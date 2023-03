Kevin Durant: 'I would love to see Bronny in college instead of going the other route'

During his “The etcs w/KD” show, Durant advised Bronny to go to college rather than try other routes prior to entering the NBA. “There’s still some amazing talent in college right now. With so many different routes — the OTEs, going overseas, guys going to Australia — all that stuff is cool. But still going to college, I feel like that’s a great route because it’s still on the big stage. You still got to show who you are on that big stage. And the tournament is still a huge thing,” Durant said. Durant said he would “love” to see Bronny play college ball. “I would love to see Bronny in college instead of going the other route.” Source: Larry Brown @ Larry Brown Sports