Giannis Antetokounmpo: The thing that I don’t get about the MVP criteria is it changes. Sam Amick: How do you mean? Giannis Antetokounmpo: Like, I believe — and I know — that people are dominating. So what is the MVP? Is it the guy who scores the most points? Is it the guy who’s the most efficient? Is it the guy who is the most dominant? Is it the guy who is the most valuable? Sometimes, the best player isn’t the most valuable player on the team. Like, I feel like (Bucks center) Brook (Lopez) is such a valuable player for our team. Like (the MVP criteria) just f——- — sorry for my language — it just changes. As I said again, I can’t control that. I can control only how I prepare for the game and try to be ready for the game.Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic