Lakers very interested in re-signing D'Angelo Russell

After LA’s tough loss against the Knicks, Russell was asked to share his thoughts about battling Randle on the court. It was at that point that the Lakers guard admitted that he actually has no relationship with Randle whatsoever: “Nah, I’m a fan of his game,” Russell responded when asked if there was anything that was dredged up for him. “No relationship. We played together, went our separate ways. After that, it’s just competitive energy ever since then . “That’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. On the court, it’s no love. Just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after.” -via Clutch Points / March 13, 2023