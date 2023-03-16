NBA says Grant Williams should have been called for jump ball violation, Joe Mazzulla for running onto the court

Jared Weiss: NBA L2M report says Grant Williams should have been called for a jump ball violation and that Joe Mazzulla should have been called for a tech when he ran into the front court to call a timeout. Refs also missed Gobert being out of bounds when forcing the jump ball.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
That said, Mazzulla should have been whistled for a technical, and Grant Williams did steal the jump ball illegally. So. Make of all that what you want. – 5:17 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
L2M report from yesterday looks pretty friendly to @dangercart’s theory – Grant Williams was fouled (uncalled) and Rudy Gobert stepped out of bounds (uncalled), both of which would have canceled out the need for a jump ball (or Joe Mazzulla’s timeout) in the first place. – 5:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
NBA L2M report says Grant Williams should have been called for a jump ball violation and that Joe Mazzulla should have been called for a tech when he ran into the front court to call a timeout. Refs also missed Gobert being out of bounds when forcing the jump ball. – 5:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Celtics did try and quick jump/steal the jump three times last night — twice successfully. I think it’s their legit strategy for having no tall people. I assume this isn’t a one game thing
Point being, it was a pattern last night, not just an isolated thing w/ Grant Williams pic.twitter.com/T3lmnNXD3T – 2:15 PM
The Celtics did try and quick jump/steal the jump three times last night — twice successfully. I think it’s their legit strategy for having no tall people. I assume this isn’t a one game thing
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A key controversial tip by Grant Williams led to the ejections of Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson in the Celtics win masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
What a sequence by Grant Williams. Also how does Rudy Gobert lose that tip? – 10:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Grant Williams gets some redemption with a big-time offensive rebound and winning the tip. Celtics are gonna walk away with a much-needed victory. – 10:26 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Getting some Blake Griffin and Grant Williams minutes at the same time currently. Joe Mazzulla already 9 deep into his rotation in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams comes in and immediately helps off Anthony Edwards to give him an open 3 – 8:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams back as the first big off the Celtics bench tonight. First time that’s happened in a couple weeks. – 8:22 PM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Report says that Jaden McDaniels fouled Grant Williams to cause the loose ball that led to the tie-up. Also Jaylen Brown should’ve been called for 3 in the key, though that was before anything even happened on that play so it’s kinda irrelevant. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / March 16, 2023
Brady Hawk: If you missed it, I talked to Caleb Martin last night about Donovan Mitchell trying to pull a Grant Williams on him before the late free throws lol: Donovan: “You gave us one man (in a previous game), it would be nice if you gave us two.” Caleb: “I don’t plan on it.” pic.twitter.com/roIDzQcRnI -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / March 11, 2023
It was a fun moment on what was a somber individual night for Grant Williams once again, but that — or the plethora of shots he put up once he got into the game — couldn’t erase the feeling he’s been carrying throughout the past month. “If I was happy right now, then you would say I didn’t care about basketball,” Williams said. “For me, you just gotta go out there and do what you’re asked. That’s the position I’m in, you’re not the top guy, you’re not the bottom guy, so you gotta focus on what you can control.” -via The Athletic / March 9, 2023