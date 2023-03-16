Jimmy Butler blasts Nickelback in Heat locker room after loss to Magic

The sounds of Nickelback coming from the portable speaker inside the Miami Heat locker room were unmistakable. As the rest of his teammates and Heat staffers quietly showered, got dressed and picked over a postgame pizza spread following a 126-114 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Jimmy Butler decided it was the the right time to pump up the volume on his stereo and blast the familiar sounds of Chad Kroeger’s voice.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s first double-digit win in nearly two months miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Is the Heat’s offense finally finding sustainable solutions, why was Victor Oladipo out of the rotation, Jimmy Butler continues to dominate and more – 12:05 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
De’Aaron Fox (180) now has a 42-point lead on Jimmy Butler (138) for most clutch points scored this season, and has played 5 fewer games which qualify. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 105, Grizzlies 77. Six Heat players with double-digit points led by 23 from Jimmy Butler. Heat also shooting 59 percent from the field and 11 of 24 (45.8 percent) on threes.
I still think this will be a clutch game. – 9:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat went on a 13-2 run when Jimmy Butler checked in. He’s a plus-10. Bam is a plus-nine. Herro is a plus-five. Strus (plus-15) and Caleb (plus-16) were big in that run, too. – 8:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Heat 63 Grizzlies 51
Miami is sinking into the paint, and that’s resulted in 25 Grizzlies 3-point attempts. Memphis is shooting 7-25 on 3s.
Jimmy Butler has 18 points (10-11 on free throws)
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 14 points – 8:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 63, Grizzlies 51. Heat shooting 50 percent from the field, 6 of 15 (40 percent) on threes and 17 of 19 from the foul line while committing just four turnovers.
Jimmy Butler with 18 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line. – 8:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with an 18 point opening half, but bigger story is the play of the second unit with Kyle Lowry anchoring offensively
Caleb Martin still insanely efficient on both ends in his minutes, and good Max Strus minutes – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jimmy Butler might as well put a recliner and a water bottle at the free-throw line. – 8:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Heat 29 Grizzlies 27
Jaren Jackson Jr. (on cue) is off to a strong start with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jimmy Butler has a quick 14 points.
No 1st quarter minutes for David Roddy after his two previous career nights, and no Luke Kennard yet. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on his way to playing the entire first quarter. He already has 12 points with the help of 6-of-7 shooting from the line. – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler very active on both ends to start this game (to nobody’s surprise)
Getting a good amount of shots up in first few minutes
Common theme offensively: they just need to hit those threes off the extra swing – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler winning the possession battle one steal and one offensive rebound at a time. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Only players unavailable are Cody Zeller, Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic, with the latter three in the G League. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, reason No. 1,234 why Butler is such a unique player – 11:45 AM
The young Magic team regrouped after Butler’s regulation buzzer-beater, holding Butler scoreless in the extra session to put the game out of reach. As the final 17 seconds ticked off the clock, a frustrated Butler walked off the floor before the game had officially ended, leading to Miami getting hit with a technical foul because — without Butler — the Heat had only four players on the court. The technical angered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, but when asked after the game whether he was even aware of the call, Butler responded succinctly. “I don’t give a f—,” he said. -via ESPN / March 13, 2023