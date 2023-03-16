Michael Jordan is in 'serious talks' to sell majority stake in Hornets

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is engaged in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. pic.twitter.com/jg03W25s49
ESPN story on Michael Jordan in serious talks to sell majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:57 PM
ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is engaged in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. pic.twitter.com/jg03W25s49 – 6:54 PM
Most seasons with 30+ PPG on 40+ 3P%:
3 — Steph Curry
1 — Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/59YaZ5YOiS – 4:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry (7) now has more 50-point games than Michael Jordan (6) after turning 30 years old
Steph’s 7 games of 50-plus points after 30 years old is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the most ever – 12:39 AM
Knicks now feeding McBride like it’s Michael Jordan going for 60. – 12:00 AM
Jordan sold a significant minority stake to Plotkin, founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital, in 2020, and sources say that Sundheim is part of the group working to purchase the team. -via ESPN / March 16, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: No deal is imminent, but there’s significant momentum on a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as the co-governors of the Hornets, sources said. If sale is completed, Jordan would be expected to keep a minority stake in team. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 16, 2023
An iconic pair of Air Jordan sneakers is going up for sale and is expected to be the most expensive pair of sneakers ever to appear at auction, estimated to sell for between $2 million and $4 million. Sotheby’s is listing Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Nike Air Jordan 13s, worn during the basketball legend’s final season in the NBA. The valuable sneakers were worn during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, where Jordan scored 37 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 93-88. After the game, Jordan signed the sneakers and gifted them to the ball boy who maintained the visitors’ locker room. -via CNBC / March 15, 2023