words. I think he can play. I know Khris. I’ve been with him 10 years. He’s getting his rhythm back, and it’s OK. And he will get through it — knock on wood — and we are gonna be OK. But it is definitely harder. -via The Athletic / March 16, 2023
“It’s ridiculous. DA can’t play…We’ve dealt with this so many times with this team.” Monty Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 24 free throws and attacking Deandre Ayton 🗣 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 15, 2023
James Ham: According to De’Aaron Fox, the Kings took exception to Giannis Antetokounmpo not just dribbling the ball out in a game that was over. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / March 14, 2023