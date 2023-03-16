Kings vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $3,337,161 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,063,329 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

