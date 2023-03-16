Luka Doncic will miss fourth straight game

Dallas Mavericks PR: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Lakers. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out.
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Progress, but not enough yet…
Mavs just ruled out Luka Doncic tomorrow vs. Lakers, his 4th consecutive absence with left thigh strain.
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway, JaVale McGee, and Markieff Morris are all questionable. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:57 PM
Progress, but not enough yet…
Mavs just ruled out Luka Doncic tomorrow vs. Lakers, his 4th consecutive absence with left thigh strain.
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway, JaVale McGee, and Markieff Morris are all questionable. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @TermineRadio is considering putting Sabonis over Luka in the 5th spot on his MVP ballot…should he do it? Take a listen👇 pic.twitter.com/GOsICYSNRF – 7:13 PM
🏀 @TermineRadio is considering putting Sabonis over Luka in the 5th spot on his MVP ballot…should he do it? Take a listen👇 pic.twitter.com/GOsICYSNRF – 7:13 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis overtook Luka Doncic in this NBA season’s triple-double category 👀
1. 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 27
2. 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis 11
3. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 10 pic.twitter.com/jCmvOT3hQI – 6:42 PM
Domantas Sabonis overtook Luka Doncic in this NBA season’s triple-double category 👀
1. 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 27
2. 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis 11
3. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 10 pic.twitter.com/jCmvOT3hQI – 6:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @CallieCaplan, with the Mavs in Santa Monica:
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving making progress with injuries but uncertain for Mavericks-Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:13 PM
From @CallieCaplan, with the Mavs in Santa Monica:
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving making progress with injuries but uncertain for Mavericks-Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) were full participants in Mavs’ practice today, but “we’ll see” whether they play tomorrow vs. Lakers. – 5:30 PM
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) were full participants in Mavs’ practice today, but “we’ll see” whether they play tomorrow vs. Lakers. – 5:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were full participants in practice today, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says. – 5:27 PM
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were full participants in practice today, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says. – 5:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) is getting in some soccer work with his right leg. pic.twitter.com/GXAIozLV2e – 4:59 PM
Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) is getting in some soccer work with his right leg. pic.twitter.com/GXAIozLV2e – 4:59 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
A reminder that Keegan Murray, Kris Murray, Xavier’s Jack Nunge AND West Virginia’s Joe Toussaint were on the Luka Garza Iowa team — but none of them averaged more than 18 mpg or 7.2 ppg …
… while Connor McCaffery started and averaged 22.8 mpg and 3.3 ppg on 32% shooting. – 2:09 PM
A reminder that Keegan Murray, Kris Murray, Xavier’s Jack Nunge AND West Virginia’s Joe Toussaint were on the Luka Garza Iowa team — but none of them averaged more than 18 mpg or 7.2 ppg …
… while Connor McCaffery started and averaged 22.8 mpg and 3.3 ppg on 32% shooting. – 2:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 16 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.12
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.65
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.24
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.11
8. Anthony Davis: 13.03
9. LeBron James: 12.82
10. Stephen Curry: 12.42 pic.twitter.com/rCnI9OmPqC – 10:47 AM
March 16 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.12
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.65
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.24
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.11
8. Anthony Davis: 13.03
9. LeBron James: 12.82
10. Stephen Curry: 12.42 pic.twitter.com/rCnI9OmPqC – 10:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was first time Clippers won despite allowing 50 points to an individual since December 2017, when Clippers beat Rockets despite 51 points from James Harden.
Stephen Curry’s 50 snaps 4-game streak for LAC opponents that dropped 50+ (Durant, Doncic, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo) – 12:51 AM
Tonight was first time Clippers won despite allowing 50 points to an individual since December 2017, when Clippers beat Rockets despite 51 points from James Harden.
Stephen Curry’s 50 snaps 4-game streak for LAC opponents that dropped 50+ (Durant, Doncic, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo) – 12:51 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
With tonight’s triple-double, Domantas Sabonis has moved ahead of Luka Doncic into second place in the NBA with 11 on the season. Trails only Nikola Jokic, who has 27. Sabonis leads the league in double-doubles with 55. – 11:08 PM
With tonight’s triple-double, Domantas Sabonis has moved ahead of Luka Doncic into second place in the NBA with 11 on the season. Trails only Nikola Jokic, who has 27. Sabonis leads the league in double-doubles with 55. – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis tonight:
14 PTS
17 REB
10 AST
6-10 FG
Passes Luka for the 2nd most triple-doubles this season. pic.twitter.com/HW9NWsDdDH – 10:32 PM
Sabonis tonight:
14 PTS
17 REB
10 AST
6-10 FG
Passes Luka for the 2nd most triple-doubles this season. pic.twitter.com/HW9NWsDdDH – 10:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavs starters tonight vs. Spurs are:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell.
Cue the reactions to a two-big lineup… – 8:19 PM
Down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavs starters tonight vs. Spurs are:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell.
Cue the reactions to a two-big lineup… – 8:19 PM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving participated full practice today. So did Tim Hardaway Jr. Jason Kidd said the Mavs will see on their status tomorrow for the game against Lakers. Doncic will talk after shootaround tomorrow to give an update on his injury. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / March 16, 2023
Jovan Buha: From what I’ve been told, they’re not going to be pursuing Kyrie Irving this offseason… To my knowledge and to what I’ve been told, the Kyrie ship, I think, has sailed. You never want to say never. That could easily change, but as of right now, their plan is to run this (team) back. -via HoopsHype / March 16, 2023
Michael C. Wright: Kyrie Irving on his potential availability for Wednesday’s game in San Antonio: “We’re going to see, but it’s not looking good. It’s just my big toe. I do everything with my feet. So, I’ve just got to take a little bit more time.” -via Twitter @mikecwright / March 15, 2023
Main Rumors, JaVale McGee, Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris, Tim Hardaway, Tim Hardaway Jr, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers