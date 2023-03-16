Lakers very interested in re-signing D'Angelo Russell

Jovan Buha: I think those feelings are mutual. When the Lakers made that deal, part of it was getting off Russ’ contract and getting out of that situation, but they could’ve potentially had Mike Conley in that deal. They looked at D’Angelo Russell as someone who could be their point guard of the future and potentially that lead ball handler and third-star type of guy that could fit around Anthony Davis and LeBron. From what I’ve been told, the Lakers have very strong interest in re-signing him. I believe it’s mutual on both sides. It’s just going to come down to what type of deal does that look like?
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
It took a D’Angelo Russell 3 pointer to pull the Lakers to within 62-48 of the Rockets at the half. – 9:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
D’Angelo Russell on the 75-point first half: “I think we just came with that energy. We’ve been wanting Beas to get hot like that for a while.” Mentions that AD’s urgency also flowed out to the team, his response to when the New Orleans crowd was booing him at the FT line. – 11:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
You know a team’s chemistry is coming together when there’s consistency five or more players in double figures. Tonight the Lakers get five once again: AD (35), Beasley (24), DLo (17), Reaves (14), Rui (12) — Almost six Brown Jr (8) – 10:23 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This is D’Angelo Russell’s EIGHTH season? Where did the time go? – 10:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 98, Pelicans 75
New Orleans outscored LA 35-23 in the third. Anthony Davis has 28 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell didn’t score in the frame. LA is 17-for-33 on 3s (51.5%). They likely missed the opportunity to rest starters. – 9:46 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
DLo is the ultimate hype man 🗣️
(via @Los Angeles Lakers) pic.twitter.com/4XNYU9TMdF – 9:03 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Nice to see the Lakers finally benefitting from sending D’Angelo Russell on all those loan spells. – 8:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch has been trying a few different things w/ rotations + personnel to accommodate for the absence of DLo’s scoring punch — particularly when Ant is on the bench (late 1st/3rd, early 2nd/4th)
The all bench 5 of Garza/Anderson/TP/NAW/JMac start the 2nd Q on an 11-2 run tonight – 8:18 PM
During halftime of Sunday’s contest against the Knicks, a game in which Russell scored 23 first-half points as part of his team-high 33 on the night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN discussed D’Lo’s return and his motivation. “D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in LA with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight. He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / March 13, 2023
After LA’s tough loss against the Knicks, Russell was asked to share his thoughts about battling Randle on the court. It was at that point that the Lakers guard admitted that he actually has no relationship with Randle whatsoever: “Nah, I’m a fan of his game,” Russell responded when asked if there was anything that was dredged up for him. “No relationship. We played together, went our separate ways. After that, it’s just competitive energy ever since then. “That’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. On the court, it’s no love. Just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after.” -via Clutch Points / March 13, 2023
Clutch Points: “I feel the flow…I could feel the energy. We come down with a dunk, a steal, get a stop and a transition three, they call timeout, I can feel that.” D’Angelo Russell showing his maturity with the Lakers 🗣️ (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/EGS2elJ1Wo -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 11, 2023