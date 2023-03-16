Kings vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (41-27) play against the Brooklyn Nets (39-30) at Barclays Center
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023
Sacramento Kings 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/mciub6g3kU – 7:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @TermineRadio is considering putting Sabonis over Luka in the 5th spot on his MVP ballot…should he do it? Take a listen👇 pic.twitter.com/GOsICYSNRF – 7:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is “F***ing nice,” but will it amount to a few postseason awards? Fox makes his case for Mr. Clutch and maybe even All-NBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/deaaron-fox-… – 7:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s barely scratching his potential… I’ve been pleasantly surprised being around him because his ceiling is so high.”
🎙 Kings Head Coach Mike Brown is convinced Fox has another level to his game 🦊 pic.twitter.com/HHvXguvkkA – 6:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Princeton 59, Arizona 55
Somewhere, Pete Carril is working over a stale cigar, nodding with pride and approval. Carril coached Princeton and ended his career as a Sacramento Kings assistant, big on backdoor cuts and the belief anything can happen.
sacbee.com/sports/article… – 6:53 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Mike Brown already the second greatest coach in Sacramento history? – 6:52 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis overtook Luka Doncic in this NBA season’s triple-double category 👀
1. 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 27
2. 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis 11
3. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 10 pic.twitter.com/jCmvOT3hQI – 6:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what the team needs to see from Ben Simmons for him to return:
“We’re just trying to get to a place where he feels good being back on the court. That’s the ultimate goal is to get him in a place where he’s not having soreness or inflammation and he’s ready to… – 6:40 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We’re going back-to-baaaaack.
NIGHT CHAT will be LIVE tonight after Kings-Nets:
youtube.com/watch?v=HC3DfR… pic.twitter.com/YQijJ6X9e7 – 6:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
PRINCETON! Special things happen at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento! #MarchMadness – 6:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Upset City!: No. 15 seed Princeton stuns No. 2 Arizona 59-55 in first round of NCAA Tournament in Sacramento
Story to come from @SacBee_JoeD ✍️ – 6:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I continue to be really bad at this, but here are my Prize Picks for tonight. Fox is coming off a big scoring night, but he failed to stuff the other categories. Sabonis is a triple-double machine and so is Jokic. Send me your picks!
DEPOSIT MATCH: https://t.co/010FcLlBkp pic.twitter.com/K84INmdUUm – 6:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We have a situation in Sacramento, where No. 15 Princeton leads No. 2 Arizona 56-55 with 1:37 remaining 👀 – 6:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he anticipates Ben Simmons playing again this season:
“There have been zero discussions about him not playing. We expect him to be back, we’re waiting for him to be back.” pic.twitter.com/mlLKHV4n5c – 6:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the West Coast road trip. wins over Clippers, Lakers, and Kings.
Track The Pack x @bibigoUSA » https://t.co/DVioJzTCJ8 pic.twitter.com/LAtvJqILpz – 6:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets are operating under the belief that Ben Simmons will be back and expect him to play this season. He added that Simmons is progressing, doing on court work and hasn’t experienced any setbacks. – 6:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes is out again vs. the Nets tonight due to a non-COVID illness. Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played for the Nets since Feb. 15, is out with left knee/back soreness. – 5:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is operating under the assumption that Ben Simmons will be back this season. Reiterates his “zero” conversation bit on a shutdown. – 5:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he thought Spencer Dinwiddie should have taken 16 free throws instead of six after re-watching the OKC film. – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is progressing and doing on-court work, but declined to elaborate. Said he doesn’t want any misinterpretations. Will give us updates as he can. – 5:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is “progressing” and has been doing on-court work.
Would not say what those workouts have entailed. – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons has progressed to on court work, though he declines to say what exactly Simmons has been doing. – 5:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Mann was first Clipper with 3+ fourth quarter assists other than Eric Gordon (3x) since the trade deadline.
Last Clipper with 3+ fourth quarter assists before trade deadline was Kawhi Leonard at Brooklyn (the only time this season Leonard has done it). – 5:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Alex Caruso questionable vs. Minnesota. Javonte Green has been upgraded from out to doubtful. He won’t play but that’s minor progress.
NBA L2M report says Domantas Sabonis should’ve been called for shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan with just over a minute to play. – 5:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Apologize for the delay, folks. Last night’s fun episode of Radio Roulette is back up on the channel for those who missed it.
Had a copyright issue that took it down.
Lots of Kings reminiscing with long-time fans, the Warriors/Clips finish, and more:
📺 https://t.co/9u0J4FUnG1 pic.twitter.com/AD5jO3dsSj – 4:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine’s history in games within three points and a minute or less left is horrible. But there was a time De’Aaron Fox wasn’t such an assassin, either. Time for Bulls to test LaVine’s max ability in crunch time … sink or swim, Zach.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 4:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Nets (H) Home White Throwbacks vs. Kings (A) Road Purples
8.2/10 pic.twitter.com/g9PtMxUtNQ – 3:54 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It’s just hard not to view this move through the prism of moving Kevin Huerter last summer. You moved Huerter to duck the tax only to…give an older, worse player who plays the same role with more of an injury history about the same money long-term? – 3:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento is made for these big national events. NCAA tournament this month, NBA Playoffs the next! pic.twitter.com/fuPgvTVAmH – 3:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“She’s literally everything for me.” – @Mikal Bridges
“My mom is a superwoman.” – Cam Johnson
“I can’t thank her enough.” – @Cam Thomas
The guys talk about the most impactful women in their lives. pic.twitter.com/KqolvGPZ6O – 3:00 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Visions of Michael Ruffin and Mo Pete’s incredible buzzer tying shot in the Furman vs UVa game. Bro…did u never play on the blacktop? Bounce it off the nearest leg 🙄 But that’s #MarchMadness . Kids imperfections make it exciting – 2:56 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Shaq McKissic in the 2Q vs. Zalgiris:
13 PTS
3/5 FG
6/7 FT
2 AST
2 STL
19 PIR
One kiss blown toward Zalgiris’ bench after receiving Ben Simmons treatment and sinking a 3-pointer. – 2:56 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Advice to NBA clients from @coachthorpe. DO NOT allow De’Aaron Fox into the paint. @jshector says he’s shooting better than 75 percent at the rim.
Subscribe to the TrueHoop Podcast wherever you listen or right here: truehoop.com/p/how-good-is-… pic.twitter.com/7af8bXW5FO – 2:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges pointed to Brooklyn’s inconsistent approach to 3rd quarters as his main takeaway from their road trip.
And a deep dive into the numbers reveals a telling trend about the new-look Nets through 14 games. Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 2:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings’ De’Aaron Fox proves why he should run away with NBA’s new Clutch Player of the Year award
(Bu @JasmynWimbish)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 2:39 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
A reminder that Keegan Murray, Kris Murray, Xavier’s Jack Nunge AND West Virginia’s Joe Toussaint were on the Luka Garza Iowa team — but none of them averaged more than 18 mpg or 7.2 ppg …
… while Connor McCaffery started and averaged 22.8 mpg and 3.3 ppg on 32% shooting. – 2:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We are LIIIIIIIIIVE!
De’Aaron DOES IT AGAIN, Kings-Nets and Ja talks to Jalen:
youtube.com/watch?v=luNGMJ… pic.twitter.com/2OjnkBYHCw – 1:58 PM
