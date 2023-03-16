Live stream: Magic 58, Suns 63

The Orlando Magic (28-41) play against the Phoenix Suns (37-32) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023
Orlando Magic 58, Phoenix Suns 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Suns 63, Magic 58.
Brutal end to the 1Q and 2Q quarters for Orlando, fouling 3-point shooters to close out both quarters.
Markelle Fultz: 10 points, 5 assists
Cole Anthony/Paolo Banchero/Wendell Carter Jr.: 9 points apiece. – 11:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Magic have fouled at the end of the 1st and 2nd quarter on 3s.
Payne fouled by Anthony in 1st.
To end 2nd, Fultz called for foul as Okogie heaved it from halfcourt.
Play reviewed. Fultz fouled before game clock expired.
Okogie 3 FTs with second left.
#Suns up 5 at half. – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, ORL 58
Payne: 11 Pts, 4-5 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-7 FG
Paul: 10-3-3, 4-6 FG
Booker: 3-3-2, 1-5 FG
Fultz: 10 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-8 FG – 11:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Suns 63, Magic 58
Fultz – 10 pts, 3 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls
Banchero – 9 pts, 3 rebs
Carter -9 pts, 3 rebs
Anthony – 9 pts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 6 rebs, 3 fouls
ORL – 51.1% FG | 28.6% 3PT
PHX – 50% FG | 37.5% 3PT – 11:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
This sequence>>>
TC with the rejection and CP3 getting to his spot for the bucket. pic.twitter.com/vOkep8ueDr – 11:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great series from Torrey Craig. Hits a corner 3, then ups the intensity on defense and comes up with the block leading to another Suns bucket – 11:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book taking it to the rack for the bucket and the foul!
The @efirstbank Money Drive of the Game. pic.twitter.com/3WQ2dmxo2H – 10:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty got a long Booker rest out of it. An 11-minute shift for Payne and Booker will only play 17 minutes this half. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Payne and Paul on court together.
Haven’t seen this much this season because of injuries to both, but it allows Paul to play off the ball.
#Suns up 2. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams mentioned Damion Lee’s Eurostep move in pregame.
Lee just scored on it. #Suns #Magic tied at 43-43. – 10:51 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Phoenix 30
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/z2tdn65luy – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Payne, Lee, Ross, Wainright and Landale. – 10:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Suns 30.
Cam Payne’s four-point play to close out the quarter cut Orlando’s lead to 1. – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker tech for 2nd straight game.
Payne closes quarter with 3, fouled by Anthony. FT.
Huge play.
#Suns down one after one. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: ORL 31, PHX 30
Ayton: 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-5 FG
Payne: 7 Pts, 2-2 3P
Paul: 4-2-2, 2-3 FG
Booker: 3-2-2, 1-4 FG
Carter: 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-4 FG
Magic have 14 points in the paint and 10 fast break points – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ross gives Coach Mosley hug as he played for him in Orlando. #Suns #Magic – 10:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
sources say Dell is blocking out hunger again
@FLBlue pic.twitter.com/DffeJ0rXck – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Terrence Ross’ mentality.
Shoot airball.
Next trip. Shoot it again.
Corner 3 good. #Suns down 3. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Payne
Booker
Ross
Wainright
Landale
Thoughts? – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The 10 fastbreak points and 14 points in the paint for Orlando in 9:20 is not helping either – 10:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
That alley oop from Markelle to Wendell was a work of art.
Magic leading Suns 23-19 late in the 1Q. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Fultz picks Booker’s pocket, finds Banchero for dunk.
Ayton answer. #Suns down 4. – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Terrence Ross checks in as he’s facing his former team. #Suns down 6. – 10:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns getting good looks from the players in the areas the Magic are OK with giving up and Orlando has been right so far. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns transition defense has left something to be desired so far. Couple of possessions where only 2 guys are back while the rest trot back on D – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul elected to find Okogie for backside 3 when Ayton had smaller man in the paint.
Okogie misses corner 3.
Tie game 11-11. #Suns #Magic – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Much more confident, assertive start from Deandre Ayton. He’s dribbled twice after the catch, which is what he needs to do when teams clog the paint – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton putting it on the floor a little it, fouled on drive. FTs. #Suns up 2. – 10:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
outlet! outlet!
