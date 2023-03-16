LeBron James to return last week of regular season?

Jovan Buha: It’s sounding like if he does, it’s probably going to be the last week or so of the regular season. You hear conflicting things. This has been one of the tougher things to dig on. The Lakers have played this very close to the vest. There hasn’t been much out there on it. A couple of notable developments this week were he returned to the team without the walking boot over the weekend. In between quarters, he was dribbling the ball and shooting layups. It was stationary but didn’t look like a guy who was in a walking boot, limping, and arrived in one of those scooters. He’s already ahead of schedule from that perspective. At shootaround in New Orleans, he was shooting free throws and moving around. The plan is to re-evaluate him next week, which will be about 3.5 weeks since the injury.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
But for the integrity of the league to work, you can’t apologize when LeBron doesn’t get a call but not when Kyle Anderson doesn’t – 3:30 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry ties his season-high w/ 50 points in 134-126 loss to Clippers.
Most career 50-point games, active NBA players
1. James Harden: 23
2. Damian Lillard: 15
3. LeBron James: 14
4. STEPHEN CURRY: 12 – 12:47 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers, once again, fail to get to .500, losing 114-110 to Houston on the 2nd night of a road B2B, without both Davis and LeBron.
They shot just 37.4% from the field, and 25.0% from 3, while allowing 78 points in the paint. – 10:35 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Aaron Rodgers interview viewership peaked at 498k on Pat McAfee’s YouTube show
LeBron James’ Decision peaked at 13.1 million on ESPN in 2010
NFL Combine peaked at 329k views on NFL Network
Big East Tournament final got 980k viewers on FOX
Bruins-Red Wings got 403k on TNT Sun. pic.twitter.com/SlVZogsFG8 – 1:59 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Can you imagine going head-to-head against your childhood hero?
Amen and Ausar Thompson have grown up as huge LeBron James fans. They shared their thoughts about likely facing him in the NBA next season.
Check out the full episode to hear more: youtu.be/wrMP6ueZWYk pic.twitter.com/CpzrrJs35E – 10:53 AM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Top NBA prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson shared some of their favorite sports teams and childhood heroes growing up.
They’re fans of LeBron, Dame, Lamar Jackson, and the Raiders, but interestingly, NOT the Warriors, although they’re from Oakland. youtu.be/wrMP6ueZWYk… pic.twitter.com/5VTD3ZMJ5F – 9:44 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Josh Giddey last night:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
Giddey has recorded the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history by a player before his 21st birthday:
21 — Luka Doncic
8 — Giddey
7 — Magic Johnson
6 — LaMelo Ball
5 — LeBron James
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:16 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updates on the two Lakers stars who won’t be playing tomorrow in Houston, AD and LeBron: ocregister.com/2023/03/14/ant… – 12:37 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James: “I just thought I guess it looked cool — until I got older and I wish I was a lefty, because those shots look a lot better… I don’t take many of those [left-handed] shots, but I’m capable of making those shots. I work on my craft. I work on both hands.” – 11:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has won 3 straight games and 6 of their last 7.
OKC is now in a 3 way tie with Luka, Kyrie and the Mavs and LeBron, AD and the Lakers for the #8 seed in the Western Conference. – 10:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The names in the purple and gold jerseys are a lot different, but this is very reminiscent of last March, when Lakers rolled to a 20-point halftime lead here and were on fire from outside early, especially LeBron – 8:51 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-3:30pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, Raiders, Aaron Rodgers, Oscars, Pi Day, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron taking some free throws after shootaround in New Orleans. Officially he’s a week-and-a-half out from a reevaluation. pic.twitter.com/1jJbTeJOjW – 12:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw – 12:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Fans are worried Darvin Ham’s inexperience will prevent the Lakers from thriving in the playoffs… or even reaching them. Is this a valid concern? Plus, thoughts on LeBron and Beasley. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Nick Wright @getnickwright
A lot can change in the final month, as of now, my All NBA teams would be…
1st:
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Luka
G Fox
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Steph
G Mitchell
3rd
C Sabonis
F Durant
F Markkanen
G Lillard
G Harden
Toughest omissions: SGA, Jaylen, AntMan, Kawhi & Bam – 8:41 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If LeBron James got the whistle Jimmy Butler does, he would’ve broken that record five years ago – 9:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Today’s The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst (and @Tim Bontemps) hits on the wobbling Warriors, the suddenly, actually relevant Lakers (even without LeBron) and the contending (?) Kings: m.youtube.com/watch?v=06a4u-… – 3:58 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron couldn’t handle the physical play back in the 80s and 90s pic.twitter.com/CQvlBEr01E – 2:58 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
One minor setback doesn’t change what’s otherwise been an impressive surge.
The Lakers, winners of eight of the last 12 games, are remaining optimistic as D’Angelo Russell plays season-best basketball and LeBron James rejoins the group: theathletic.com/4297755/2023/0… – 12:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games on 0 turnovers:
4 — Shai
3 — Lauri, LeBron, Jaylen
Nobody else has more than 2. pic.twitter.com/TGsoaJXnex – 10:47 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James reportedly returns to train with Los Angeles Lakers
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:08 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There are 28 days until the end of the NBA regular season and the Western conference remains unbelievably tight. Just 2.5 games separate the No. 5 and No. 12 team in the West. There’s a 4-way tie for 9th. LeBron’s return is still hanging over all this. Blazers are hanging around. pic.twitter.com/iXf0VQqyTA – 9:48 AM
More on this storyline
J.R. Smith, a two-time NBA champion, is changing his focus from basketball to golf in a four-part docuseries for Amazon. Prime Video is launching Redefined: J.R. Smith, which will follow the retired baller as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion – golf – at North Carolina A&T;. The series, which will launch on April 4, comes from LeBron James and Maverick Carter and their Uninterrupted banner. -via Deadline / March 15, 2023
The Rally: “I’m told (LeBron’s) right foot is feeling much better … the Lakers are bracing as if he will need a significant chunk of the remainder of the regular season to ramp up for a return.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the status of Lakers star LeBron James. -via Twitter / March 14, 2023
Parish boasts the record for most games played – a mark that may never be broken. “I was very fortunate,” he says. “Blessed with good genetics. Hugs and kisses to my parents.” But it wasn’t just luck that kept him in the league. Parish practiced yoga and martial arts, made sure he stayed limber. He meditated. Knowing what it takes to remain in the league is one of the many reasons Parish appreciates LeBron James, who recently became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “He still has an appetite to compete,” Parish says. “And he’s playing at an historically high level. Even Tom Brady was not playing this good in his later years.” -via The Guardian / March 14, 2023