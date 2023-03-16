Jeanie Buss among Lakers brass who wants to keep Austin Reaves

Michael Scotto: That’s the sense I’ve gotten. You touched on some of the Brooklyn stuff. I’ll add to that very briefly. You touched on those other tradable assets the Lakers had that the Nets wanted. Austin Reaves was one of those guys that came up. I heard among the people who wanted to keep Austin in LA was Jeanie Buss. That’s a good advocate to have on your side if you’re a Laker.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Rockets 114, Lakers 110
LA splits its two-game road trip and drops to 34-36. They remain at No. 10 in the West. AD’s absence dramatically swung the game. Austin Reaves had 24 points and 7 assists. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and 7 assists.
Up next: vs. DAL on Friday. – 10:36 PM
Final: Rockets 114, Lakers 110
LA splits its two-game road trip and drops to 34-36. They remain at No. 10 in the West. AD’s absence dramatically swung the game. Austin Reaves had 24 points and 7 assists. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and 7 assists.
Up next: vs. DAL on Friday. – 10:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are winning 114-109 and the clock says 0.0, but the officials are looking at a possible hostile act by Kevin Porter Jr on Austin Reaves that will have absolutely no impact on the final score – 10:31 PM
The Rockets are winning 114-109 and the clock says 0.0, but the officials are looking at a possible hostile act by Kevin Porter Jr on Austin Reaves that will have absolutely no impact on the final score – 10:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Just clear out and let Josh Christopher and Austin Reaves go at it the rest of the night – 8:51 PM
Just clear out and let Josh Christopher and Austin Reaves go at it the rest of the night – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves is doing his part off the bench, now 3 for 3 from the field plus a pair of and-1 FT’s to get LAL within 12 at 38-26. – 8:43 PM
Austin Reaves is doing his part off the bench, now 3 for 3 from the field plus a pair of and-1 FT’s to get LAL within 12 at 38-26. – 8:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves had 4 assists in his opening stint of 8 bench minutes, plus 4 points and 3 boards. Another strong shift. – 8:40 PM
Austin Reaves had 4 assists in his opening stint of 8 bench minutes, plus 4 points and 3 boards. Another strong shift. – 8:40 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Both Austin Reaves and the Lakers want to get a deal done, I’ve been told. With that said, I’ve also heard multiple teams have Reaves on their free agency radar. The Lakers can offer him up to four years, $50 million. Something to keep an eye on, in my opinion, would be a Talen Horton-Tucker type of contract that could make sense for both sides with a two-plus-one (two years guaranteed and a third-year option). I think the mid-level exception is his floor. Other teams don’t mind being used as leverage against the Lakers as a big market team. Reaves has played well as a lead facilitator and an efficient scorer for the second unit. -via HoopsHype / March 16, 2023
Ryan Ward: Austin Reaves on D’Angelo Russell: “He’s a really good basketball player that plays the game the right way. You don’t really see him too many times in the midst of a game making a wild play. He’s very under control, plays at his own pace, & like I said, he’s just super talented.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 11, 2023
Ryan Ward: Austin Reaves on Lakers locker room (2/2): “We’re not satisfied with where we’re at. We’re going to keep trying to take another step and another step and take it game by game, but as of right now, everybody’s vibing and having a lot of fun.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 11, 2023