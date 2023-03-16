Ja Morant: 'I realize what I have to lose... I feel like I deserve that punishment for my mistakes'

Clutch Points: “I feel like in the past we didn’t know what was at stake. And now, me having that time to realize everything… I realize what I have to lose… I feel like I deserve that punishment for my mistakes.” Ja Morant on people criticizing his inner circle pic.twitter.com/rYvoK7zkAy
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ja Morant to ESPN: “I was trying to be free, use that as an escape, which I shouldn’t have … I’m a totally different person than what’s been shown … I take full responsibility for my actions.” – 1:11 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant has activated his Instagram and Twitter accounts after deactivating both pages on March 4. pic.twitter.com/KzQ1EpV0f9 – 10:06 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant has reactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, posting a Powerade ad on IG. instagram.com/reel/CpQCIwRjg… – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant spoke with Jalen Rose for the first time since he left the team. Full ESPN interview tonight on SC w/ SVP.
Taylor Jenkins also talked Morant’s return plans ahead of the Miami game.
“Having some clarity is helpful on a lot of fronts for us.”dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:33 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said it is UNLIKELY Ja Morant plays Monday, when his suspension is over, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4313345/2023/0… – 7:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said he’s mentally in a better place than he has been in years. He also expressed remorse for the incident in Colorado from his IG Live that led to an eight-game suspension.
Here’s what else he said in a snippet of his sit-down with Jalen Rose:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says the team is accepting of the NBA’s decision to suspend Ja Morant, and expects Ja to rejoin as soon as he’s able on Monday.
Adds there will be a “quick ramp up” of his conditioning, so unlikely Ja plays Monday vs Dallas. pic.twitter.com/cfyG5m5lYR – 6:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ja Morant is not expected to play Monday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 6:03 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Heat say Kyle Lowry is available to play against the Grizzlies tonight, who are looking for their fourth straight win with Ja Morant suspended. – 5:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ja Morant will be back in action on Monday after missing a total of eight games of Memphis
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:35 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizzlies PG Ja Morant eligible to return from 8-game NBA suspension Monday vs Mavs. Morant met with commissioner in NYC today before NBA released statement. Adam Silver says Ja expressed “sincere remorse and contrition” for irresponsible actions in gun-related social media post. pic.twitter.com/PqxhDsVVOE – 3:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
🔊 @adaniels33 reacts to the breaking news #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ZqBK0EmZYr – 3:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8cc820… – 3:41 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
NBA suspends Ja Morant eight games due to conduct detrimental to the team commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… via @memphisnews – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games w/o pay for “conduct detrimental to the league.” pic.twitter.com/sDpAAlnTbJ – 3:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With NBA announcement that Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended through Monday when he can start working out with the team, Rockets are in Memphis to play next Wednesday and Friday. Would he play that quickly? FWIW, they are the final games of the Grizzlies’ four-game homestand. – 3:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is eligible to return to the Memphis Grizzlies on a March 20 after serving an eight-game suspension. He’ll have to go through a ramp-up period before playing, but the clock is officially ticking on 12’s return.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Eight-game ban for NBA star for ‘reckless’ conduct; league counting games already missed
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 3:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
NBA makes Ja Morant eligible to return for Monday’s game in MEM w/Mavs. Rooting for his recovery. @NBA is a much more exciting place when he plays, so not trying to be flip here. He entered a program in Florida on Monday. Does a few days in said program solve his issues? – 3:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The games Ja Morant has already missed will count toward his suspension, making him eligible to return as soon as Monday vs. the Mavs 👀 pic.twitter.com/aYa0AZ82tu – 3:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The NBA did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Ja Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility. – 3:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA says that the games Grizzlies star Ja Morant has already missed will count as part of his eight-game suspension, making him eligible to return Monday at home against Dallas. The league’s full statement on its Morant investigation: pic.twitter.com/TG6lnkSSPm – 3:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ja Morant has been suspended eight games, per NBA. Morant will be eligible to return on March 20th. In a statement, Adam Silver calls Morant’s conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.” – 3:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not gonna pretend like I know Ja Morant or what he’s been dealing with, but I hope he’s all right. What amounts to a couple games suspension – including time already missed where he only spent a few days in counseling –
doesn’t feel like much. – 3:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Calling his broadcast on social media of him holding a gun in a club “irresponsible” and “reckless,” the NBA has suspended Ja Morant for eight games. That includes the games he has already missed, meaning he could return on Monday vs. Dallas. – 3:03 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 8 games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league” over gun video.
– NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Morant’s conduct was “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.”
– Morant can return on March 20. pic.twitter.com/8UcUDccyIK – 3:02 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Here’s the basketball bottom line of the NBA’s Ja Morant announcement: He’s eligible to be on the court in five days (home against Dallas).
It’s a massive factor that the league did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant or was brought to NBA facilities (plane included). – 3:02 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
NBA announces that is has suspended Ja Morant for 8 games without pay “for conduct detrimental to the league.” – 2:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA on Ja Morant: “Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that… – 2:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ja Morant is eligible to return March 20 against the Mavericks, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/6VWWWu4F97 – 2:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The NBA says Ja Morant will be eligible to return from his 8-game suspension on March 20. The Clippers go to Memphis for a two-game series March 29 and 31. – 2:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA announced that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended for 8 games without pay. – 2:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant eight games for conduct detrimental to the league. pic.twitter.com/jrwzCaxRCB – 2:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced.
He will be eligible to return on March 20. – 2:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA; he’s eligible to return Monday. – 2:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA announces Ja Morant will be suspended for eight games due to conduct detrimental to the team. – 2:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The NBA has suspended #Grizzlies Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. – 2:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has announced that Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay. – 2:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant suspended eight games for conduct detrimental, the NBA announces. He will be eligible to return on March 20 pic.twitter.com/dkhJzvzHga – 2:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has suspended Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games after league investigation into him displaying an apparent gun at a Denver nightclub on social media on March 4. – 2:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, sources tell ESPN. – 2:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Ja Morant meets with Adam Silver, awaits NBA’s findings espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York, sources confirm to @YahooSports. He awaits next steps from league following investigation. ESPN’s Woj first to report – 2:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ – 2:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Did I manage to compare what happened to Patrick Ewing and Jerry Stackhouse in the Gold Club trial more than 20 years ago to what’s happening to Ja Morant right now? Yes I did.
On counseling, strip clubs, and taking your time to do this right.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:41 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is having a good fifth season, but that’s not enough right now with Ja Morant away.
The Grizzlies need Jackson to be great. Now Memphis teammates are challenging him because they believe he can be one of the NBA’s best players.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:17 AM
More on this storyline
Ja Morant said that he “doesn’t condone any type of violence” during an ESPN sitdown Wednesday — just hours after he was temporarily suspended by the NBA for waving a gun around at a strip club. “It’s not who I am. I don’t condone any type of violence, but I’ve taken responsibility for my actions,” the embattled Grizzlies star told NBA analyst — and Post columnist — Jalen Rose on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” “I put myself in a bad position,” he said. -via New York Post / March 16, 2023
Morant apologized — his second regarding the incident — to his teammates and family for “putting that negativity toward all of us with a known bad decision.” “I’m gonna show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative that nobody got painted over me,” he promised. -via New York Post / March 16, 2023
“I feel mentally good,” Morant said. “I was constantly talking to therapists. I’ve been doing Reiki treatment. I’m doing anxiety breathing different stuff to help me manage that and release all that stuff from my body.” -via New York Post / March 16, 2023