@Markelle Fultz + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/A3Stg50dOh – 10:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,281 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 10:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris (right hip flexor soreness) is available and will start vs. the Suns. – 9:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
same five let’s get it 🪄
Gary Harris (right hip flexor soreness) will start vs. PHX pic.twitter.com/DSfoaACfqu – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Magic:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 9:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC had their chances. Toronto has been great at home and handled every Thunder run and controlled this contest. Tough one Sunday as well hosting the Suns in the afternoon. This one really came down to Toronto hit tough shots, OKC missed chances on offense. These games happen. – 9:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ready for our final game here from Orlando, Tennessee vs. The Artist Formerly Known As Lousiana-Lafayette pic.twitter.com/zqs3tD9ZvW – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The Human Torch. He’s capable of coming in and getting quick 3s up.”
#Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on #Suns guard Terrence Ross, who will face his former team tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ov6iXl29Dc – 9:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
From December-February (40 games), the Magic had a defensive rating of 112.6 — the league’s 7th-best mark over that stretch.
Their defensive rating of 120.9 in March (7 games) ranks last among all teams for the month
Coach Jamahl Mosley on what needs to improve: pic.twitter.com/DG8QyxaWZm – 9:28 PM
From December-February (40 games), the Magic had a defensive rating of 112.6 — the league’s 7th-best mark over that stretch.
Their defensive rating of 120.9 in March (7 games) ranks last among all teams for the month
Coach Jamahl Mosley on what needs to improve: pic.twitter.com/DG8QyxaWZm – 9:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Pistons 119-100:
-Joker: 30-10-9 on 14/18, was great on O, good on D
-Murray: 19-6-10 on 7/15, +21
-KCP: 20 points, 3 steals, 4/7 3P
Denver’s now 47-23. and their Magic Number for the 1 seed is down to 9 with 12 games to go. pic.twitter.com/3E48Uge785 – 9:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
In the building.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/WPUGfSLbTC – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We obviously have to not just be careful, but a lot of boxes need to be checked. So we’ll see how he responds to standard shooting today, we’ll re-evaluate tomorrow and every day is a progression.”
Kevin Durant (ankle) getting up shots Thursday. #Suns bit.ly/42kmIHt – 9:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The two teams have emptied their benches with under 2 mins to go. I can now confirm there will be no 5-12 upset in Orlando. #MarchMadness – 8:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The other day Terrence Ross said the biggest adjustment for him defensively has been how much more the Suns switch.
I asked Monty Williams how tough that transition is and he chuckled as I asked since they have indeed seen the Magic switching less on film.
Full answer: pic.twitter.com/wjnxr8pSaP – 8:46 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris (right hip flexor soreness) will be a game-time decision for the @OrlandoMagic’s road game tonight against the Phoenix Suns. – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
To clarify, Suns haven’t changed his timeline. Monty’s just saying they’re attacking it day by day in terms of checking off all the right boxes – 8:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Torrey Craig is available tonight. Was listed as probable again with left heel soreness – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Ding dongs like me didn’t play him last game.”
Monty Williams on not playing Damion Lee in #Suns last game, adding opponents have Lee on “the scouting report.” – 8:23 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“We have to lock in. They’re going to do a lot of pick-and-roll. They have very talented players who can score, and they play well together.” – @OrlandoMagic point guard Markelle Fultz on tonight’s road matchup with the Phoenix Suns
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s just part of his progression. He hasn’t done anything outside of that.”
Monty Williams said the Suns will see how Kevin Durant responds to getting up shots today, re-evaluate tomorrow and go from there, which is what the process will be for the time being – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Kevin Durant (ankle) hasn’t done anything more than just shooting and added several boxes need to be checked. #Suns – 8:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I forgot Nuggets legend Rodney McGruder (the rescinded Bol Bol trade) was on the Pistons. – 7:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Very interested to see the valuation for the Hornets. Suns going for $4 billion reset the market. What the Hornets are valued at will be worth monitoring as it relates to what smaller-market teams go for in the future. – 6:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez will miss his first game since a rest night in December. He tweaked an ankle in Phoenix.
Jae Crowder will also miss tonight’s game for the #Bucks with calf soreness. – 6:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
(Phoenix hasn’t dropped to 6 yet, but it’s a legit possibility. They have the 7th toughest SOS remaining.) – 5:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Gameday prep.
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/HlJWd8cRyS – 5:42 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Orlando has had TWO phenomenal first-round games #MarchMadness – 5:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shot location box score from Spurs vs Magic Tuesday pic.twitter.com/V3grtEw62w – 4:13 PM
