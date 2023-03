Jeanie Buss among Lakers brass who wants to keep Austin Reaves

Michael Scotto: Both Austin Reaves and the Lakers want to get a deal done, I’ve been told. With that said, I’ve also heard multiple teams have Reaves on their free agency radar. The Lakers can offer him up to four years, $50 million. Something to keep an eye on, in my opinion, would be a Talen Horton-Tucker type of contract that could make sense for both sides with a two-plus-one (two years guaranteed and a third-year option). I think the mid-level exception is his floor. Other teams don’t mind being used as leverage against the Lakers as a big market team. Reaves has played well as a lead facilitator and an efficient scorer for the second unit. -via HoopsHype / March 16, 2023