Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic agree to a four-year, $68 million extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks F Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic agrees to four-year, $68 million contract extension, per report
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Bogdan Bogdanovic agreeing on a $68M contract extension with the Hawks: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a 4-year in $68 million contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
🏀 Bogdanovic has made 40.1% of his 3-pointers this season. pic.twitter.com/bphZZAfh9P – 3:23 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Michael Scotto: Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to enter free agency this summer. To do so, he’ll have to decline his $18 million player option. This is a guy that’s one of the more notable shooters on the team. He’s had some injuries he’s had to deal with and has come up in trade rumors as well. -via HoopsHype / March 3, 2023
Lauren L. Williams: Couple players have popped out for Quin Snyder’s introductory presser. I’ve seen Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trent Forrest along with some of the coaching staff, inc. Joe Prunty. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / February 27, 2023