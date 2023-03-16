Lonzo Ball to undergo third knee surgery, could miss all of 2023-24 season, future of his career in jeopardy

Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball’s career. 🙏🏽
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls confirm Lonzo Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee.
Lonzo statement: “This has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward. I can’t wait to get back to what I love doing most – playing basketball.” – 6:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
More surgery and more uncertainty awaits Lonzo Ball as the point guard attempts to find his way back onto the court following knee injury in January 2022. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…5:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story and details developing at @TheAthletic on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball set to undergo surgery that sources say is expected to cost him most, if not all of the 2023-24 season: theathletic.com/4317465/2023/0…4:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The NBA is more fun when Lonzo Ball is playing in it. Hope we can see stuff like this again.
More so hope that Lonzo is getting the support needed to weather this arduous process.
pic.twitter.com/o9SvXMk9UX4:57 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Bulls G Lonzo Ball needing a third surgery on left knee amid concerns about his eventual ability to resume career: es.pn/40bazmk4:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Confirmed – Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee – the fourth of his career.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1…4:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to keep him sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/Bb5gGgEg5b4:34 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery; could miss all of 2023-24 season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls…4:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
There aren’t even words for this Lonzo Ball situation. What a bummer. He was so much fun to watch & just hit his stride as an elite connector. – 4:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball’s career. 🙏🏽 – 4:15 PM
