Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic agree to a four-year, $68 million extension

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic agrees to four-year, $68 million contract extension, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks…4:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Bogdan Bogdanovic agreeing on a $68M contract extension with the Hawks: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…3:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bogdan Bogdanovic to sign 4-year, $68 Million extension with Hawks sportando.basketball/en/bogdan-bogd…3:25 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a 4-year in $68 million contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
🏀 Bogdanovic has made 40.1% of his 3-pointers this season. pic.twitter.com/bphZZAfh9P3:23 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bogdan Bogdanovic signs a new four-year deal with Atlanta Hawks ✍️ pic.twitter.com/QhG2JmDcCc3:18 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks F Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. – 3:00 PM

Michael Scotto: Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to enter free agency this summer. To do so, he’ll have to decline his $18 million player option. This is a guy that’s one of the more notable shooters on the team. He’s had some injuries he’s had to deal with and has come up in trade rumors as well. -via HoopsHype / March 3, 2023

