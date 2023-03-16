Lakers are not going to pursue Kyrie Irving this summer

Jovan Buha: From what I’ve been told, they’re not going to be pursuing Kyrie Irving this offseason… To my knowledge and to what I’ve been told, the Kyrie ship, I think, has sailed. You never want to say never. That could easily change, but as of right now, their plan is to run this (team) back.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavs starters tonight vs. Spurs are:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell.
Cue the reactions to a two-big lineup… – 8:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks have officially ruled Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) out of tonight’s game at San Antonio alongside Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion).
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will play.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Updates (and there’s a lot) for Mavs at Spurs tonight (730, BSSW).
Luka – out
Kyrie, questionable (R foot soreness) but told reporters today “it’s not looking good.” Primarily related to big toe.
C. Wood, ?able (R foot)
T. Hardaway Jr. ?able (L calf)
M. Morris, doubtful (L knee) – 2:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs still list Kyrie, Wood, & THJ as questionable. Spurs on 2nd of BTB are going to sit Sochan, Collins, & Vassell, arguably their three best players, and their 4th (Branham) is ?able. But Keldon Johnson, their leading scorer returns. 7:00 pre w/@PeasRadio 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 1:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving was back in his Nike signature shoes (with tape covering the swoosh, as usual) during shootaround. He wore @ethicsthebrand at the shootaround in Memphis over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/ylQn4jRg9t – 12:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving on the right foot soreness expected to sideline him for a third straight game: pic.twitter.com/fdXkGi7Knl – 12:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
An interesting answer from Kelly Oubre on Kai Jones’ opportunity the rest of this season and his development. pic.twitter.com/umAy0RnJa6 – 7:38 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
For starters a decent chunk of the Luka Kyrie Powell trio was against the juggernaut Spurs,
Where the Mavs scored 1.38 and gave up 1.03 – 11:49 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mark Williams’ status for the rest of the season is murky. But Kai Jones is ready to step in.
“It’s important for me because I get to show everybody what I’m capable of and what I believe I’m capable of in making the most of this opportunity.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points since the trade deadline:
368 — Mikal Bridges
359 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/fBRF4Li8vR – 10:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has won 3 straight games and 6 of their last 7.
OKC is now in a 3 way tie with Luka, Kyrie and the Mavs and LeBron, AD and the Lakers for the #8 seed in the Western Conference. – 10:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not sure I can remember a more Jekyll and Hyde homestand for #Pelicans. Beat Mavs by 7 (with Kyrie, as well as Luka for part of that game), get mostly dominated by Thunder, go up by 39 and pummel Blazers, down 39 to Lakers mid 3Q – 9:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are desperate for their first road win in more than a month, and they’ll have to go for it without Luka Doncic, although Kyrie Irving could return. Details here:
mavs.com/road-hungry-ma… – 6:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No Luka Doncic, again.
Maybe no Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Spurs are the Spurs, but Mavs needed Luka to score 51 and execute a perfect intentionally missed FT for offensive rebound to save 1-point win last trip to San Antonio.
So!
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ updated injury report, per their game notes:
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion) is questionable; Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable; Christian Wood
(right foot soreness) is questionable – 5:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks upgrade Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) to questionable for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio but say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarter points this season:
479 — Kyrie
477 — Fox
443 — Giannis
410 — DeMar pic.twitter.com/6gn13ERTqv – 1:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
On Sunday the Nets saw old friends in Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan. All three are contributing to Denver’s success in different ways. I caught up with them to talk about their time in Brooklyn, the end of the KD and Kyrie era and more: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 10:33 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Didn’t think it was possible to be this down on a team with a 24-yr-old Luka and a newly added second star in Kyrie.
Obviously, injury plays a major role, but it’s hard to get excited about this team moving forward at the moment.
Could change quickly … I guess – 9:57 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Solid first half. Rugh 2nd half. Josh Green was excellent. Hardy did his best Luka 1st qtr fireworks show. They combine for 51. Rest of the team had 37. Shoot under 40% for 1st time since Jan 5. Under 90 pts for 2nd time all yr. Luka & Kyrie can’t get back too soon #Mavs – 10:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If OKC beats the Nets tomorrow night, the Thunder will be in a 3 way tie with Luka , Kyrie and the Mavs and the Lakers/Pelicans winner for the #8 seed in the Western Conference. – 9:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries continue to mount for Mavericks as Christian Wood joins Luka and Kyrie on the sideline. But they have lots of company in trying to navigate the stretch run in the crowded Western Conference. Details here:
mavs.com/mavs-injury-up… – 7:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says the hope is that both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) can practice tomorrow.
Christian Wood (foot) is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Grizzlies at 630p on BSSW, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness). Christian Wood is a game time decision with right foot soreness. – 5:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Both Luka and Kyrie are out tonight vs MEM. 6:45 @971TheFreak – 5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per the Mavericks’ injury report from Mavs PR:
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavs say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) joins Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) as OUT tonight against Memphis. – 5:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Normally Kyrie Irving would be out here warming up about now. The fact that he is not, at least not yet, doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t playing. He could be warming up on the basement court. – 5:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
One home game for Mavs before heading back on the road for 3, as they rematch w/MEM. No Luka, we’ll see about Kyrie around 4:45 when JKidd meets w/Media. Mavs tied w/MIN but MIN has tiebreaker and only 1 ahead of 4 others. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 11:24 AM
Michael C. Wright: Kyrie Irving on his potential availability for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio: “We’re going to see, but it’s not looking good. It’s just my big toe. I do everything with my feet. So, I’ve just got to take a little bit more time.” -via Twitter @mikecwright / March 15, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the third straight game vs. Spurs tomorrow. The Mavs’ other three-double digit scorers are questionable: Kyrie Irving (foot), Christian Wood (foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf). -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 14, 2023