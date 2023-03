Jimmy Butler blasts Nickelback in Heat locker room after loss to Magic

The young Magic team regrouped after Butler’s regulation buzzer-beater, holding Butler scoreless in the extra session to put the game out of reach. As the final 17 seconds ticked off the clock, a frustrated Butler walked off the floor before the game had officially ended, leading to Miami getting hit with a technical foul because — without Butler — the Heat had only four players on the court. The technical angered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, but when asked after the game whether he was even aware of the call, Butler responded succinctly. “I don’t give a f—,” he said . -via ESPN / March 13, 2023